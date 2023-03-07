Delhi Capitals Women vs UP Warriorz Women’s Premier League 2023 Match No. 5 Preview, LIVE Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch DC-W vs UP-W WPL 2023 Match Online and on TV?

Delhi Capitals Women team and UP Warriorz will face off in Match No. 5 of the ongoing Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday (March 7). Both sides opened their campaign in the WPL with contrasting wins on Sunday and will be eyeing their second successive win, much like Mumbai Indian Women team – who have been unbeaten in the tournament so far.

The Delhi Capitals got off to a dream start in the WPL 2023 as they registered a 60-run victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on Sunday. Captain Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma produced a fantastic opening stand of 162 runs to help their team post a total of 223/2. And fast bowler Tara Norris put her hand up in the bowling department as DC restricted RCB to 163/8 in their 20 overs.

Speaking about their victory, the DC skipper Lanning said, “It was a great start for us. It was good fun to bat with Shafali. She set the tone for the team. Everyone was excellent on the field as well. I also thought Tara was excellent. She bowled on the stumps and was very effective.”

Norris, who returned with figures of 5/29, said, “Meg and Shafali batted really well. It definitely helped to have runs on the board. I tried to bowl on the stumps as much as I could. I was pretty nervous as we were playing on a high-scoring pitch. I just tried to keep it as simple as possible.”

Here’s everything you need to know about Delhi Capitals Women vs UP Warriorz WPL 2023 match No. 5:

When will the Delhi Capitals Women vs UP Warriorz WPL 2023 match No. 5 start?

The Delhi Capitals Women vs UP Warriorz WPL 2023 match No. 5 will start on March 7, Tuesday.

Where will the Delhi Capitals Women vs UP Warriorz WPL 2023 match No. 5 be played?

The Delhi Capitals Women vs UP Warriorz WPL 2023 match No. 5will be hosted in DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the Delhi Capitals Women vs UP Warriorz WPL 2023 match No. 5 begin?

The Delhi Capitals Women vs UP Warriorz WPL 2023 match No. 5 will begin at 730 pm IST. The toss is scheduled to take place at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Delhi Capitals Women vs UP Warriorz WPL 2023 match No. 5?

The Delhi Capitals Women vs UP Warriorz WPL 2023 match No. 5 will be televised on Sports18 Network channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Delhi Capitals Women vs UP Warriorz WPL 2023 match No. 5?

The Delhi Capitals Women vs UP Warriorz WPL 2023 match No. 5 is available to be streamed live for free on the Jio Cinemas app and website.

Delhi Capitals Women vs UP Warriorz WPL 2023 match No. 5 Predicted 11

Delhi Capitals Women: Jemimah Rodrigues, Meg Lanning (C), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Taniya Bhatia, Jess Jonassen, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Tara Norris, Arundhati Reddy

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy (c), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Simran Shaikh, Devika Vaidya, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad