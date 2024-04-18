Advertisement
Cricket
PUNJAB KINGS VS MUMBAI INDIANS

PBKS Vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Punjab Kings Vs Mumbai Indians In Mullanpur Stadium, 730PM IST, Chandigarh

Punjab Kings Vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 Team Prediction PBKS Vs MI T20 Match Preview

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shubham Pandey|Last Updated: Apr 18, 2024, 09:15 AM IST|Source: Bureau
PBKS vs MI Dream11 Prediction. (Source: ANI)

Punjab Kings (PBKS) take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 33 of IPL 2024. The match begins at 7.30 pm IST at Mullanpur's Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium. The toss for the match will take place at 7 pm IST. This is a big game for MI, who lost to CSK in the last match. MI have only 2 wins from 6 matches and need some magic from the likes of Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah and Rohit Sharma to turn things around.

For Punjab too, the sail so far has not been a totally smooth one. They have also won 2 matches in 6 games and need a move on. The fact that they are playing at home will give them a much-needed boost ahead of the contest.

Good news for Punjab is that Jitesh Sharma should be playing the game. But there will be no Shikhar Dhawan for at least 2 more games. Rohit is in terrific form at the moment and should definitely be included in your fantasy team. He can also be the captain of your team. Jitesh is also an automatic pick. Arshdeep Singh and Kagiso Rabada have been in excellent form. Ishan Kshan is a good pick as well as Jasprit Bumrah and Shashank Singh.  

PBKS vs MI Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-Keeper – Ishan Kishan

Batsmen – Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Shashank Singh, Tim David

All-rounders – Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran (vc), Hardik Pandya

Bowlers – Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Kagiso Rabada

PBKS vs MI Playing XI

PBKS Probable Playing XI: Jonny Bairstow, Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada

MI Probable Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Tilak Verma, Hardik Pandya (C), Ishan Kishan (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Romario Shepherd, Tim David, Shreyas Gopal, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Madhwal, Gerald Coetzee

PBKS vs MI Squads

Punjab Kings Squad: Atharva Taide, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Shashank Singh, Liam Livingstone, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Nathan Ellis, Tanay Thyagarajan, Shivam Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Rilee Rossouw, Chris Woakes, Rishi Dhawan, Sikandar Raza, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Shreyas Gopal, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Madhwal, Dewald Brevis, Naman Dhir, Nehal Wadhera, Harvik Desai, Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya, Shivalik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Nuwan Thushara, Kwena Maphaka, Luke Wood, Piyush Chawla

