Highlights | KKR vs RCB Cricket Score: KKR Beat RCB By 1 Run

In a nail-biting encounter, Kolkata Knight Riders secured a thrilling victory by just 1 run against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Eden Gardens. Batting first, KKR posted a challenging total of 222/6 in 20 overs, powered by notable contributions from Philip Salt (48), Shreyas Iyer (50), and Andre Russell (27*). RCB's chase seemed promising with significant knocks from Will Jacks (55) and Rajat Patidar (52), but they ultimately fell short by a whisker, finishing at 221 all out in 20 overs. Harshit Rana and Andre Russell were instrumental for KKR with crucial wickets, while Russell's impactful spell of 3/25 turned the tide in KKR's favour. Despite valiant efforts from RCB's middle-order, they couldn't clinch the win as Mitchell Starc's tight bowling and a crucial run-out on the final ball sealed the dramatic victory for KKR. This thrilling match showcased the competitive spirit of both teams in the Indian Premier League 2024.

Follow Highlights Updates and Score from KKR vs RCB Match Below.