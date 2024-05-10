Highlights | IRE vs Pak Cricket Score: Ireland Beat Pakistan By 5 Wickets
IRE vs Pak Highlights Score Updates, 1st T20: Ireland vs Pakistan (IRE vs PAL Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Pakistan Tour Of Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie who scored 77 runs off 55 balls was the hero of the match.
PAK vs IRE 1st T20I Highlights Score Updates, Irelnad Vs Pakistan Scorecard: In a thrilling encounter at Clontarf Cricket Club Ground, Dublin, Ireland secured a memorable victory over Pakistan in the 1st T20I of the series. Chasing Pakistan's competitive total of 182/6, Ireland showed resilience and chased down the target with just one ball to spare, finishing at 183/5. Andrew Balbirnie led the charge with a brilliant 77 runs off 55 balls, supported by contributions from Harry Tector and George Dockrell. Despite Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah picking up early wickets for Pakistan, Ireland's middle order stabilized the innings and propelled them towards victory. Abbas Afridi and Naseem Shah were the standout bowlers for Pakistan, but their efforts weren't enough to prevent Ireland from clinching a historic win. This victory marked a significant upset and showcased Ireland's burgeoning prowess in international cricket.
IRE Vs PAK 1st T20I Live score: Match Summary
IRE Vs PAK 1st T20I Live score: Ireland Upset Pakistan
LIVE Score PAK 182/6 (20)
IRE 183/5 (19.5)
IRE Vs PAK 1st T20I Live score: IRE On Top
Abbas Afridi deceives Dockrell with a back-of-the-hand slower ball, resulting in a chip shot caught easily by Fakhar Zaman at extra-cover, dismissing Dockrell for 24 runs including 2 fours and 2 sixes.
LIVE Score IRE 166/4 (18.1) CRR: 9.14 REQ: 9.27
Ireland need 17 runs in 11 balls
IRE Vs PAK 1st T20I Live score: Can IRE Upset PAK?
Shadab Khan faces a turbulent over as Dockrell capitalizes with boundaries and a six, amidst a controversial catch at long-on, adding pressure on the bowler.
LIVE Score IRE 137/3 (15.1) CRR: 9.03 REQ: 9.52
Ireland need 46 runs in 29 balls
IRE Vs PAK 1st T20I Live score: Ireland 3 Down
Imad Wasim dismisses Tector with a slower delivery inducing a top-edge, superbly caught by Shaheen Afridi, breaking a crucial partnership for KKR.
LIVE Score IRE 110/3 (13.2) CRR: 8.25 REQ: 10.95
Ireland need 73 runs in 40 balls
IRE Vs PAK 1st T20I Live score: Ireland Back On Top
Shadab Khan delivers a mix of flat hits and deceptive leg breaks, causing a tense moment with a shout for caught behind, ultimately dismissed by the umpire, as Balbirnie manages to score runs with calculated strokes.
LIVE Score IRE 86/2 (10.2) CRR: 8.32 REQ: 10.03
Ireland need 97 runs in 58 balls
IRE Vs PAK 1st T20I Live score: Ireland 2 Down
Abbas Afridi dismisses Tucker caught by Fakhar Zaman at deep square leg for 4 runs, delivering the wicket with his first ball.
LIVE Score IRE 55/2 (7.2) CRR: 7.5 REQ: 10.11
Ireland need 128 runs in 76 balls
IRE Vs PAK 1st T20I Live score: IRE Rebuild
Imad Wasim's over sees Balbirnie hitting two boundaries, a well-placed drive and a sweep, while the other deliveries are defensively played to extra-cover, showcasing his ability to rotate strike and find gaps.
LIVE Score IRE 27/1 (4) CRR: 6.75 REQ: 9.75
Ireland need 156 runs
IRE Vs PAK 1st T20I Live score: Pakistan Claim Wicket Upfront
Naseem Shah dismisses Stirling with a pitched-up delivery outside off, inducing a soft drive caught by Babar Azam, ending Stirling's brief innings of 8 runs.
LIVE Score IRE 14/1 (1.5) CRR: 7.64 REQ: 9.3
Ireland need 169 runs
IRE Vs PAK 1st T20I Live score: Pak Finish On High
Mark Adair's final over sees Pakistan finishing at 182/6, with Iftikhar Ahmed playing a crucial cameo, hitting a six and a four, and surviving a missed run-out chance, as Shaheen Afridi adds one run with a mistimed shot towards long-off.
