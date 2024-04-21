Highlights | KKR vs RCB Cricket Score: KKR Beat RCB By 1 Run
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (KKR vs RCB) Highlights Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League 2024: RCB are at the bottom of the table with just 1 win in 8 games.
In a nail-biting encounter, Kolkata Knight Riders secured a thrilling victory by just 1 run against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Eden Gardens. Batting first, KKR posted a challenging total of 222/6 in 20 overs, powered by notable contributions from Philip Salt (48), Shreyas Iyer (50), and Andre Russell (27*). RCB's chase seemed promising with significant knocks from Will Jacks (55) and Rajat Patidar (52), but they ultimately fell short by a whisker, finishing at 221 all out in 20 overs. Harshit Rana and Andre Russell were instrumental for KKR with crucial wickets, while Russell's impactful spell of 3/25 turned the tide in KKR's favour. Despite valiant efforts from RCB's middle-order, they couldn't clinch the win as Mitchell Starc's tight bowling and a crucial run-out on the final ball sealed the dramatic victory for KKR. This thrilling match showcased the competitive spirit of both teams in the Indian Premier League 2024.
Follow Highlights Updates and Score from KKR vs RCB Match Below.
RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 LIVE: RCB Lose By 1 Run
Heartbreak for RCB as Ferguson is run out on the last ball, completing just one run, leaving them one run short in a thrilling match, despite their efforts.
LIVE Score KKR 222/6 (20)
RCB 221 (20)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 1 run
RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 LIVE: Dinesh Karthik Departs
Karthik's dismissal, caught by Philip Salt off Andre Russell's bowling, deals a potential game-changing blow as he departs after scoring 25 runs off 18 balls, including three fours and one six.
LIVE Score RCB 202/8 (19) CRR: 10.63 REQ: 21
Royal Challengers Bengaluru need 21 runs in 6 balls
RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 LIVE: RCB 7 Down
Prabhudessai falls caught by Angkrish Raghuvanshi off Harshit Rana's bowling, succumbing to pressure after hitting 24 runs off 18 balls, including three boundaries.
LIVE Score RCB 187/7 (17.2) CRR: 10.79 REQ: 13.5
Royal Challengers Bengaluru need 36 runs in 16 balls
RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 LIVE: Time Out
Harshit Rana concedes only 7 runs in the over as Karthik manages just singles off the deliveries, with a well-struck boundary off a slower length delivery being the highlight.
LIVE Score RCB 181/6 (16) CRR: 11.31 REQ: 10.5
Royal Challengers Bengaluru need 42 runs in 24 balls
RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 LIVE: Can RCB Do It?
Prabhudessai displays excellent batting, collecting runs with clever shots, including two boundaries and several well-placed twos off Chakaravarthy's deliveries.
LIVE Score RCB 174/6 (15) CRR: 11.6 REQ: 9.8
Royal Challengers Bengaluru need 49 runs in 30 balls
RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 LIVE: RCB In Big Trouble
Narine dismisses Lomror caught and bowled, continuing the procession of wickets, as Lomror departs after scoring 4 runs off 3 balls, including one boundary.
LIVE Score RCB 155/6 (13) CRR: 11.92 REQ: 9.71
Royal Challengers Bengaluru need 68 runs in 42 balls
RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 LIVE: RCB 4 Down
Andre Russell strikes again, claiming the wicket of Rajat Patidar caught by Harshit Rana at backward point, breaking RCB's momentum after Patidar's explosive knock of 52 runs off 23 balls, which included three fours and five sixes.
LIVE Score RCB 138/4 (11.4) CRR: 11.83 REQ: 10.2
Royal Challengers Bengaluru need 85 runs in 50 balls
RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 LIVE: Will Jacks Departs
Russell strikes immediately, dismissing Will Jacks caught by Angkrish Raghuvanshi at long-on, ending Jacks' superb knock of 55 runs off 32 balls, featuring four fours and five sixes, providing KKR with a crucial breakthrough.
