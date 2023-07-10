LIVE Updates | BAN vs AFG 3rd ODI Match Live Cricket Score: Afghans Eye Series Whitewash

On Tuesday, July 11, at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram, Bangladesh (BAN) and Afghanistan (AFG) are set to face off in the third and final One Day International (ODI) of the series. Afghanistan made history in the second ODI by defeating Bangladesh by 142 runs, becoming only the second team to win an ODI series against Bangladesh on their home ground since 2015. Hashmatullah Shahidi led his team to a commanding total of 331/9 after being asked to bat first.

In a remarkable performance, Afghanistan then bowled out the hosts for a mere 189 runs, securing their first-ever ODI series victory over Bangladesh. Bangladesh, who lost their regular captain Tamim Iqbal following the first ODI due to his controversial retirement, have a lot at stake in the final ODI. Under the leadership of Litton Das, they will be determined to stage a strong comeback and restore their pride in the concluding match.

