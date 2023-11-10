AUS: 36-1 (5) | AUS vs BAN ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Mitchell Marsh Takes Charge For Australia

AUS vs BAN Cricket World Cup 2023 Live Score Updates: Australia won the toss vs Bangladesh in their last league clash of World Cup 2023 and opted to bowl first. Bangladesh posted 306 runs on the board. Glenn Maxwell is rested while Marcus Stoini comes back in. Despite a streak of six wins, Australia's form remains inconsistent, relying heavily on individual brilliance. Facing Bangladesh, they are set to field their strongest lineup. For Bangladesh, this match is crucial in their bid to secure a top-eight spot. Off-field issues, including coaching staff departures, have added complexity to Bangladesh's campaign.

Mitchell Starc's form is pivotal for Australia, while Taskin Ahmed looks to maintain recent improvements. Steven Smith returns, and Maxwell undergoes a fitness test. The Maharashtra Cricket Association pitch, favouring batting with bounce for seamers, sets the stage for an intriguing encounter.

Follow LIVE Score And Updates From Match Number 43 Of ODI World Cup 2023 Australia vs Bangladesh.