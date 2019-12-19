IPL Player Auction 2020: Live Updates

As many as 332 players, including 186 Indians, 143 overseas cricketers and three players from Associate Nations, will go under the hammer when eight franchises will look to grab the best talents during the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) Player Auction in Kolkata on Thursday.

Initially, a total of 997 players had registered to be a part of the auction. However, the list was later slashed down to 332 cricketers after the eight teams submitted their list of players.

Notably, the auction won't be a big one this time around as only 73 slots will be up for grabs and 29 of them can be overseas players.

The highest reserve price for the Players Auction is Rs 2 crore and only seven players are included in this list namely Pat Cummins (Australia), Chris Lynn (Australia), Mitchell Marsh (Australia), Glenn Maxwell (Australia), Dale Steyn (Australia), Josh Hazlewood (England) and Angelo Mathews (Sri Lanka).

Robin Uthappa is the only Indian player in the auction list with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore. The likes of Piyush Chawla, Yusuf Pathan and Jaydev Unadkat are in the base price of Rs 1 crore

Here are the live updates: