AUS: 36-1 (5) | AUS vs BAN ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Mitchell Marsh Takes Charge For Australia
Australia vs Bangladesh (AUS vs BAN), ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Bangladesh posted 306 runs on the board.
Trending Photos
AUS vs BAN Cricket World Cup 2023 Live Score Updates: Australia won the toss vs Bangladesh in their last league clash of World Cup 2023 and opted to bowl first. Bangladesh posted 306 runs on the board. Glenn Maxwell is rested while Marcus Stoini comes back in. Despite a streak of six wins, Australia's form remains inconsistent, relying heavily on individual brilliance. Facing Bangladesh, they are set to field their strongest lineup. For Bangladesh, this match is crucial in their bid to secure a top-eight spot. Off-field issues, including coaching staff departures, have added complexity to Bangladesh's campaign.
Mitchell Starc's form is pivotal for Australia, while Taskin Ahmed looks to maintain recent improvements. Steven Smith returns, and Maxwell undergoes a fitness test. The Maharashtra Cricket Association pitch, favouring batting with bounce for seamers, sets the stage for an intriguing encounter.
Follow LIVE Score And Updates From Match Number 43 Of ODI World Cup 2023 Australia vs Bangladesh.
LIVE AUS vs BAN WC 2023: Big shot
Mitchell Marsh pulls one over sqaure leg for a maximum, Taskin Ahmed cannot bowl short to Marsh like that. Australia on the counter attack now.
AUS: 36/1 (5 Overs)
LIVE AUS vs BAN WC 2023: Gone!
Travis Head walks back to the pavilion as an inside edge gets him out bowled in Australia;s chase of 307 runs. David Warner and Marsh in the middle now.
AUS: 12/1 (3 Overs)
LIVE AUS vs BAN WC 2023: Chase begins
The chase begins as David Warner and Travis Head open the batting for Australia. Taskin Ahmed into the attack for Bangladesh with the new ball.
AUS: 4/0 (1 Over)
LIVE Bangladesh vs Australia: BAN post 306
Bangladesh have posted 306 runs on the board as their batters did a good job with everyone of them contributing to the cause of posting a heavy total on board. Australia would be happy they bounced back in the death overs but the focus now would be on the chase.
BAN: 306/8 (50 Overs)
LIVE BAN vs AUS: Bangladesh 6 down
Bangladesh go six down as Hridoy departs. Australia with some really good bowling in the death overs as they restrict the opposition batters to get some fours and sixes.
BAN: 292/6 (48 Overs)
ENG vs PAK LIVE: Bairstow, Malan Open Innings
Ramiz Raja rings the bell at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The match begins. Pakistan fielders take the field. Shaheen has the ball in hand. Jonny Bairstow and Dawid Malan come out to open the innings for England. Here we go, folks. Be with us as we provide all latest updates and score from the match.
LIVE AUS vs BAN Score: Bangladesh on top
Bangladesh really taking the contest against Australia seriously as they will surely post over 300 on the board. Will Australia chase this with comfort?
BAN: 283/5 (46 Overs)
LIVE AUS vs BAN Score: Bangladesh eye 300 plus
Bangladesh are on a mission to get 300 runs plus on the board against Australia. Hridoy is batting on 67 off 74 balls with 4 fours and 2 maximums in the middle.
BAN: 267/5 (44 Overs)
LIVE AUS vs BAN WC 2023: Gone!
Mushfiqur Rahim 21 (24) caught by Pat Cummins bowled by Adam Zampa. Australia get the fifth wicket and Bangladesh left eight overs.
BAN: 251/5 (42.1 Overs)
LIVE BAN vs AUS WC 2023: 10 overs left
Ten overs left for Bangladesh as they cross 230 runs mark. Bangladesh really in a tough spot at the moment. Australia need wickets in the last ten.
BAN: 239/4 (40 Overs)
LIVE AUS vs BAN WC 2023: Bangladesh look to rebuild
Hridoy and Mushfiqur Rahim are in the middle for Bangladesh and they are looking to buildup a solid partnership. Australia keen on getting wickets now.
