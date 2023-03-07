LIVE Updates | DC-W Vs UP-W, WPL 2023 Today, Cricket Live Score: Check Live Streaming Details

It will be a battle to secure the second place early on the points table of the ongoing Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 when Delhi Capitals Women team take on UP Warriorz at the DY Patil Stadium in match no. 5 on Tuesday (March 7). Both sides posted contrasting wins in their opening match of the WPL 2023 on Sunday (March 5).

Meg Lanning-led DC were dominant in their 60-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore. Skipper Lanning and Shafali Verma blasted fifties and put on a massive 162 runs for the opening wicket as the Capitals notched up the highest total in the league so far, tallying 223/2.

Alyssa Healy’s Warriorz, on the other hand, had to battle hard to come up with a win. The Warriorz scored more than 80 runs after the fall of their sixth wicket, including chasing down 19 runs in the final over led by fireworks from Grace Harris in a thrilling three-wicket win over the Gujarat Giants.

