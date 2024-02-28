Highlights, KAR Vs ISL Cricket Score, PSL 2024 Match Today: Islamabad United Won By 7 Wickets
Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United (KAR Vs ISL) Highlights Cricket Scorecard and Updates, PSL 2024 Match No 15: Islamabad United jumped to fourth spot in the points table after the win.
Trending Photos
Highlights Pakistan Super League 2024: In a thrilling encounter, Islamabad United defeated Karachi Kings by 7 wickets. Karachi Kings posted a competitive total of 165/5 in their 20 overs, led by Pollard's unbeaten 48 and contributions from Masood and Munro. In response, Islamabad United chased down the target with ease in 18.3 overs, with Colin Munro starring with a blistering 82 off 47 balls, supported by Hales' 47. Despite a late breakthrough from Hasan Ali, Agha Salman's unbeaten 25 ensured Islamabad's victory. Munro's aggressive innings and efficient partnerships guided Islamabad United to victory, showcasing a dominant batting display.
Follow Highlights Cricket Updates Of Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United From PSL 2024.
PSL 2024 Live Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United: Thumping Win For ISL
Islamabad's dominant performance saw them control the game throughout, with Munro and Hales providing a blazing start, chasing down Karachi's 166-run target comfortably with Munro's explosive 82 guiding them to victory with 7 wickets and 9 deliveries to spare, leaving Karachi with much to consider after being outplayed.
PSL 2024 Live Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United: Win For United
Agha Salman hits two consecutive sixes off Hasan Ali's bowling, pulling the short ball over long leg and then lofting a full delivery over deep square leg, displaying excellent hitting prowess.
LIVE Score KRK 165/5 (20)
ISU 169/3 (18.3)
Islamabad United won by 7 wkts
PSL 2024 Live Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United: United Near Win
Agha Salman misses the cut shot off Leus du Plooy's flatter delivery outside off, followed by singles to long-off and deep point, while Shadab Khan fails to connect on several occasions, resulting in a good over.
LIVE Score ISU 149/3 (17) CRR: 8.76 REQ: 5.67
Islamabad United need 17 runs in 18 balls
PSL 2024 Live Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United: Another Wicket For Karachi
Imad Wasim is caught by Masood at cover off Shamsi's delivery for 0 runs off 2 balls, with Imad missing out on a scoring opportunity by hitting a rank long-hop straight to the fielder.
LIVE Score ISU 139/3 (15.1) CRR: 9.16 REQ: 5.59
Islamabad United need 27 runs in 29 balls
PSL 2024 Live Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United: ISL 2 Down
Munro is dismissed lbw by Nawaz for 82 runs off 47 balls, as the ball turns back in and hits him on the back leg, confirmed by Hawkeye with three reds, providing a much-needed breakthrough for Karachi Kings.
LIVE Score ISU 139/2 (15) CRR: 9.27 REQ: 5.4
Islamabad United need 27 runs in 30 balls
PSL 2024 Live Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United: Munro Shines
Munro scores runs off Hasan Ali, including a six over deep backward square leg and singles to fine leg and deep mid-wicket, with a total of seven runs coming off the over.
LIVE Score ISU 131/1 (14.1) CRR: 9.25 REQ: 6
Islamabad United need 35 runs in 35 balls
PSL 2024 Live Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United: Hales Misses Fifty
Hasan Ali dismisses Hales for 47 runs off 35 balls, caught by Irfan Khan at deep mid-wicket, as Hales mistimes a shot and finds the fielder, breaking a crucial partnership for Karachi.
LIVE Score ISU 108/1 (11.3) CRR: 9.39 REQ: 6.82
Islamabad United need 58 runs in 51 balls
PSL 2024 Live Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United: Shoaib Malik Into The Attack
Hales and Munro rotate the strike with singles off Shoaib Malik's bowling, with Munro hitting a boundary through backward point and Hales mistiming a slog sweep, as Malik returns to the attack.
LIVE Score ISU 97/0 (10) CRR: 9.7 REQ: 6.9
Islamabad United need 69 runs in 60 balls
PSL 2024 Live Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United: Fifty For Munro
Munro showcases his destructive form, smashing three consecutive sixes off Shamsi's bowling, reaching 53 runs with innovative shots including a reverse-sweep over third man.
