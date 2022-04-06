हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
KKR vs MI IPL 2022 Live cricket score and updates: Suryakumar, Tilak Varma, Pollard help MI score 161

Follow Live score and updates of KKR vs MI IPL 2022 match no 14 which is being played at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, April 6, 2022 - 21:19
Comments |
File image (Source: Twitter)

Mumbai Indians’ domestic bowlers will look to step up as they take on a buoyant Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2022 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Wednesday (April 6), looking to turn things around after back-to-back defeats. MI have so far looked like anything but IPL’s five-time champions, losing both their opening games – first against Delhi Capitals by four wickets and then against a resurgent Rajasthan Royals by 23 runs.

And skipper Rohit Sharma will seek improvements on multiple fronts to effect a turnaround when they face KKR, who come into the game after beating Punjab Kings by six wickets.

Also, if Mumbai have to post a score or chase a big total, which is likely at the MCA stadium in Gahunje, Rohit and Ishan Kishan would need to fire on all cylinders.

For Kolkata, the biggest asset is star all-rounder Andre Russell coming back to form. His six-hitting prowess was on display against Punjab Kings and he would be keen to continue from where he left. But their top-order, comprising Ajinkya Rahane and Venkatesh Iyer, faltered against Punjab and the duo would want to give the side a good start.

6 April 2022, 20:38 PM

MI 161/4 after 20 overs

Suryakumar Yadav hit fifty, Tilak Varma scored an unbeaten 38, while Kieron Pollard smashed 22 runs off just 5 balls to help Mumbai Indians set 162-run target against Kolkata Knight Riders.

6 April 2022, 19:49 PM

MI 71/3 after 13 overs

Mumbai Indians have so far lost Rohit, Dewald Brewis and Ishan Kishan and they are struggling to find runs. However, with Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma in the middle, MI will hope to find some quick runs and set a challenging target.

6 April 2022, 19:33 PM

Rohit departs

Mumbai Indians lose their first wicket as their skipper Rohit Sharma departs after he tried to pull a short-pitched delivery by Umesh but only managed to top-edge it high up in the air as wicketkeeper Billings ran back and took a superb catch. Rohit c Billings b Umesh Yadav 3(12) 

MI 7/1 after 3 overs

6 April 2022, 19:15 PM

Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan open the batting for Mumbai Indians, while Umesh Yadav bowls the first over for KKR.

6 April 2022, 19:14 PM

Teams

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings(w), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Umesh Yadav, Rasikh Salam, Varun Chakaravarthy

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Dewald Brevis, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi

6 April 2022, 18:56 PM

TOSS

KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and he opted to bat first against Rohit Sharma's MI.

Shreyas Iyer: We are gonna bowl first. We are comfortable chasing with a set target in mind. All the teams are equally good and we always have to take that winning mindset and try and back your abilities. We got two changes. Pat Cummins comes in place of Southee and Rasikh Salam comes in for Shivam Mavi. Southee was very supportive and we had a good conversation about the team changes.

Rohit Sharma: We were looking to bat first. We are not looking at what happened in the last 2 games, we have to play good cricket to win games and that is what we are prepared for. Looks like a good pitch. We have done well in patches and when you want to win games you gotta perform collectively and I think that is something that was missing in the last 2 games. Couple of changes. Surykumar Yadav comes in place of Anmolpreet Singh and we got Dewald Brevis who comes in for Tim David.

