Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals, Indian Premier League 2020 Match 38: Live Score Updates

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of match number 38 of IPL 2020 between Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals that is all set to begin shortly on Tuesday (October 20) from Dubai International Stadium.

After their thrilling Super-Over win, recharged Kings XI face top-placed Delhi Capitals, who have emerged as the strongest contenders in the tournament so far with their sheer consistency.

Kings XI Punjab have finally seen a tremendous turnaround in fortunes and have won their last two games on the trot against Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians. We are still catching our breath from the first ever second Super Over in IPL history in which Kings XI Punjab finally emerged victorious.

Kings XI fought their hearts out and got the crucial two points. From here on, they have to win every single match to reach the IPL playoffs. Their opening duo of skipper KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal currently occupy the top two spots in the race for the Orange Cap.

Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, have a completely different tale. They, along with Mumbai Indians, have been the strongest contenders of the tournament thus far. In their last outing against CSK, Shikhar Dhawan scored his maiden IPL ton while all-rounder Axar Patel hit three sixes in Ravindra Jadeja’s last over to take his side to a thrilling victory.

Almost all of Capitals’ players are in good form with their pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada wearing the Purple Cap with 19 wickets to his name. While Rishabh Pant’s hamstring injury came as a setback for them, they will now be boosted by the star wicket-keeper’s return.

It must be noted that the last time these two sides met – the match went into the Super Over, in what was just the second game of IPL 2020. Thus, with the two in-form squads, this one promises to be a roller-coaster ride.

Here are the live updates: