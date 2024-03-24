RCB:103-3(12), RCB vs PBKS Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2024: All Eyes On Virat Kohli

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) host Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 6 of 17th Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) at M Chinnaswamy stadum in Bengaluru. RCB got off to a poor start in the competition this year with loss to defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chepauk. The Faf du Plessis-led side aim at collect their first points on Monday. On the other hand, PBKS beat Delhi Capitals in their opening contest at Chandigarh to start the campaign on a winning note. Shikhar Dhawan and Co are aiming to make their first playoffs in many years.

All eyes will be on Virat Kohli, who could not do much with the bat upon his return to competitive cricket after a two-month long break. PBKS would be hoping Jonny Bairstow has a great game to set the tournament rolling.

Follow LIVE Updates From RCB vs PBKS IPL 2024 Match No.6 Here.