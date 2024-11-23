Live Updates | IPL Auction 2025: All 10 Teams Will Start Bidding From 3:30 PM IST
IPL Auction 2025 Live: The IPL 2025 mega auction will begin at 3:30 PM IST on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah.
IPL Auction 2025 Live: The IPL 2025 mega auction will take place on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. This will be the second instance when the IPL auction is taking place outside India. A total of 577 players will be entering the high-octane event and teams will look to fill 204 slots, 70 of which are for overseas players. All the ten teams have retained a few players to keep the squad intact and they will look to bolster their core unit in the IPL 2025 mega auction.
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live: Delhi Capitals' Retention List
Delhi Capitals: Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Tristan Stubbs and Abhishek Porel
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live: CSK's Retention List
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Matheesha Pathirana, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live: Big Names
The likes of Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Arshdeep Singh, and others will be available for grabs during the auction.
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live: How To Watch The Auction Live On TV
Fans can watch the IPL 2025 mega auction live on TV via Star Sports as they are the official broadcasting partner for the Indian Premier League.
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live: Total Number Of Players
There will be a total of 577 players who will be entering the auction and all teams will look to fill 204 slots, 70 of which are for overseas players.
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live: Hello
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2025 mega auction. Stay tuned for all the latest updates from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