LIVE Score ISU 87/0 (8) CRR: 10.88 REQ: 6.58
Islamabad United need 79 runs in 72 balls
PSL 2024 Live Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United: Strong Start For United
Hales drives to long-off for a boundary while Munro and Hales rotate the strike effectively, with Munro hitting a four over mid-off and the partnership reaching 50 runs off Shoaib Malik's bowling.
LIVE Score ISU 58/0 (6) CRR: 9.67 REQ: 7.71
Islamabad United need 108 runs in 84 balls
PSL 2024 Live Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United: Great Start For United
Munro hits a boundary through mid-wicket as 15 runs come off the over, while Hales manages to survive some risky shots, including two fours and a couple of runs off Mir Hamza's bowling.
LIVE Score ISU 41/0 (4.4) CRR: 8.79 REQ: 8.15
Islamabad United need 125 runs in 92 balls
PSL 2024 Live Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United: ISL Need Good Start
Munro and Hales commence the chase against Mir Hamza, with Munro hitting a four through covers and managing a couple of runs off successive deliveries before Hales takes a single off the last ball to retain strike.
LIVE Score
KRK 165/5 (20)
ISU 10/0 (1) CRR: 10 REQ: 8.21
Islamabad United need 156 runs
PSL 2024 Live Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United: Innings Break
Hunain Shah's over features Pollard hitting a massive straight six amidst chaos near the fence as fielders collide, while also conceding extras and runs off overthrows and a Free Hit, Pollard finishing with 19 runs off the over.
LIVE Score KRK 165/5 (20) CRR: 8.25
Islamabad United opt to bowl
PSL 2024 Live Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United: Big Over For Karachi
Naseem Shah's over sees Pollard and Irfan Khan scoring runs with Pollard flicking a full ball for a brace, but also conceding 5 wides as Azam Khan fails to stop the ball down leg side, while Pollard and Irfan Khan also manage singles.
LIVE Score
KRK 129/5 (18) CRR: 7.17
Islamabad United opt to bowl
PSL 2024 Live Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United: 100 up for Karachi
Irfan Khan and Pollard manage to score singles and a couple of runs off Raees' over, with Pollard's shot through backward square leg being excellently fielded to save a run.
LIVE Score KRK 101/5 (15) CRR: 6.73
Islamabad United opt to bowl
PSL 2024 Live Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United: Karachi 5 Down
Nawaz is caught by Shadab Khan off Naseem Shah's bowling for 6 runs off 11 balls, marking a soft dismissal and another wicket for the bowling side.
LIVE Score KRK 89/5 (13.1) CRR: 6.76
Islamabad United opt to bowl
PSL 2024 Live Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United: Shoaib Malik gets run out
Shoaib Malik is run out for 6 runs off 7 balls by a quick fielding effort from cover-point, failing to make it back to the crease in time as Azam Khan removes the bails.
LIVE Score KRK 73/4 (10.1) CRR: 7.18
Islamabad United opt to bowl
PSL 2024 Live Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United: Masood's Sluggish Innings Comes To An End
Masood is bowled by Hunain Shah for 27 runs off 30 balls, with the sound of the ball hitting the stumps signaling his dismissal.
LIVE Score KRK 73/3 (10) CRR: 7.3
Islamabad United opt to bowl
PSL 2024 Live Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United: Karachi 2 Down
Leus du Plooy is bowled by Agha Salman for 24 runs off 15 balls, attempting to make room but missing a quicker length ball that skids and crashes into the stumps.
LIVE Score KRK 65/2 (9) CRR: 7.22
Islamabad United opt to bowl
PSL 2024 Live Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United: Shadab Khan Into The Attack
Masood and Leus du Plooy manage just 1 run off Shadab Khan's over, with du Plooy capitalizing on a poor delivery for a boundary while Masood rotates strike and attempts a reverse sweep but finds short third man.
LIVE Score
KRK 53/1 (7.1) CRR: 7.4
Islamabad United opt to bowl
PSL 2024 Live Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United: Masood on attack
Masood gains 6 runs off Agha Salman's over, including a reverse sweep for four, a well-placed cut past covers, and a quick single, while Munro's dive saves a boundary at extra cover.
LIVE Score KRK 37/1 (5.1) CRR: 7.16
Islamabad United opt to bowl
PSL 2024 Live Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United: Seifert Departs
Seifert is stumped by Azam Khan off Imad Wasim's delivery, attempting to hit over covers but getting beaten by the skidding ball, departing for 8 runs off 9 balls.