LIVE Score RCB 137/3 (11.1) CRR: 12.27 REQ: 9.74
Royal Challengers Bengaluru need 86 runs in 53 balls
RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 LIVE: RCB Back On Top
Rajat Patidar capitalizes on Suyash Sharma's over, scoring boundaries with a slogsweep for six and a powerful hit over long-on for four, contributing to a costly over for the bowler.
LIVE Score RCB 122/2 (10) CRR: 12.2 REQ: 10.1
Royal Challengers Bengaluru need 101 runs in 60 balls
RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 LIVE: RCB Still in hunt
Suyash Sharma bowls a mixed over, with Rajat Patidar hitting a six off a wide delivery, while Will Jacks and Patidar collect singles off flighted and full deliveries outside off and on the stumps.
LIVE Score RCB 89/2 (8) CRR: 11.12 REQ: 11.17
Royal Challengers Bengaluru need 134 runs in 72 balls
RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 LIVE: RCB On Top After Powerplay
Will Jacks dominates Mitchell Starc's over with a flurry of boundaries and sixes, scoring 22 runs off the over, showcasing his aggressive batting prowess with powerful hits over mid-wicket and long-off.
LIVE Score RCB 74/2 (6) CRR: 12.33 REQ: 10.64
Royal Challengers Bengaluru need 149 runs in 84 balls
RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 LIVE: RCB In Deep Trouble
Chakaravarthy claims a wicket with his first ball as du Plessis is caught by Venkatesh Iyer at mid-on with a superb diving catch, putting RCB in early trouble.
LIVE Score RCB 40/2 (3.4) CRR: 10.91 REQ: 11.2
Royal Challengers Bengaluru need 183 runs
RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 LIVE: Big Blow For RCB
Kohli departs angrily after being caught and bowled by Harshit Rana off a low full-toss outside leg-stump, disputing the umpire's call on the ball's height, marking a rare display of anger from him.
LIVE Score RCB 27/1 (2.1) CRR: 12.46 REQ: 10.99
Royal Challengers Bengaluru need 196 runs
RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 LIVE: Virat Kohli In Good Touch
Harshit Rana's over begins with Kohli's boundary through the vacant mid-wicket area off a big inswinger, followed by a single and a delivery Kohli guides to backward point, with du Plessis surviving a close call as the ball nips back in, then Kohli hooks a short delivery for a six despite expressing his displeasure earlier in the over.
LIVE Score RCB 12/0 (1) CRR: 12 REQ: 11.11
Royal Challengers Bengaluru need 211 runs
RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 LIVE: KKR Finish On High
KKR concludes their innings with a formidable total of 222 as Ramandeep Singh finishes with a boundary, while Yash Dayal faces challenges with a wide delivery and a successful review by Russell, who later manages to hit a boundary and a single, setting up a daunting target for RCB to chase.
LIVE Score KKR 222/6 (20) CRR: 11.1
Innings Break
RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 LIVE: KKR Finishing On High
Siraj faces mixed fortunes, conceding a wide and boundaries to Ramandeep Singh, who capitalizes with a clean hit for six over deep mid-wicket, while also managing to restrict Russell to singles.
LIVE Score KKR 210/6 (19.1) CRR: 10.96
Royal Challengers Bengaluru opt to bowl
RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 LIVE: KKR 6 Down
Shreyas Iyer falls for a well-made 50, caught by du Plessis at long-off with a fine diving effort off Green's delivery, as he slices a lofted shot, leaving Shreyas in disbelief.
LIVE Score KKR 179/6 (17.2) CRR: 10.33
Royal Challengers Bengaluru opt to bowl
RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 LIVE: KKR Rebuild
Shreyas Iyer collects runs with a mix of shots, including a reverse-sweep for four, while Karn Sharma faces varied responses from the batsmen, featuring a missed sweep from Russell and a sloppy fielding effort by Faf du Plessis at cover.
LIVE Score KKR 149/5 (15) CRR: 9.93
Royal Challengers Bengaluru opt to bowl
RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 LIVE: KKR 5 Down
Ferguson dismisses Rinku Singh with a slower ball leg-cutter, inducing a catch at short fine-leg, signaling a crucial breakthrough in the match.
