KKR vs MI IPL 2022 Highlights: Pat Cummins hits fastest fifty in IPL to help KKR win

Check highlights KKR vs MI IPL 2022 match no 14 which is being played at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, April 6, 2022 - 23:50
Comments |
File image (Source: Twitter)

Australia all-rounder Pat Cummins shone with the bat-like never before, equalling the record for the fastest fifty in the IPL, including amassing 35 in an over, as Kolkata Knight Riders crushed Mumbai Indians by five wickets here on Wednesday.

Cummins blazed away to his fifty in just 14 balls, joining KL Rahul on the top of the leaderboard, while opener Venkatesh Iyer batted through the innings for his unbeaten 41-ball 50, as KKR completed a chase of 162 with as many as four overs to spare. It was unbelievable stuff from Cummins as KKR, needing 35 from 30 balls, got them all in just six deliveries with the Australian Test captain hitting six sixes and four boundaries in his 15-ball 56.

Daniel Sams bore the brunt of Cummins' onslaught the most, conceding 35 runs in the 16th over, which sealed it for KKR.

Together with Iyer, Cummins, who came in at number six, shared 61 runs in just 2.1 overs to overhaul MI's total of 161 for four.

MI, thus, slumped to their third defeat in as many matches.

KKR made a sedate start reaching 16 off the first four overs. The wickets of Ajinkya Rahane and skipper Shreyas Iyer made life difficult for KKR as they slumped to 35 for two in the sixth over. Sam Billings made 17 off 12 balls before he dismissed by Murugam Ashwin.

Iyer, on the other hand, went about his business in his own way and kept the scoreboard ticking.

While Iyer stood firm at one end, wickets kept tumbling from the other as Nitish Rana failed once again, caught at deep midwicket by Sams off Ashwin.

Andre Russell played a five-ball 11-run knock before he left Iyer stranded, top-edging a Tymal Mills short delivery to Dewald Brevis.

Cummins then took the attack to the opposition and struck Mills for a boundary and a six of consecutive balls. Having conceded 23 runs in the final over when MI batted, Cummins clobbered the MI bowlers to all parts of the ground to take KKR home in a grand fashion.

Earlier, veteran Kieron Pollard complemented Suryakumar Yadav's brisk half-century by amassing 23 runs in the last over to propel MI after KKR kept things tight for a major part of their innings. After an 83-run fourth-wicket stand between Suryakumar Yadav (52) and Tilak Varma (38 not out), Pollard (22 not out) smashed the world's premier fast bowler Pat Cummins for three sixes to end MI's innings on a high.

Opting to bowl first on a fresh pitch with plenty of grass, KKR's opening bowlers used the conditions to perfection as pacer Umesh Yadav (1/25) and debutant Rasikh Salam (0/18) relied on back of length deliveries to trouble MI's opening duo of skipper Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan.

Umesh and Cummins (2/49) picked up early wickets to reduce MI to 55 for three.

Umesh looked more threatening of the two as he consistently tested the high-profile MI opening batters with his probing length, producing a fantastic first over which yielded just one run. Salam tried to match his senior pro.

Umesh struck first blood in the third over with a back-of-length delivery to get Rohit for the fifth time in IPL, with the MI skipper failing to control a pull.

Then came another debutant Dewald Brevis (29), known as 'Baby AB' for his 360 degree shot-making abilities, and he tried to attack the KKR bowlers.

He succeeded in his endeavour for a brief period, hitting two fours and as many sixes, but fell to Varun Chakravarthy (1/32).

All this while, MI's man-in-form Ishan Kishan (14 off 21) was a quiet spectator at the other end.

Unlike his last two innings, Kishan seemed to be struggling from the onset and a poor start didn't help his cause either.

Kishan's struggle came to an end in the 11th over when he miscued a pull off Cummins to KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer.

Varma got a reprieve in the 13th over when Ajinkya Rahane spooned him after a confusion with Billings.

Yadav struck a four and a huge six in the final two deliveries of the same over to give MI's innings some momentum.

Varma grabbed the missed chance with both hand and scooped Cummins over fine leg for a maximum and then followed it with a slash over mid-wicket for a boundary off Chakravarthy.

Yadav, on the other hand, looked in ominous form after returning from injury, dealing mostly in fours and sixes to notch up his fifty in 34 balls.

6 April 2022, 22:44 PM

Pat Cummins wreaks havoc to lead KKR to win

Pat Cummins smashed an unbeaten 56 off just 15 balls to lead KKR to a five-wicket win over MI. Chasing the 161-run target, KKR crossed the finishing line in just 16 overs.

6 April 2022, 22:23 PM

Russell departs

Huge blow for KKR as Andre Russell departs after scoring just 11 runs. Short ball by Mills and Russell top-edged it straight up into the night sky as Brevis takes an easy catch at backward point. Russell c Brevis b Tymal Mills 11(5) [4s-1 6s-1]

6 April 2022, 21:59 PM

KKR 67/3 after 10 overs

The game hangs in balance as MI have picked crucial breakthroughs while KKR is keeping the scoreboard ticking with big hits.

6 April 2022, 21:19 PM

OUT!

KKR opener Ajinkya Rahane departs early as he has been caught by Daniel Sams at the boundary line. Rahane c Daniel Sams b Tymal Mills 7(11), KKR 26/1 after 5 overs

6 April 2022, 20:38 PM

MI 161/4 after 20 overs

Suryakumar Yadav hit fifty, Tilak Varma scored an unbeaten 38, while Kieron Pollard smashed 22 runs off just 5 balls to help Mumbai Indians set 162-run target against Kolkata Knight Riders.

6 April 2022, 19:49 PM

MI 71/3 after 13 overs

Mumbai Indians have so far lost Rohit, Dewald Brewis and Ishan Kishan and they are struggling to find runs. However, with Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma in the middle, MI will hope to find some quick runs and set a challenging target.

6 April 2022, 19:33 PM

Rohit departs

Mumbai Indians lose their first wicket as their skipper Rohit Sharma departs after he tried to pull a short-pitched delivery by Umesh but only managed to top-edge it high up in the air as wicketkeeper Billings ran back and took a superb catch. Rohit c Billings b Umesh Yadav 3(12) 

MI 7/1 after 3 overs

6 April 2022, 19:15 PM

Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan open the batting for Mumbai Indians, while Umesh Yadav bowls the first over for KKR.

6 April 2022, 19:14 PM

Teams

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings(w), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Umesh Yadav, Rasikh Salam, Varun Chakaravarthy

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Dewald Brevis, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi

6 April 2022, 18:56 PM

TOSS

KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and he opted to bat first against Rohit Sharma's MI.

Shreyas Iyer: We are gonna bowl first. We are comfortable chasing with a set target in mind. All the teams are equally good and we always have to take that winning mindset and try and back your abilities. We got two changes. Pat Cummins comes in place of Southee and Rasikh Salam comes in for Shivam Mavi. Southee was very supportive and we had a good conversation about the team changes.

Rohit Sharma: We were looking to bat first. We are not looking at what happened in the last 2 games, we have to play good cricket to win games and that is what we are prepared for. Looks like a good pitch. We have done well in patches and when you want to win games you gotta perform collectively and I think that is something that was missing in the last 2 games. Couple of changes. Surykumar Yadav comes in place of Anmolpreet Singh and we got Dewald Brevis who comes in for Tim David.

