Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Mar 25, 2024, 04:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau
RCB vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s PBKS vs RCB Indian Premier League in M Chinnaswamy Stadium, 730PM IST, Bengaluru

In the upcoming match, RCB is determined to recover from their opening defeat against CSK. Playing on their home turf, they are eager to shift the momentum in their favor against Punjab. Led by Shikhar Dhawan, Punjab Kings come into the game buoyed by their recent triumph over Delhi, presenting a tough test for RCB's formidable lineup.

RCB vs PBKS Dream11 Team 

Keeper – Jitesh Sharma

Batsmen – Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan (vc), Faf du Plessis (c), Jonny Bairstow

All-rounders – Glenn Maxwell, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Cameron Green

Bowlers – Mohammad Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

RCB vs PBKS Predicted XI 

RCB Predicted XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Anuj Rawat (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj [Impact Sub: Yash Dayal for Dinesh Karthik]

PBKS Predicted XI: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar [Impact Sub: Arshdeep Singh for Prabhsimran Singh]

RCB vs PBKS Squads:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Anuj Rawat(w), Dinesh Karthik, Karn Sharma, Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Akash Deep, Suyash Prabhudessai, Swapnil Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Lockie Ferguson, Mahipal Lomror, Will Jacks, Manoj Bhandage, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar, Himanshu Sharma, Tom Curran, Reece Topley

Punjab Kings Squad: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma(w), Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Tanay Thyagarajan, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Chris Woakes, Rishi Dhawan, Sikandar Raza, Ashutosh Sharma, Atharva Taide, Nathan Ellis.

