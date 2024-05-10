Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2748295
NewsCricket
KKR VS MI LIVE SCORE

KKR vs MI Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2024: Shreyas Iyer vs Hardik Pandya

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians (KKR vs MI LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: MI Became The First Team To Be Knocked Out Of IPL 2024.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: May 10, 2024, 05:34 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

LIVE Score KKR vs MI In IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are on a quest to secure an IPL playoff spot, led by mentor Gautam Gambhir. Their red-hot form, bolstered by strategic decisions like opening with Sunil Narine alongside Phil Salt, has propelled them to the top of the standings. Narine's explosive batting, with 32 sixes and several notable innings, has been pivotal. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians, despite being knocked out of playoff contention, seek redemption led by Hardik Pandya. Suryakumar Yadav's standout performances offer hope, yet fans anticipate a resurgence from Rohit Sharma and Pandya, crucial for India's T20 World Cup aspirations. As KKR gears up for their final home match at Eden Gardens, both teams showcase their talent amidst challenges. The match promises an intriguing clash with potential implications for both franchises and the upcoming global tournament.

Follow LIVE Updates From Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 Match Here.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 3 weapons of elections in India!
DNA Video
DNA: Millionaires growth at double speed in Delhi-Mumbai!
DNA Video
DNA: Scientists Discover a 'Phonetic Alphabet' Used by Sperm Whales
DNA Video
DNA: No SIM, now phone will be blocked directly
DNA Video
DNA: What should be your healthy diet chart?
DNA Video
DNA: Can AC in your car cause Cancer?
DNA Video
DNA: Heart warming video from Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: Entry of Ghazwa-e-Hind in Elections!
DNA Video
DNA: Punjab government refuses VRS to IAS officer who is BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate
DNA Video
DNA: Astrazeneca withdraws Covid vaccine