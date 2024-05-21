KKR Vs SRH IPL 2024 Free LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, When And Where To Watch Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Qualifier 1, In India Online And On TV Channel?

From the last 8 seasons, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have made it to the playoffs 6 times. Interestingly, KKR never finished on the bottom of the table and this time they are the table toppers. As they eye their third IPL title, SRH have shown a different aura all together in this year's IPL. Qualifier 1 is between these two sides which finished number 1 and number 2 on the table. Gautam Gambhir returning to KKR as mentor has worked wonders for them and the signing of Pat Cummins has done something similar for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

We are officially in the playoff zone of the IPL 2024 season which has been full of twists and turns. Fans should a belter of a cricket game when KKR take on SRH at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday (May 21). (IPL 2024: Abhishek Sharma Vs Andre Russell And More Key Battles To Watch Out For From KKR vs SRH - In Pics)

Ahead of Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Qualifier 1 match in IPL 2024, check live streaming and TV detail of the match:

When will the IPL 2024 Qualifier 1 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad be played?

The IPL 2024 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be held on May 21, Tuesday.

Where will the IPL 2024 Qualifier 1 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad be played?

The IPL 2024 Qualifier 1 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What time will the IPL 2024 Qualifier 1 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad be played?

The IPL 2024 Qualifier 1 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Qualifier 1 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 match?

The IPL 2024 Qualifier 1 match Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How can one watch the free live streaming of the Qualifier 1 match Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 match?

The IPL 2024 Qualifier 1 match Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match will be streamed live for free on the Jio Cinema app and website.