LIVE Score PAK 182/6 (20) CRR: 9.1
Innings Break
IRE Vs PAK 1st T20I Live score: PAK Need Good Finish
Mark Adair claims Fakhar Zaman's wicket as McCarthy takes a superb diving catch at long-off, grabbing the ball inches above the ground, enhancing Ireland's fielding display.
LIVE Score PAK 151/6 (18.1) CRR: 8.31
Ireland opt to bowl
IRE Vs PAK 1st T20I Live score: IRE Bounce Back With Quick Wickets
McCarthy's direct-hit run-out dismisses Shadab Khan, while Young's bowling claims the wickets of Azam Khan and Babar Azam, who falls after scoring a fifty, as GT tightens their grip on the match.
LIVE Score PAK 127/5 (15.4) CRR: 8.11
Ireland opt to bowl
IRE Vs PAK 1st T20I Live score: Fifty For Babar Azam
Babar Azam notches his 35th T20I fifty with a gentle pull to deep mid-wicket off Campher's delivery, signaling his intent to accelerate further in the innings.
LIVE Score PAK 113/2 (14) CRR: 8.07
Ireland opt to bowl
IRE Vs PAK 1st T20I Live score: Pakistan 2 Down
Saim Ayub departs after a promising knock of 45 runs, caught by Campher at wide long-off off Delany's delivery, comprising 4 boundaries and 3 sixes.
LIVE Score PAK 94/2 (12.1) CRR: 7.73
Ireland opt to bowl
IRE Vs PAK 1st T20I Live score: Babar Azam Near Fifty
Gareth Delany's over sees Saim Ayub punishing a poor delivery with a straight six, complemented by singles and twos, while Babar Azam mistimes his shot towards long-on.
LIVE Score PAK 82/1 (10.1) CRR: 8.07
Ireland opt to bowl
IRE Vs PAK 1st T20I Live score: PAK Back On Track
Benjamin White's over includes a brisk run by Babar Azam and a 50-run partnership between him and Saim Ayub, with Ayub hitting a crucial six over deep mid-wicket.
LIVE Score PAK 58/1 (8) CRR: 7.25
Ireland opt to bowl
IRE Vs PAK 1st T20I Live score: Pakistan Rebuild
Craig Young's over sees Saim Ayub hitting a powerful six before attempting to make room for a shot, and Babar Azam struggling to find gaps, ultimately managing just singles.
LIVE Score
PAK 29/1 (5) CRR: 5.8
Ireland opt to bowl
IRE Vs PAK 1st T20I Live score: Poor Start For Pakistan
McCarthy dismisses Rizwan with a direct-hit run-out as a mix-up while attempting a single leaves Rizwan well short of the crease, ultimately confirmed by the replay review.
LIVE Score PAK 16/1 (3) CRR: 5.33
Ireland opt to bowl
IRE Vs PAK 1st T20I Live score: Pakistan Need Good Start
Mark Adair starts with a probing over, stifling Rizwan with three dot balls before allowing singles to both Rizwan and Saim Ayub.
LIVE Score PAK 3/0 (1) CRR: 3
Ireland opt to bowl
IRE Vs PAK 1st T20I Live score: Playing XIs
Ireland (Playing XI): Paul Stirling(c), Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Benjamin White
Pakistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saim Ayub, Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Azam Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abbas Afridi
IRE Vs PAK 1st T20I Live score: Toss Report
Ireland win toss and opt to field first against Pakistan at the Clontarf Cricket Club Ground, Dublin on Friday.
IRE Vs PAK 1st T20I Live score: Head-to-Head Analysis - Pakistan Holds the Edge
With one T20I encounter to date, Pakistan maintains a perfect record against Ireland, setting the stage for an intriguing battle between the two sides.
IRE Vs PAK 1st T20I Live score: Ireland's Determination - Aiming to Bounce Back
Ireland is determined to bounce back from their recent series loss against Afghanistan, showcasing their tenacity and hunger for victory against Pakistan.
IRE Vs PAK 1st T20I Live score: Recent Form Check - Pakistan's Quest for Redemption
Pakistan seeks redemption following their drawn series against New Zealand, aiming to showcase their resilience and prowess against Ireland in the upcoming matches.
IRE Vs PAK 1st T20I Live score: Venue Insight - Clontarf Cricket Club Ground, Dublin
Explore the historic Clontarf Cricket Club Ground, Dublin, as the chosen battleground for the series opener, promising an atmosphere brimming with excitement.