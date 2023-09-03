LIVE Updates | BAN vs AFG, Asia Cup 2023 Cricket Match Live Score: Check Probable Playing 11s
Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Tigers look for first win as Afghans play their first match
Trending Photos
Bangladesh will take on Afghanistan in Match No 4 of Asia Cup 2023 today at Gaddafi stadium in Lahore. The Tigers, led by Shakib Al Hasan, are playing their second match. In the first clash of the tournament, they tasted defeat, losing to Sri Lanka by five wickets. Afghanistan will be a huge challenge for them in Lahore. Afghanistan will be playing their first match of the tournament with an aim to start the tournament on winning note.
Shakib's side are struggling with couple of injuries to their key players but the likes of him, Mushfiqur Rahim and others have to raise their game in order to beat Afghanistan and collect the first points. On the other hand, Afghanistan will hope that the likes of Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan come good in this match. Rahmanullah Gurbaz is the Afghan player in form and Bangladesh would want to get him out as early as possible.
Check LIVE Scores and Updates from Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2023 match HERE.
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan LIVE: Probable Playing 11s
Afghanistan Probable XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Gulbadin Naib/Karim Janat, Mohammad Saleem Safi
Bangladesh Probable XI: Mohammad Naim, Tanzid Hasan/Anamul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan LIVE: Check Both The Squads
Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Gulbadin Naib, Riaz Hassan, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Rashid Khan, Abdul Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Karim Janat, Noor Ahmad, Suliman Safi
Bangladesh Squad: Mohammad Naim, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Afif Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Shamim Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nasum Ahmed, Anamul Haque
AFG vs BAN Asia Cup LIVE: Shakib vs Hashmatullah
Hello and welcome to over coverage of fourth match of Asia Cup 2023 between Bangladesh and Afghanistan. Big game today for Tigers as they aim for their first win after losing to Sri Lanka in opener. Afghans will look to start their campaign with a victory. Keep watching this space for all latest updates from this match.