LIVE Score KKR 137/5 (13.1) CRR: 10.41
Royal Challengers Bengaluru opt to bowl
RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 LIVE: KKR Dominate RCB
Shreyas Iyer guides a boundary with a well-executed ramp shot, while Rinku Singh manages to score a calculated four with a lofted shot over mid-on in Green's over, amidst missed chances and tight deliveries.
LIVE Score KKR 137/4 (13) CRR: 10.54
Royal Challengers Bengaluru opt to bowl
RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 LIVE: KKR Still On Top
Shreyas Iyer survives a potential run-out chance as he takes a risky single, then proceeds to hit a boundary off a fullish delivery from Green, while KKR aims for a minimum target of 220 on a batting-friendly pitch.
LIVE Score KKR 115/4 (11.1) CRR: 10.3
Royal Challengers Bengaluru opt to bowl
RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 LIVE: Green Strikes
Venkatesh Iyer departs after mistiming a pull shot off Green's short delivery, offering a simple catch to Lomror, as RCB continues to chip away at wickets despite conceding boundaries.
LIVE Score KKR 97/4 (8.2) CRR: 11.64
Royal Challengers Bengaluru opt to bowl
RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 LIVE: KKR Still Going Hard
Karn Sharma delivers a mixed over, conceding boundaries to Shreyas Iyer with a poor ball but also producing a lovely leg-break to trouble him, ultimately allowing only singles and a four off a dragged short delivery.
LIVE Score
KKR 93/3 (8) CRR: 11.62
Royal Challengers Bengaluru opt to bowl
RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 LIVE: Another Wicket For Yash Dayal
Yash Dayal claims a wicket as Angkrish Raghuvanshi is caught by Green with a spectacular one-handed effort, denying what seemed like a certain boundary, showcasing Green's superhero-like fielding skills.
LIVE Score KKR 75/3 (6) CRR: 12.5
Royal Challengers Bengaluru opt to bowl
RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 LIVE: RCB Bounce Back
Yash Dayal dismisses Narine with a well-executed slower ball, inducing a mistimed lofted drive caught by Kohli, marking a rare failure for Narine against RCB after being kept quiet with a series of yorkers.
LIVE Score KKR 66/2 (5.2) CRR: 12.38
Royal Challengers Bengaluru opt to bowl
RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 LIVE: Siraj Strikes
Siraj claims a crucial wicket as Philip Salt is caught by Rajat Patidar, ending Salt's explosive innings at 48 runs off 14 balls, providing relief for RCB.
LIVE Score
KKR 56/1 (4.2) CRR: 12.92
Royal Challengers Bengaluru opt to bowl
RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 LIVE: RCB Going For Yorkers
Yash Dayal impresses with a disciplined over, restricting Narine and conceding only singles, although Narine receives attention for a minor injury but resumes play.
LIVE Score KKR 27/0 (3) CRR: 9
Royal Challengers Bengaluru opt to bowl
RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 LIVE: Poor Start For RCB
Siraj delivers a mixed over, with Philip Salt scoring boundaries through a six and a four, while also conceding leg-byes off missed shots.
LIVE Score KKR 12/0 (1) CRR: 12
Royal Challengers Bengaluru opt to bowl
RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 LIVE: Possible Impact Players
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Subs: Suyash Prabhudessai, Anuj Rawat, Himanshu Sharma, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Swapnil Singh
Kolkata Knight Riders Subs: Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Rahmanullah Gurbaz
RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 LIVE: Both Team Captains At The Toss
Shreyas Iyer - Last afternoon game here, we know how the wicket plays, we would have loved to bowl as well. It's stiflingly hot and we'll look to make them as tired as possible. We've tried to keep things simple, it's not about how you start, it's about how you end, just stick to the basics. We are playing the same team. It's important to assess the conditions, execute our plans, then it'll go in our favour
Faf du Plessis - We will chase. This is probably a chasing ground, always has been. I'm a fan of batting first when it's really hot, but the temperature did drop after an hour or so yesterday, unlike in Mumbai or Chennai where it stays very hot. The batting is so strong that a general score or 60-70 isn't considered great during the batting PP. We have three changes - Green and Siraj come back, so does Karn Sharma. We know if we do a few things back, the momentum can be back and we do have the firepower.
RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 LIVE: Playing XIs
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Siraj
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana
RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 LIVE: Toss Report
RCB won the toss and opted to field first against KKR in IPL 2024 match number 36th at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Sunday.
RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 LIVE: Statistical Insights
Notable statistics include Kohli's dominance over Starc, Karthik's success against Russell, and RCB's poor powerplay economy rate, highlighting crucial aspects to watch out for in the match.
RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 LIVE: Pitch Analysis
Eden Gardens has witnessed high-scoring games, but the pitch conditions may vary, influencing the decision to bat or bowl first upon winning the toss.
RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 LIVE: Karthik's Brilliance
Dinesh Karthik has been RCB's standout performer, consistently delivering with the bat and boasting a remarkable strike rate of 205.45, enhancing his T20 World Cup prospects.
RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 LIVE: Starc's Performance
Mitchell Starc, despite being KKR's costliest buy, has had a slow start to the season but has shown signs of improvement, needing to step up to support KKR's bowling.
RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 LIVE: Previous Encounter
KKR dominated RCB in their earlier clash, with Narine and Venkatesh Iyer spearheading a successful chase of RCB's 182 runs.
RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 LIVE: Team Strategy
KKR might opt for an additional spinner, Suyash Sharma, given RCB's struggles against spin, while RCB could bring in Mayank Dagar for Yash Dayal to bolster their lineup.
RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 LIVE: Narine's Dual Threat
Narine's impact isn't limited to bowling; he's been explosive with the bat, scoring 276 runs at a staggering strike rate of 187.75, even against challenging deliveries.
RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 LIVE: Kohli's Spin Challenge
Despite improving his spin strike rate in IPL 2024, Kohli faces a tough task against Narine, holding a modest record of 162 runs off 157 balls against him.
RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 LIVE: Narine's Spin Dominance
Sunil Narine's spin prowess poses a major threat to RCB's batting lineup, especially Kohli, du Plessis, and Karthik, who have struggled against him in the past.
RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 LIVE: Siraj vs Narine
RCB will hope Mohammed Siraj comes good vs in-form Sunil Narine. Siraj has dismissed Narine twice in 11 balls while conceding only 12 runs. Let's see how it goes.
KKR Vs RCB LIVE: RCB' DK is batter to watch out for
RCB's Dinesh Karthik is the one to watch out for. DK has scored the most runs in death overs in IPL 2024, also has the best strike-rate of 252.86, among all batters who have scored more than 100 runs in that period.
LIVE KKR Vs RCB: Maxwell to play?
Glenn Maxwell did not play the last match because of mental fatigue. Whether he is fresh to return in this game at Eden Gardens remains yet to be seen.
KKR vs RCB LIVE: Rinku Singh to play today?
Rinku Singh did not take part in the full game in the last match. He said that he is likely to play the full game vs RCB today at Eden Gardens, which is a huge news for Kolkata camp.
KKR vs RCB LIVE Score: Check Probable Playing 11s
RCB Probable XI: Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Alzarri Joseph, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj [Impact Substitute: Yash Dayal]
KKR Probable XI: Phil Salt, Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer/Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy [Impact Substitute: Vaibhav Arora]
RCB vs KKR LIVE: Squads
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Saurav Chauhan, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Reece Topley, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Suyash Prabhudessai, Swapnil Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma, Glenn Maxwell, Akash Deep, Rajan Kumar, Tom Curran, Mayank Dagar, Alzarri Joseph, Cameron Green, Manoj Bhandage, Himanshu Sharma
Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer(c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, Manish Pandey, Anukul Roy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Allah Ghazanfar, Sakib Hussain, Sherfane Rutherford, Chetan Sakariya, Nitish Rana, Srikar Bharat, Dushmantha Chameera
KKR vs RCB LIVE Score: Iyer vs Faf
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the KKR vs RCB clash in IPL 2024. KKR aim to bounce back after a heartbreaking loss to RR while RCB desperate or their second win of the season. Keep watching this space for latest updates.