LIVE Updates | DC-W Vs UP-W, WPL 2023 Today, Cricket Live Score: Check Live Streaming Details

Delhi Capital vs UP Warriorz, Women's Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: Meg Lanning’s side will look to continue winning run against Alyssa Healy’s Warriorz tonight.

It will be a battle to secure the second place early on the points table of the ongoing Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 when Delhi Capitals Women team take on UP Warriorz at the DY Patil Stadium in match no. 5 on Tuesday (March 7). Both sides posted contrasting wins in their opening match of the WPL 2023 on Sunday (March 5).

Meg Lanning-led DC were dominant in their 60-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore. Skipper Lanning and Shafali Verma blasted fifties and put on a massive 162 runs for the opening wicket as the Capitals notched up the highest total in the league so far, tallying 223/2.

Alyssa Healy’s Warriorz, on the other hand, had to battle hard to come up with a win. The Warriorz scored more than 80 runs after the fall of their sixth wicket, including chasing down 19 runs in the final over led by fireworks from Grace Harris in a thrilling three-wicket win over the Gujarat Giants.

Check Live Scores and Updates from Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz here.

07 March 2023
07:29 AM

Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz: Check Live Streaming Details

Meg Lanning's Delhi Capitals are up against Alyssa Healy-led UP Warriorz in Match No. 5 of the Women's Premier League 2023 tonight.

Check When & Where to watch DC-W vs UPW match here.

06:24 AM

DC-W vs UP-W: Delhi Capitals look to hold on to 2nd spot

Mumbai Indians have been runaway leaders of the WPL 2023 so far with two wins on the trot against Gujarat Giants and RCB. Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz will look replicate MI success by posting their second win of the league tonight. Who will come out on top and retain the second spot on the points table?

06:23 AM

Hello and welcome to our Live Coverage of Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz WPL 2023 Match No. 5 here.

