KKR vs SRH Live Cricket Score And Updates, IPL 2024 Qualifier 1: Shreyas Iyer Vs Pat Cummins

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are the two teams from this IPL 2024 season that have hardly put their foot wrong so far. That is the reason they have finished on the points table at the top and now they will battle for the spot in the final of the tournament. The winner will go to the finals and the loser will face winners of Eliminator 1 which is between RCB and RR.

Sunil Narine has been phenomenal this year and so has been SRH's opening pair of Travis Head with Abhishek Sharma. Both teams have plenty of fire power in their lineup, however, KKR will miss Philip Salt, the opening partner of Sunil Narine this year as he is back in his home country for international duty.

