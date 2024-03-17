RCB-W: 43-0 (7) DC-W vs RCB-W, WPL 2024 Final LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Sophie Devine Attacks DC
DC-W vs RCB-W, Women’s Premier League 2024 Final LIVE Cricket Scorecard: Shreyanka Patil emerges as the hero of the match for Royal Challengers Bangalore Women with a pivotal 4-wicket haul.
Live Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Final: In the Women's Premier League 2024 Final between Delhi Capitals Women (DCW) and Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (RCBW) held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, DCW won the toss and elected to bat first. Despite a strong start from opener Shafali Verma scoring 44 runs off 27 balls and Meg Lanning's contribution of 23 runs, DCW struggled to build partnerships, eventually being bowled out for 113 runs in 18.3 overs. RCBW's bowlers, especially Shreyanka Patil and Sophie Molineux, posed significant challenges, with Patil taking 4 wickets and Molineux grabbing 3. Other RCBW bowlers also chipped in, restricting DCW's scoring opportunities. The innings break saw RCBW take control of the game with a target of 114 runs for victory.
Follow live updates and cricket scores of Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore final in Women's Premier League 2024.
WPL 2024 Final Live RCB vs DC: Sophie Devine Attacks DC
Devine unleashes a flurry of boundaries against Radha Yadav, comprising two fours and a six, swiftly accumulating runs after a slow start, showcasing her aggressive batting prowess.
Live Score RCBW 43/0 (7) CRR: 6.14 REQ: 5.46
Royal Challengers Bangalore Women need 71 runs in 78 balls
WPL 2024 Final Live RCB vs DC: RCB Building Partnership
Shikha Pandey maintains control, restricting Mandhana to singles with a series of deliveries on and around off-stump, while Devine manages a single to long-on.
Live Score RCBW 20/0 (5) CRR: 4 REQ: 6.27
Royal Challengers Bangalore Women need 94 runs in 90 balls
WPL 2024 Final Live RCB vs DC: Slow Start For RCB
Shikha Pandey starts her spell with a mix of deliveries, conceding singles to Mandhana and Devine, with a missed opportunity for a run-out chance, as the attendance reaches its highest of the season in Delhi.
Live Score RCBW 11/0 (3) CRR: 3.67 REQ: 6.06
Royal Challengers Bangalore Women need 103 runs
WPL 2024 Final Live RCB vs DC: RCB Need Steady Start
Kapp opens the attack with a mix of deliveries, including a beauty that nips back in to trouble Devine, while Mandhana manages to tuck one for a single, setting the tone for the innings.
Live Score RCBW 5/0 (1.2) CRR: 3.75 REQ: 5.84
Royal Challengers Bangalore Women need 109 runs
WPL 2024 Final Live RCB vs DC: RCB Dominate DC In 1st Innings
Bhatia is caught behind off Shreyanka Patil's delivery, initially given as a wide but overturned upon review, confirming a faint edge, marking Shreyanka's fourth wicket as DC is bowled out for 113 runs.
Live Score DCW 113 (18.3) CRR: 6.11
Innings Break
WPL 2024 Final Live RCB vs DC: DC 9 Down
Arundhati Reddy falls to Shreyanka Patil's flighted delivery, attempting to work it onto the on-side but getting an inside edge onto her back leg, resulting in her dismissal bowled for 10 runs off 13 balls, as RCB's spinners continue to dominate.
Live Score DCW 113/9 (18.2) CRR: 6.16
Live Score DCW 113/9 (18.2) CRR: 6.16
WPL 2024 Final Live RCB vs DC: RCB Look To Warp It Up
Sophie Molineux returns to the attack, conceding singles to Arundhati Reddy and Shikha Pandey with her flighted deliveries, as they push the ball to deep cover, square leg, mid-on, and long-off.
Live Score DCW 111/8 (18) CRR: 6.17
Live Score DCW 111/8 (18) CRR: 6.17
WPL 2024 Final Live RCB vs DC: Delhi Near All Out
Asha Sobhana's delivery results in the run-out of Radha Yadav by Sophie Molineux, who executed a quick throw from cover-point to the bowler's end, with Radha Yadav falling short by a significant margin, ending her innings with 12 runs off 9 balls, featuring 2 fours.