LIVE Score KRK 18/1 (3) CRR: 6
Islamabad United opt to bowl
PSL 2024 Live Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United: KK Need Good Start
Imad Wasim opens the attack, as Masood and Seifert tap singles to cover-point and mid-wicket respectively, with Seifert retaining strike.
LIVE Score KRK 4/0 (1) CRR: 4
Islamabad United opt to bowl
PSL 2024 Live Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United: Playing XIs
Karachi Kings (Playing XI): Shan Masood(c), Tim Seifert(w), Leus du Plooy, Shoaib Malik, Kieron Pollard, Mohammad Nawaz, Irfan Khan, Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza, Tabraiz Shamsi, Mohammad Aamir Khan
Islamabad United (Playing XI): Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan(c), Azam Khan(w), Jordan Cox, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Hunain Shah, Rumman Raees
LIVE PSL Karachi Kings vs. Islamabad United: Toss Report
Islamabad United won the toss and opted to field first in the match number 15 of the Pakistan Super League 2024 (PSL 2024) here at the National Stadium, Karachi on Wednesday.
LIVE Karachi Kings vs. Islamabad United: Full Squads
Karachi Kings: James Vince, Hassan Ali (Diamond), Shan Masood (Brand Ambassador), Shoaib Malik (Mentor), Tabraiz Shamsi (all Gold), Mir Hamza, Muhammad Akhlaq (both Silver), Irfan Khan (Emerging), Mohammad Nawaz, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Tim Seifert, Mohammad Amir Khan, Anwar Ali, Arafat Minhas, Sirajuddin, Saad Baig, Jamie Overton, Zahid Mehmood (partial replacement for Zahid Mehmood), Leus du Plooy, Mohammad Rohid
Islamabad United: Shadab Khan, Naseem Shah (both Platinum), Imad Wasim, Azam Khan (both Diamond), Faheem Ashraf (Brand Ambassador), Alex Hales, Colin Munro (all Gold), Rumman Raees (Silver), Tymal Mills, Matthew Forde, Salman Agha, Qasim Akram, Shahab Khan, Hunain Shah, Ubaid Shah, Shamyl Hussain, Tom Curran (injured), Jordan Cox, Haider Ali, Obed McCoy
LIVE Karachi Kings vs. Islamabad United: Pitch Analysis
A detailed analysis of the pitch suggests that while spinners may come into play later in the game, the initial advantage lies with pace bowlers, influencing the teams' strategies.
LIVE Karachi Kings vs. Islamabad United: Key Players to Watch
Agha Salman emerges as a player to watch out for against Karachi Kings, with impressive performances in the ongoing PSL 2024, boasting two half-centuries and a high average.
LIVE Karachi Kings vs. Islamabad United: United's Determination
On the other hand, Islamabad United clinched victory in their opening encounter against Lahore Qalandars but have faltered since then, determined to reverse their fortunes in today's crucial match against Karachi Kings.
LIVE Karachi Kings vs. Islamabad United: Karachi Kings' Resilience
Under the leadership of Shan Masood, the Karachi Kings faced a setback in their inaugural match against Multan Sultans but swiftly rebounded, securing victories against Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars in their subsequent matches.
LIVE Karachi Kings vs. Islamabad United: Vital Bowling Performance
Hasan Ali's experience and recent performances make him vital for Karachi's chances against Islamabad United, particularly his ability to perform well in the death overs.
LIVE Karachi Kings vs. Islamabad United: Islamabad's Struggle
Conversely, Islamabad United commenced their campaign with a triumph in the opening game but have struggled to replicate that success in their subsequent fixtures, facing three consecutive defeats.
LIVE Karachi Kings vs. Islamabad United: Head-to-Head Record
The head-to-head record between Islamabad United and Karachi Kings reflects United's dominance, winning 14 out of the 20 matches played between the two teams.
LIVE Karachi Kings vs. Islamabad United: Karachi's Promising Form
The Kings have displayed promising form, securing victories in two out of their three matches thus far, instilling confidence in the team's capabilities.
LIVE Karachi Kings vs. Islamabad United: Live Streaming Information
Fans can catch the action live on the Fancode App and Website, ensuring they don't miss any thrilling moments from the match.
LIVE Karachi Kings vs. Islamabad United: A Crucial Encounter
In a highly anticipated match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2024), Karachi Kings are set to clash with Islamabad United in Match 15, scheduled to take place at the National Stadium in Karachi.