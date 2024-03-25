RCB vs PBKS IPL 2024 LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, When And Where To Watch Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vs Punjab Kings, Match No 6, In India Online And On TV Channel?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) face Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match no. 6 of IPL 2024 at M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru today. RCB are stil looking for their first win of the competition as they suffered a defeat in hands of Chennai Super King (CSK) in the opening clash of the season. All eyes will be on Faf du Plessis and Co to see how they come back after starting off on the wrong foot. On the other hand, PBKS began their season with a win over Delhi Capitals and will be looking to maintain their winning run.

PBKS made Sam Curran bat at number 4 in the chas vs Capitals which turned out to be a great move as the left-handed all-rounder smashed 63 runs off 47 balls, including 6 fours and 1 six respectively, to make solid base for the chase. It will be interesting to see how RCB bowlers perform if they are asked to defend a total at this venue with Jonny Bairstow, Curran, Shikhar Dhawan and Liam Livingtone in the opposition ranks.

Defending runs at Chinnaswamy is a difficult task due to the smaller boundaries. The team which wins the toss will definitely look to bowl first and restrict the opposition to a small total. But even if the total is touching or crossing 200, at Chinnaswamy, it is still achievable.

Keep an eye out on Virat Kohli who is hungry for runs. He did not score many vs CSK but will be looking forward to scoring against Punjab. PBKS' one weak link is that they do not have a strong spin-bowling lineup. This is an are Kohli can capitalise on.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) VS Punjab Kings (PBKS) Match Details:

When will the RCB Vs PBKS IPL 2024 clash be played today? - Date and Time

The RCB Vs PBKS IPL 2024 clash will be played today, on March 25, from 7.30 PM IST.

Where will the RCB Vs PBKS IPL 2024 clash clash be played today? - Venue

The RCB Vs PBKS IPL 2024 clash clash be played today at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Where to watch RCB Vs PBKS IPL 2024 clash Free Live Streaming?

RCB Vs PBKS IPL 2024 clash can be live streamed on JioCinema app for free.

Where to watch RCB Vs PBKS IPL 2024 clash on TV?

RCB Vs PBKS IPL 2024 clash can be watched on Star Sports Network on TV.

RCB Vs PBKS IPL 2024 clash Probanle Playing 11s?

RCB Probable XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Anuj Rawat (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj [Impact Sub: Yash Dayal for Dinesh Karthik]

PBKS Probable XI: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar [Impact Sub: Arshdeep Singh for Prabhsimran Singh]