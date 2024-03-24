RCB:103-3(12), RCB vs PBKS Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2024: All Eyes On Virat Kohli
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vs Punjab Kings (RCB vs PBKS) LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: RCB look for their maiden win of this season
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) host Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 6 of 17th Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) at M Chinnaswamy stadum in Bengaluru. RCB got off to a poor start in the competition this year with loss to defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chepauk. The Faf du Plessis-led side aim at collect their first points on Monday. On the other hand, PBKS beat Delhi Capitals in their opening contest at Chandigarh to start the campaign on a winning note. Shikhar Dhawan and Co are aiming to make their first playoffs in many years.
All eyes will be on Virat Kohli, who could not do much with the bat upon his return to competitive cricket after a two-month long break. PBKS would be hoping Jonny Bairstow has a great game to set the tournament rolling.
Follow LIVE Updates From RCB vs PBKS IPL 2024 Match No.6 Here.
LIVE IPL 2024 PBKS vs RCB: Kohli hits fifty
Virat Kohli has completed his fifty in just 32 balls at the moment. RCB on top of their game at the moment but Rajat Patidar has walked back to the pavilion.
RCB: 88/3 (11 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 PBKS vs RCB: All Eyes On Kohli
Virat Kohli is batting on 47 off 28 balls with 8 fours and a maximum. A day every RCB fan wanted, looks like Kohli will guide his side to glory tonight.
RCB: 77/2 (9 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 PBKS vs RCB: Another one!
Cameron Green 3 (5) caught by Jitesh Sharma bowled by Kagiso Rabada. RCB go two down now as another one departs.
RCB: 56/2 (7 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 PBKS vs RCB: Gone!
Faf du Plessis 3 (7) caught by Sam Curran bowled by Kagiso Rabada. RCB lose their skipper early. Virat Kohli looks in fine touch today batting on off balls.
RCB: 41/1 (4 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 PBKS vs RCB: Chase Begins
Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli begin the chase of 177 runs for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Punjab Kings bring Arshdeep Singh and Sam Curran into the attack.
RCB: 21/0 (2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 PBKS vs RCB: Punjab post 176
Punjab Kings post 176 runs against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru team at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
PBKS: 176/6 (20 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 PBKS vs RCB: Gone!
Sam Curran 23 (17) caught by Anuj Rawat bowled by Yash Dayal. Punjab Kings lose another wicket after two overs.
PBKS: 152/5 (18 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 RCB vs PBKS: PBKS Eye Big Score
Punjab Kings eye a big score with Jitesh Sharma and Sam Curran in the middle. Jitesh has smashed two sixes till now.
PBKS: 136/4 (16.2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 RCB vs PBKS: Gone!
Shikhar Dhawan 45 (37) caught by Virat Kohli bowled by Glenn Maxwell. Punjab Kings lose their skipper and this is a big wicket for RCB.
PBKS: 111/4 (14 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 RCB vs PBKS: Dhawan on top
Shikhar Dhawan on at the moment batting on 44 off 35 balls with 5 fours and a six. Alzarri Joseph and Glenn Maxwell attack the stumps for RCB.
PBKS: 93/2 (11.1 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 RCB vs PBKS: Gone!
Prabhsimran Singh 25 (17) caught by Anuj Rawat bowled by Glenn Maxwell. RCB finally get the second wicket and break the partnership.
PBKS: 73/2 (9.2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 RCB vs PBKS: Punjab steady
Punjab Kings steady at the moment with Shikhar Dhawan and Prabhsimran Singh in the middle. RCB looking for wickets at the moment.
PBKS: 61/1 (8 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 RCB vs PBKS: Gone!
Jonny Bairstow 8 (6) caught by Virat Kohli bowled by Mohammed Siraj. Punjab Kings lose their opener early in the innings.
PBKS: 41/1 (6.1 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 RCB vs PBKS: Bairstow gets going
Jonny Bairstow gets going with two fours against Siraj. RCB looking for an early wicket. Siraj and Dayal attack the stump for CSK.
PBKS: 17/0 (2.2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 RCB vs PBKS: Here we go
Shikhar Dhawan and Jonny Bairstow open the batting for Punjab Kings. Mohammed Siraj attacks the stumps for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
PBKS: 7/0 (0.4 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024: PBKS Lineup
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma(w), Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar.
LIVE IPL 2024: RCB Lineup
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat(w), Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal.
LIVE IPL 2024 RCB vs PBKS: Toss Timing
The toss for the clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings will take place at 7 PM (IST) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
LIVE IPL 2024 RCB vs PBKS: Dhawan key for Punjab
Shikhar Dhawan looked in fine rhythm in the first game PBKS of the IPL 2024 season against Delhi Capitals but got out after a good shots. Let's see if he can do some magic today.
