LIVE Updates | DC-W vs MI-W, WPL 2023 Final Match Today, Cricket Live Score: Meg Lanning vs Harmanpreet Kaur

Delhi Capitals (DC-W) women will take on Mumbai Indians (MI-W) women in the final of the Women's Premier League (WPL 2023) on Sunday (March 26) at Brabourne stadium in Mumbai. DC-W had booked their spot in the final directly from the league stage of the tournament by finishing at the top of the points table while Mumbai Indians had to play the Eliminator 2 clash vs UP Warriorz which they won convincingly on Friday night to qualify. MI had finished on number 2 in the points table, courtesy a lower NRR than DC despite same number of points.

MI will bank on their proven match-winners such as Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt and Amelia Kerr. Skipper Harman will be key to their success as well. On the other hand, DC will pin hopes on their captain Meg Lanning, who has most runs in this season so far (310 from 8 matches) as well as vice-captain Jemimah Rodrigues.