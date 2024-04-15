RCB vs SRH Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2024: Faf Du Plessis vs Pat Cummins

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are set to host Sunrisers Hyderabad in match no.30 of the IPL 2024 season at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. So far, the season for RCB has been chaotic with big names like Glenn Maxwell and elite coaching staff failing to execute their plans which has resulted in just one win in all games they have played till now. SRH on the other hand have blown hot and cold but will look to beat the home side to get some important points.

Facing SRH will be a huge task for RCB's bowling attack which has struggled to execute their plan in some important games this year. In their previous match, Mumbai Indians chased their target of 196 in just 15.3 overs against RCB.