BAN: 221/4 (38 Overs)
LIVE BAN vs AUS Score: Bangladesh 4 down
Another run out for Bangladesh, what is happening between the batters? Second time in the game they lose a wicket after a good partnership in the middle.
BAN: 214/4 (36 Overs)
LIVE BAN vs AUS Score: Bangladesh on top
Bangladesh on top of this contest at the moment as both batters in the middle bat brilliantly so far. Australia really in a worry to get some wickets.
BAN: 206/3 (34 Overs)
LIVE Bangladesh vs Australia: Attack is on
Bangladesh are keeping the attack on against Australia as the run-rate keeps flowing. Pat Cummins and Mitchell Marsh come into the attack now.
BAN: 201/3 (32 Overs)
LIVE WC 2023 AUS vs BAN: Gone!
What a pity, Najmul Hossain Shanto 45 (57) is run out by Josh Inglis. A confusion in the middle breaks the partnership for the Tigers.
BAN: 180/3 (30 Overs)
LIVE AUS vs BAN Score: Bangladesh bounce back
Bangladesh are back in this contest as both batters in the middle buildup a solid partnership. Australia bring in Adam Zampa now to attack the stumps.
BAN: 168/2 (27 Overs)
LIVE BAN vs AUS WC 2023: 25 gone
25 overs gone and Bangladesh have a solid and fiery partnership in the middle with Hridoy and Shanto. Sean Abbott and Travis Head with the ball for Australia.
BAN: 161/2 (25 Overs)
LIVE BAN vs AUS WC 2023: Bangladesh rebuild
Bangladesh rebuild their innings with Shanto and Hridoy in the middle. Australia still searching for another wicket to keep the pressure increasing.
BAN: 136/2 (23 Overs)
Australia vs Bangladesh LIVE: Stoinis in
Marcus Stoinis, right-arm medium, comes into the attack. Replaces Head. He gets smacked by Shanto who is looking in red hot form. Bangladesh continue to play attacking cricket despite fall of Das.
BAN 129/2 (21.2)
AUS vs Bangladesh LIVE Updates: Zampa on song
Huge LBW appeal in the next Zampa over. He is bowling beautifully. Towhid Hridoy, right handed bat, comes to the crease. Two new batters and Bangladesh need a big stand here. Travis Head is bowling at the other end.
BAN 111/2 (19.2)
AUS vs BAN LIVE Updates: Bangladesh Lose 2nd Wicket
Litton Das throws his wicket away. Soft dismissal. A lofty ball from Zampa and Das chipped it in the air and it goes to Labuschagne at long on. Das departs for 36. Bangladesh lose their second wicket.
BAN 106/2 (17)
LIVE Australia Vs Bangladesh: Drinks break
After a terrific start, Australia managed to break the opening stand. Shanto and Das have steadied the ship on the good pitch to bat on. Adam Zampa has come into the attack and looks for a good spell in Pune, a ground where he has played a lot of cricket while representing Rising Pune Supergiants.
BAN 99/1 (15)
AUS vs BAN LIVE Updates: Shanto walks in
Tanzid Hasan as departed after giving a good start to the Bangladesh team. But he would be gutted to have not converted the start into a big score. Bangladesh's stand-in captain Najmul Hossain Shanto walks in at No 3.
BAN 85/1 (13.1)
LIVE BAN vs AUS: Bangladesh Lose Tanzid Hasan
Wicket for Australia. Abbott removes Hasan for 36. Bouncer and it got big on Hasan, who tried to nudge it to leg side but the leading edge ballooned up and Abbott takes a good catch in the follow through.
BAN 77/1 (11.3)
Australia Vs Bangladesh LIVE: No wickets for Aussies in powerplay
Sean Abbot bowls another over. Australia finish another powerplay in this World Cup without a wicket. Cummins, Hazlewood, Marsh and Abbot have all failed to create any impact on the game so far.
BAN 62/0 (10)
LIVE AUS vs BAN: Solid start for Bangladesh
Terrific start from Bangladesh. 48 off the first 8. Going at 6 rpo. Best start for them in this CWC. They are playing with much more authority. As I write this, 50-run stand also comes up for Bangladesh.