RCB vs PBKS Predicted XI
LIVE IPL 2024 RCB vs PBKS: RCB looking for win
RCB looking for first win of the season. The number 1 game against Chennai Super Kings they faced defeat at Chepauk. RCB now face PBKS in Bengaluru.
LIVE IPL 2024 RCB vs PBKS: Dream11 Prediction
Checkout the dream11 prediction for tonight's clash between RCB and PBKS. The game will begin at 730 PM (IST) in Bengaluru.
LIVE IPL 2024 RCB vs PBKS: Kohli key for RCB
Virat Kohli is key for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru for tonight's clash. PBKS will look to get things done quickly tonight.
RCB vs PBKS LIVE: Key matchups
Watch out for Punjab pacer Kagiso Rabada. He has good record in T20s against Virat, Faf and Maxwell. Rabada has got the wicket of Kohli four times while dismissing du Plessis and Maxwell thrice each.
Siraj, on the other hand, does not like bowling to Jonny Bairstow, who has never got out to the RCB pacer, striking at 230 against him.
LIVE Updates RCB vs PBKS: Bengaluru Weather Report
The Bengaluru weather changes instantly but as per weather apps, there is no chance of rain in the Karnataka state capital today. The temperature will be between 30 to 35 degrees in the day time and comes down by five to ten degrees in the evening.
LIVE Updates RCB vs PBKS: What Is The Toss Time?
The toss for the RCB vs PBKS game will be done at 7 pm IST. The match starts half an hour later. Keep checing this space for latest updates.
LIVE RCB vs PBKS: Punjab Kings Playing 11
RCB vs PBKS LIVE Updates: RCB Playing 11 To Look Like This?
RCB vs PBKS: Check LIVE Streaming Details
The match between RCB and PBKS starts at 7.30 pm IST and free live streaming of the match is available in India.
Check live streaming and telecast details of IPL 2024 match here.
RCB vs PBKS IPL 2024 LIVE: Kohli Vs Arshdeep Singh Will Be Big Matchup
Virat Kohli likes facing India teammate Arshdeep Singh. In IPL, Arshdeep is yet to dismiss Kohli while the RCB batter has smashed 44 runs off 23 balls. Kohli, however, has been dismissed by Harpreet Brar.
IPL 2024 RCB vs PBKS LIVE: Injury News And Update From RCB Camp
The good news for Royal Challengers Bengaluru fans is that none of the current lot has any fitness concerns and everyone is available for the match slated to start at 7.30 pm IST today.
RCB vs PBKS: RCB's Poor Record At Home From IPL 2023
RCB need improve on their poor home record from last year. They lost four of the five night games they played at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in IPL 2023.
RCB vs PBKS LIVE Updates: Check Head-To-Head Record
In what is quite a shocking state in terms of head to head, RCB have won lesser matches. RCB have 14 wins while PBKS have won 17 times against Bengaluru. In these last four seasons, PBKS hold a 5-2 record in clashes between the sides.
LIVE RCB vs PBKS: When Does The Match Start Today?
Match number 6 of IPL 2024 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings starts at 7.30 pm IST. Remember that it was only the opening clash of the season that began at 8 pm because of the opening ceremony.
RCB vs PBKS LIVE Score: Probable Playing 11s
RCB vs PBKS LIVE Updates: Check Both The Squads
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Anuj Rawat(w), Dinesh Karthik, Karn Sharma, Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Akash Deep, Suyash Prabhudessai, Swapnil Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Lockie Ferguson, Mahipal Lomror, Will Jacks, Manoj Bhandage, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar, Himanshu Sharma, Tom Curran, Reece Topley
Punjab Kings Squad: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma(w), Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Tanay Thyagarajan, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Chris Woakes, Rishi Dhawan, Sikandar Raza, Ashutosh Sharma, Atharva Taide, Nathan Ellis, Shivam Singh, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh
LIVE IPL 2024 PBKS vs RCB: Bengaluru hungry for win
Punjab Kings defeated Delhi Capitals in their first game of the season but RCB lose their first one against the Chennai Super Kings. Bengaluru will be playing at home tomorrow and will surely like to get those two points.
LIVE IPL 2024 RCB vs PBKS: All Eyes On Kohli
Virat Kohli had a bad start to the season against the Chennai Super Kings. RCB will be hoping he will be back in the fine form he is known for heading into the match tomorrow and the upcoming season.
RCB vs PBKS IPL 2024 6th Match LIVE: Kohli back in action tomorrow.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the RCB vs PBKS match of IPL 2024. RCB look for their first win of the season while Punjab aim to continue the winning momentum. All eyes on Virat Kohli as he is itching for runs. Keep checking this space for latest updates from the match.