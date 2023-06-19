AUS 107-3 (30) | ENG VS AUS The Ashes 2023, 1st Test Day 5 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: England On Top, Australia Hope For Miracle
England Vs Australia 1st Test Day 1, The Ashes 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Will England's 'Bazball' backfire?
At Edgbaston, the tension is palpable as Test cricket enthralls the crowd. Ollie Pope's dismissal by Pat Cummins feels like a distant memory, but it happened just this morning. England's valiant efforts fell short, with Lyon and Cummins taking four wickets each to bowl them out for 273. In response, Warner and Khawaja displayed confident cricket, until Warner's downfall to a wide delivery. Then came Stuart Broad's captivating exhibition of swing bowling, claiming the edges of Labuschagne and Smith. Boland held firm as the nightwatchman, while Khawaja stood strong. On the final day, England needs 174 runs with 7 wickets in hand, rain looming. The excitement continues as all three results remain possible. Follow the LIVE scores and updates of the Ashes First Test here.