Live Score DCW 101/8 (16.2) CRR: 6.18
Live Score DCW 101/8 (16.2) CRR: 6.18
WPL 2024 Final Live RCB vs DC: DC 7 Down
Minnu Mani is dismissed LBW by Shreyanka Patil, opting not to review as she misses the paddle shot, contributing 5 runs off 3 balls to her team's seventh wicket for RCB.
Live Score
DCW 90/7 (15) CRR: 6
Live Score DCW 90/7 (15) CRR: 6
WPL 2024 Final Live RCB vs DC: Another Wicket For Aasha
Jonassen departs caught by Mandhana, prompting a brief discussion between fielders, as RCB secures the wicket with Jonassen contributing 3 runs off 11 balls.
Live Score DCW 81/6 (13.3) CRR: 6
Live Score DCW 81/6 (13.3) CRR: 6
WPL 2024 Final Live RCB vs DC: Delhi In Deep Trouble
Kapp's dismissal, caught by Devine off Asha Sobhana, following the break, illustrates the pressure exerted on her, departing after scoring 8 runs off 16 balls.
Live Score DCW 80/5 (13.1) CRR: 6.08
Live Score DCW 80/5 (13.1) CRR: 6.08
WPL 2024 Final Live RCB vs DC: DC Recalculate Target
Wareham showcases control with flighted deliveries, restricting Jonassen and Kapp to singles with well-placed shots through the off-side and mid-wicket.
Live Score DCW 80/4 (13) CRR: 6.15
Live Score DCW 80/4 (13) CRR: 6.15
WPL 2024 Final Live RCB vs DC: Asha Sobhana Into The Attack
Asha Sobhana displays tight bowling, including a half-stop by the bowler herself, as Jonassen and Kapp manage singles while facing her leg breaks and variations.
Live Score DCW 77/4 (12) CRR: 6.42
Live Score DCW 77/4 (12) CRR: 6.42
WPL 2024 Final Live RCB vs DC: Another One Bites The Dust
Lanning's LBW dismissal, confirmed by UltraEdge and ball-tracking, sees her pinned in front of middle by Shreyanka Patil's off-break, resulting in her departure for 23 runs off 23 balls with 3 fours.
Live Score DCW 74/4 (10.4) CRR: 6.94
Live Score DCW 74/4 (10.4) CRR: 6.94
WPL 2024 Final Live RCB vs DC: Delhi Capitals Rebuild
Molineux maintains control with her variations, conceding only singles as Lanning and Kapp cautiously push the ball around the field.
Live Score DCW 72/3 (10) CRR: 7.2
Live Score DCW 72/3 (10) CRR: 7.2
WPL 2024 Final Live RCB vs DC: Dream Comeback For RCB
Molineux completes a hat-trick of wickets by deceiving Capsey with a slower delivery, causing her to miss the attempted sweep shot and knocking back her leg-stump for a duck, as RCB gains momentum in the match.
Live Score DCW 64/3 (7.5) CRR: 8.17
Live Score DCW 64/3 (7.5) CRR: 8.17
WPL 2024 Final Live RCB vs DC: RCB Bounce Back With 2 Quick Wickets
Molineux claims her second wicket in the over, deceiving Jemimah Rodrigues with a well-tossed delivery that spun away, knocking back her off-stump for a duck, as RCB pulls things back.
Live Score DCW 64/2 (7.3) CRR: 8.53
Live Score DCW 64/2 (7.3) CRR: 8.53
WPL 2024 Final Live RCB vs DC: Molineux Stops Shafali Verma Storm
Shafali Verma's aggressive innings ends as she falls to Molineux's delivery, caught by Wareham at deep mid-wicket after attempting a slog-sweep, contributing 44 runs off 27 balls with 2 fours and 3 sixes.
Live Score DCW 64/1 (7.1) CRR: 8.93
Live Score DCW 64/1 (7.1) CRR: 8.93
WPL 2024 Final Live RCB vs DC: RCB Try To Slow It Down
Georgia Wareham maintains control with her variations, restricting Shafali Verma and Lanning to singles with her flighted deliveries.
Live Score DCW 64/0 (7) CRR: 9.14
Live Score DCW 64/0 (7) CRR: 9.14
WPL 2024 Final Live RCB vs DC: DC Dominate Powerplay
Sophie Devine applies pressure with a mix of deliveries, inducing a missed sweep from Lanning before conceding boundaries to both Lanning and Shafali Verma.
