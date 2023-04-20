LIVE Updates | DC Vs KKR, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: David Warner Vs Nitish Rana
Delhi Capitals Vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Indian Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: David Warner's side are aiming to win their first match this season against Shah Rukh Khan-owned Knight Riders.
Trending Photos
Delhi Capitals are facing off against Kolkata Knight Riders in match No. 28 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday. David Warner's side have emerged as the wooden-spooners of this season with five successive losses to start off the year.
Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan-owned KKR have posted a couple of remarkable victories this season thanks to unlikely hero like Rinku Singh. All-rounder Venkatesh Iyer became KKR's second centurion in 15 years of IPL after Brendon McCullum in the very first game of the T20 league in 2008. However, Nitish Rana's side have suffered back-to-back losses in IPL 2023 as well.
Check LIVE Scores and Updates from DC vs KKR IPL 2023 match HERE.
DC vs KKR IPL 2023: Can David Warner's side post win tonight?
David Warner's Delhi Capitals are searching for their first win of IPL 2023 after five successive losses. Can DC finally open their account against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday night?
Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 match here.