BAN 52/0 (8.1)
Bangladesh vs Australia LIVE: Hasan takes on Cummins
Two very good shots from Cummins. Tanzid Hasan steps down against Cummins off the first ball to hit him over the covers for four runs. The 4th ball of the over also goes for four as Hasan pushes the ball straight down the ground.
BAN 29/0 (6)
Australia Vs Bangladesh LIVE: Good comeback by Cummins
Just 3 off the second over by Hazlewood. He has been on the mark from the word go. Cummins to bowls a good second over. Just 3 off it. Australia still searching for the first wicket though.
BAN 16/0 (4)
BAN vs AUS LIVE: Hasan, Litton Off To Good Start
Bangladesh off to good start. Hazlewood started off with a maiden. But Cummins leaks 10 off the second over, including 5 as wides. Bangladesh must build on the good start and watch for the swing.
BAN 11/0 (2.3)
BAN vs AUS LIVE: Hasan, Litton Open Innings
Tanzid Hasan and Litton Das come out to open for Bangladesh. No Starc today, so Josh Hazlewood opens the attack. Here we go.
Australia Vs Bangladesh LIVE Score: Time for national anthems
Hello, hello, hello. Match about to begin. But before that, time for national anthems. What a moment for fans and players of two teams and proud countries. After the anthems, ball number 1. Keep watching this space for all updates.
LIVE AUS vs BAN: No Maxwell for Australia; Check Playing 11s
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman
Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins(c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
Australia vs Bangladesh LIVE: Toss News
Pat Cummins wins toss and Australia will bowl first. Bangladesh being led by Najmul Hossain Shanto. Playing 11s coming up soon.
Australia vs Bangladesh LIVE Updates: Toss Coming Up Shortly
The toss for the Australia vs Bangladesh match will take place at Pune and it is coming up in less than half an hour. Keep watching this space for all updates from the game.
Bangladesh vs Australia LIVE: Why Will Shakib Not Play Today?
It is a huge blow to Bangladesh that their captain Shakib Al Hasan is not playing today's match as they aim to win and qualify for the Champions Trophy. He has been ruled out due to an injury to his left Index finger.
Australia Vs Bangladesh LIVE: What Time Is The Toss?
The Australian captain Pat Cummins and Bangladesh skipper will come out for the flip of the coin at 10 am IST post which the playing 11s will be announced. Keep watching this space for all latest updates.
AUS vs BAN: When Does The Match Start?
The Australia Vs Bangladesh cricket match will be played at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. The game starts at 10.30 am IST. It will be a day match.
LIVE AUS vs BAN: Who Will Replace Shakib Al Hasan In Playing 11?
"When you have someone of Shakib's calibre, number one all-rounder, it's two players in one so it's hard to do much with the combination. So, we will definitely want to fill his bowling vaccum with another spinner or a fast bowler. It's the batting that we're going to miss and his leadership. So, it's hard," said Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusigha.
AUS vs BAN: Check LIVE Streaming Details
Australia would want to finish as the Number 2 side in the points table. They would want to have the winning momentum going into the semis. Bangladesh must watch out. The match will have live broadcast and live streaming in India.
Read more details about live streaming of AUS vs BAN match here
AUS vs BAN LIVE: Watch out for Adam Zampa
Adam Zampa has emerged as the top wicket-taker during the middle overs (Overs 11-40) in the current World Cup, claiming 15 wickets in 8 matches.
AUS vs BAN Live: Weather Update
In the morning of the match, anticipate a temperature of approximately 29°C accompanied by partly sunny skies and pleasant conditions. The wind is forecasted to move at a velocity of about 9 km/h, featuring gusts reaching 30 km/h. The expected humidity level is around 76.
AUS vs BAN Live: Probable Playing XI
Australia Probable XI: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (c)/Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood/Sean Abbott
Bangladesh Probable XI: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Tanzim Hasan Shakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam
AUS vs BAN Live: Both Team Squads
Bangladesh Squad: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Anamul Haque, Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, Hasan Mahmud
Australia Squad: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins(c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Steven Smith