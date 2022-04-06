KKR vs MI IPL 2022 Live cricket score and updates: Suryakumar, Tilak Varma, Pollard help MI score 161

Mumbai Indians’ domestic bowlers will look to step up as they take on a buoyant Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2022 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Wednesday (April 6), looking to turn things around after back-to-back defeats. MI have so far looked like anything but IPL’s five-time champions, losing both their opening games – first against Delhi Capitals by four wickets and then against a resurgent Rajasthan Royals by 23 runs.

And skipper Rohit Sharma will seek improvements on multiple fronts to effect a turnaround when they face KKR, who come into the game after beating Punjab Kings by six wickets.

Also, if Mumbai have to post a score or chase a big total, which is likely at the MCA stadium in Gahunje, Rohit and Ishan Kishan would need to fire on all cylinders.

For Kolkata, the biggest asset is star all-rounder Andre Russell coming back to form. His six-hitting prowess was on display against Punjab Kings and he would be keen to continue from where he left. But their top-order, comprising Ajinkya Rahane and Venkatesh Iyer, faltered against Punjab and the duo would want to give the side a good start.