IPL Player Auction 2020: Live Updates

Following an intense war between Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals, Australia's Glenn Maxwell has been sold to Kings XI for Rs 10.75 crore.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, December 19, 2019 - 16:19
Image Credits: Twitter/@cricketcomau

As many as 332 players, including 186 Indians, 143 overseas cricketers and three players from Associate Nations, will go under the hammer when eight franchises will look to grab the best talents during the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) Player Auction in Kolkata on Thursday.

Initially, a total of 997 players had registered to be a part of the auction. However, the list was later slashed down to 332 cricketers after the eight teams submitted their list of players. 

Notably, the auction won't be a big one this time around as only 73 slots will be up for grabs and 29 of them can be overseas players.

The highest reserve price for the Players Auction is Rs 2 crore and only seven players are included in this list namely Pat Cummins (Australia), Chris Lynn (Australia), Mitchell Marsh (Australia), Glenn Maxwell (Australia), Dale Steyn (Australia), Josh Hazlewood (England) and Angelo Mathews (Sri Lanka). 

Robin Uthappa is the only Indian player in the auction list with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore. The likes of Piyush Chawla, Yusuf Pathan and Jaydev Unadkat are in the base price of Rs 1 crore

Here are the live updates:

 

19 December 2019, 16:19 PM

Pat Cummins becomes the most expensive player to be sold in the 2020 IPL Auction so far.

19 December 2019, 16:17 PM

Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore get into a massive bidding war for Australia's Pat Cummins before Kolkata Knight Riders also join. The player is eventually roped in by Kolkata Knight Riders for whopping Rs 15.5 crore.

 

19 December 2019, 16:15 PM

India's Yusuf Pathan and New Zealand all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme go unsold in 2020 IPL Auction.

19 December 2019, 16:02 PM

Glenn Maxwell goes back to Kings XI Punjab for whopping Rs 10.75 crore. He has become the highest bid in the auction so far. 

19 December 2019, 16:01 PM

Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals engage in an intense bidding war for Australia's Glenn Maxwell, who has the base price of Rs 2 crore. 

19 December 2019, 15:58 PM

Australian pacer Glenn Maxwell is the next player in!

19 December 2019, 15:57 PM

Following a massive bidding war, Australian opener Aaron Finch is sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for Rs 4.40 crore. 

 

19 December 2019, 15:53 PM

England's Jason Roy has been sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 1.5 crore. 

19 December 2019, 15:52 PM

England batsman Jason Roy is the next player to go under the hammer. 

19 December 2019, 15:51 PM

Indian top-order batsman Cheteshwar Pujara, who had a base price of Rs 50 lakhs, goes unsold in IPL Player Auction 2020. 

19 December 2019, 15:46 PM

Indian batsman Hanuma Vihari goes unsold in the 2020 IPL Player Auction. His base price was Rs 50 lakhs.

19 December 2019, 15:44 PM

India's Robin Uthappa, who has the base price of Rs 1.5 crore, is sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 3 crore. 

19 December 2019, 15:42 PM

Eoin Morgan has been sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 5.35 crore following a competitive bidding war between KKR and Delhi Capitals.

19 December 2019, 15:40 PM

The next player to go under the hammer is England skipper Eoin Morgan. 

19 December 2019, 15:38 PM

The first player in the auction is Australia's Chris Lynn.

19 December 2019, 15:33 PM

The stage is all set for the grand 2020 IPL Auction in Kolkata. 

 

19 December 2019, 15:31 PM

The IPL Player Auction 2020 will begin shortly!

