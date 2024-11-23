Advertisement
Live Updates | IPL Auction 2025: All 10 Teams Will Start Bidding From 3:30 PM IST

IPL Auction 2025 Live: The IPL 2025 mega auction will begin at 3:30 PM IST on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ashish Satyam|Last Updated: Nov 23, 2024, 09:15 PM IST
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates
LIVE Blog

IPL Auction 2025 Live: The IPL 2025 mega auction will take place on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. This will be the second instance when the IPL auction is taking place outside India. A total of 577 players will be entering the high-octane event and teams will look to fill 204 slots, 70 of which are for overseas players. All the ten teams have retained a few players to keep the squad intact and they will look to bolster their core unit in the IPL 2025 mega auction.

 

Follow all the live updates of IPL Mega Auction 2025 Here

23 November 2024
21:14 IST

IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live: Delhi Capitals' Retention List

Delhi Capitals: Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Tristan Stubbs and  Abhishek Porel

21:14 IST

IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live: CSK's Retention List

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Matheesha Pathirana, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni

21:10 IST

IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live: Big Names

The likes of Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Arshdeep Singh, and others will be available for grabs during the auction.

21:08 IST

IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live: How To Watch The Auction Live On TV

Fans can watch the IPL 2025 mega auction live on TV via Star Sports as they are the official broadcasting partner for the Indian Premier League.

21:07 IST

IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live: Total Number Of Players

There will be a total of 577 players who will be entering the auction and all teams will look to fill 204 slots, 70 of which are for overseas players.

21:06 IST

IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live: Hello

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2025 mega auction. Stay tuned for all the latest updates from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