Live Score DCW 61/0 (6) CRR: 10.17
Live Score DCW 61/0 (6) CRR: 10.17
WPL 2024 Final Live RCB vs DC: DC On Top
Shafali Verma showcases her versatility with a boundary, a six, and composed defense against Perry's varied deliveries.
Live Score DCW 52/0 (5) CRR: 10.4
Live Score DCW 52/0 (5) CRR: 10.4
WPL 2024 Final Live RCB vs DC: Poor Over By Renuka
Renuka Singh faces the brunt of Lanning's aggressive intent, conceding consecutive boundaries, while Shafali Verma showcases her power with a massive six, prompting a change of ends for the bowler.
Live Score DCW 41/0 (4) CRR: 10.25
Live Score DCW 41/0 (4) CRR: 10.25
WPL 2024 Final Live RCB vs DC: Beautiful Over By Perry
Ellyse Perry's right-arm fast-medium deliveries challenge Lanning and Shafali Verma, with both batswomen managing singles through precise shots, while Lanning survives an edged chance.
Live Score DCW 22/0 (3) CRR: 7.33
Live Score DCW 22/0 (3) CRR: 7.33
WPL 2024 Final Live RCB vs DC: Verma Hits A Six
Sophie Molineux's left-arm orthodox deliveries offer varied challenges, with Shafali Verma unleashing a massive six, setting the tone for the final, while Lanning and Verma accumulate singles with calculated strokes.
Live Score DCW 19/0 (2) CRR: 9.5
Live Score DCW 19/0 (2) CRR: 9.5
WPL 2024 Final Live RCB vs DC: Renuka Singh Starts For RCB
Renuka Singh opens the attack with inconsistent bowling, allowing Lanning and Shafali Verma to capitalize on scoring opportunities, despite RCB's fielding errors.
Live Score DCW 9/0 (1) CRR: 9
Live Score DCW 9/0 (1) CRR: 9
WPL 2024 Final Live RCB vs DC: Both Team Captains Ahead Of Big Final
Smriti Mandhana - We would have batted first as well, but I think it doesn't really go well, we will have to bowl well, stick to our plans and play some good cricket. We've had a lot of ups and downs so far, but we need to be at our best tonight. This is the 4th match on the same wicket, the last game, it played slow. We've one change - Meghana comes in for Disha Kasat
Meg Lanning - We will bat tonight, feel that's the best chance to win the game. The pitch looks good and we'll have to bat well. What has happened before is irrelevant, we're up against a great team and we need to play well. We're going with the same team
WPL 2024 Final Live RCB vs DC: Playing XIs
Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Sabbhineni Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh(w), Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Shraddha Pokharkar, Renuka Thakur Singh
Delhi Capitals Women (Playing XI): Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia(w), Shikha Pandey, Minnu Mani
WPL 2024 Final Live RCB vs DC: Toss Report
Delhi Capitals won the toss and opted to bat first against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the final of WPL 2024 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on Sunday.
WPL 2024 Final Live RCB vs DC: DC Captain Meg Lanning On Big Break Ahead Of Final
"We've had a good couple of extra rest days. We've had a good mix of enjoying each others' company off the field - a good dinner the other night with a bit of fun, and then some training as well the last couple of days. That's the prep that we've gone with the whole tournament, sort of letting individuals go about their business as they need to. We feel we're in a really good space heading into tomorrow. It's going be a cracking game, we're really pumped for it and really excited to be involved and we've given ourselves the opportunity to go out there and win it. We're looking forward to taking it on and hopefully playing our best game of the tournament."
WPL 2024 Final Live RCB vs DC: RCB Captain Smriti Mandhana Ahead Of Big Final
"This year it was very important for us to not [dwell on] what happened with the men's side because sometimes it puts added pressure. We were just thinking that we're only two seasons into it, so let's not take too much stress about what's happened over the last 15 years or go on relating [with the similarities]. Our last 25 days' conversation has always been about enjoying each others' company and really focussing on the processes and training well. We don't want to change anything overnight just because it's the final. We'll still go out today and train the way we have in the last 25 days and come out really strong tomorrow."
WPL 2024 Final Live RCB vs DC: Pitch Report
The center pitch's conducive conditions ensure ample scoring opportunities, with Perry emphasizing the significance of posting a substantial total despite Mandhana's initial powerplay reservations, suggesting batting first as the favorable choice due to minimal dew interference.
