KKR vs MI IPL 2022 Highlights: Pat Cummins hits fastest fifty in IPL to help KKR win

6 April 2022, 22:44 PM
Pat Cummins wreaks havoc to lead KKR to win
Pat Cummins smashed an unbeaten 56 off just 15 balls to lead KKR to a five-wicket win over MI. Chasing the 161-run target, KKR crossed the finishing line in just 16 overs.
6 April 2022, 22:23 PM
Russell departs
Huge blow for KKR as Andre Russell departs after scoring just 11 runs. Short ball by Mills and Russell top-edged it straight up into the night sky as Brevis takes an easy catch at backward point. Russell c Brevis b Tymal Mills 11(5) [4s-1 6s-1]
6 April 2022, 21:59 PM
KKR 67/3 after 10 overs
The game hangs in balance as MI have picked crucial breakthroughs while KKR is keeping the scoreboard ticking with big hits.
6 April 2022, 21:19 PM
OUT!
KKR opener Ajinkya Rahane departs early as he has been caught by Daniel Sams at the boundary line. Rahane c Daniel Sams b Tymal Mills 7(11), KKR 26/1 after 5 overs
6 April 2022, 20:38 PM
MI 161/4 after 20 overs
Suryakumar Yadav hit fifty, Tilak Varma scored an unbeaten 38, while Kieron Pollard smashed 22 runs off just 5 balls to help Mumbai Indians set 162-run target against Kolkata Knight Riders.
6 April 2022, 19:49 PM
MI 71/3 after 13 overs
Mumbai Indians have so far lost Rohit, Dewald Brewis and Ishan Kishan and they are struggling to find runs. However, with Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma in the middle, MI will hope to find some quick runs and set a challenging target.
6 April 2022, 19:33 PM
Rohit departs
Mumbai Indians lose their first wicket as their skipper Rohit Sharma departs after he tried to pull a short-pitched delivery by Umesh but only managed to top-edge it high up in the air as wicketkeeper Billings ran back and took a superb catch. Rohit c Billings b Umesh Yadav 3(12)
MI 7/1 after 3 overs
6 April 2022, 19:15 PM
Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan open the batting for Mumbai Indians, while Umesh Yadav bowls the first over for KKR.
6 April 2022, 19:14 PM
Teams
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings(w), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Umesh Yadav, Rasikh Salam, Varun Chakaravarthy
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Dewald Brevis, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi
6 April 2022, 18:56 PM
TOSS
KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and he opted to bat first against Rohit Sharma's MI.
Shreyas Iyer: We are gonna bowl first. We are comfortable chasing with a set target in mind. All the teams are equally good and we always have to take that winning mindset and try and back your abilities. We got two changes. Pat Cummins comes in place of Southee and Rasikh Salam comes in for Shivam Mavi. Southee was very supportive and we had a good conversation about the team changes.
Rohit Sharma: We were looking to bat first. We are not looking at what happened in the last 2 games, we have to play good cricket to win games and that is what we are prepared for. Looks like a good pitch. We have done well in patches and when you want to win games you gotta perform collectively and I think that is something that was missing in the last 2 games. Couple of changes. Surykumar Yadav comes in place of Anmolpreet Singh and we got Dewald Brevis who comes in for Tim David.