IND:117-10 (26) | IND VS AUS, 2nd ODI LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Mitchell Starc Takes Fifer, India Bundle Out For 117
India Vs Australia, 2nd ODI LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Rohit Sharma will return as captain of the Indian team in Visakhapatnam forthe 2nd ODI with an eye on the trophy
Team India will aim to seal the three-match ODI series vs Australia, on Sunday, March 19 in the 2nd match. The game will be played at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. Australia, on other hand, need to win this match to ensure the series is still alive. They were outplayed in the batting innings, getting bowled out for just 188 with plenty of overs remaining. The bowlers still showed better cricket, pushing India on back foot in the small chase. It was all thanks to brilliant batting from KL Rahul (75) and Ravindra Jadeja (45) to guide India home with 5 wickets in hand.
Jadeja was adjudged as the Player of the Match for a fine all-round show as he completed a stunning catch and picked up 2 wickets as well in the game. Good news for India is that Rohit Sharma returns to the team after a small break and will lead the side.
LIVE India vs Australia 2nd ODI score and updates: Starc takes five
Mitchell Starc takes Mohammad Siraj's wicket to get the job done for Australia, India would be very disappointed with their batting performance today. Kohli, Axar and Jadeja were the only batters who looked in a good rhythm today.
IND: 117/10 (26 Overs)
LIVE India vs Australia 2nd ODI score and updates: India pin hopes on Axar
Axar Patel is the only batter left in the middle for India along with Kuldeep Yadav. Up next will be Mohammed Shami and Siraj, who are likely to struggle in front this high quality Australian bowling attack.
IND: 103/7 (24.3 Overs)
LIVE India vs Australia 2nd ODI score and updates: All eyes on Axar
Team India pin hopes on Axar Patel as Ravindra Jadeja is caught by Alex Carey bowled by Nathan Ellis for 16 off 39 balls. India 7 down now with Axar and Kuldeep Yadav in the middle.
IND: 97/7 (22 Overs)
LIVE India vs Australia 2nd ODI score and updates: IND in trouble
Team India need Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel to buildup a strong partnership as there are not many batters left if they get out at this moment. Steve Smith brings in Adam Zampa looking for a wicket.
IND: 90/6 (19 Overs)
LIVE India vs Australia 2nd ODI score and updates: Gone
Virat Kohli 31 (35) LBW by Nathan Ellis. The new bowler from Australia traps the King! India give away another wicket, they are 6 down now. Jadeja and Axar Patel will bat for India now.
IN: 74/6 (16.1 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS 2ND ODI score and updates: India try to steady
Ravindra Jadeja and Virat Kohli try to steady India's ship after losing five wickets in regular intervals. Cameron Green and Sean Abbott attack the stumps for Australia at the moment.
IND: 67/5 (14.1 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS 2nd ODI score and updates: India in deep trouble
Team India in deep trouble at the moment as Hardik Pandya follows KL Rahul back to the pavilion. The look on Rohit Sharma's face is worth a watch at this time, he cannot believe what is happening.
IND: 51/5 (10.1 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS 2nd ODI score and updates: Kohli, Rahul in middle
Virat Kohli and KL Rahul in the middle for India, they need to buildup a big partnership here. Suryakumar Yadav would be very disappointed getting out on duck twice in this ODI series against the same bowler on the very first ball.
IND: 48/3 (8.1 Overs)
LIVE India vs Australia 2nd ODI score and updates: Starc on fire
First Rohit Sharma 13 (15) caught by Steve Smith bowled by Mitchell Starc and then on the very next ball it is Suryakumar Yadav LBW on zero. A double-wicket maiden from Starc to change the scene for Australia.
IND: 32/3 (5.1 Overs)
LIVE India vs Australia 2nd ODI score and updates: Kohli in fine touch
Virat Kohli batting on 14 off 8 with 3 boundaries so far, he looks in fine rhythm at the moment. Rohit Sharma along side him also looking in good touch at the moment. Cameron Green and Mitchell Starc continue the attack for Australia.
IND: 30/1 (3.1 Overs)
LIVE India vs Australia 2nd ODI score and updates: Out
Shubman Gill 0 (2) caught by Marnus Labuchagne bowled by Mitchell Starc. Australia strike early as Gill is caugh at point, it was a wide delivery and that is a very bad shot. Virat Kohli walks in at number 3 for India now.
IND: 8/1 (1 Over)
LIVE India vs Australia 2nd ODI score and updates: Axar Patel replaces Shardul
Rohit Sharma and co make two changes in their playing eleven - Ishan Kishan and Shardul Thakur have made space for Axar Patel and the Indian captain. Team India seem to be planning their changes keeping the ODI World Cup in mind.
LIVE India vs Australia 2nd ODI score and updates: Playing 11
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami
Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey(w), Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa
LIVE India vs Australia 2nd ODI: Toss report
Australia captain Steve Smith wins toss, elects to field first against Rohit Sharma and co. Playing 11 coming out shortly.
LIVE IND vs AUS 2nd ODI score and updates: Weather report
It was raining in Vizag since the morning but now the covers are off and it looks like we will have a game of cricket. Visakhapatnam is expected to have rain interruption during the game.
IND vs AUS 2nd ODI LIVE: Toss at 1 pm IST
Weather permitting, the toss will take place at 1 pm IST. Showers have been predicted by IMD today, in afternoon till night. Hopefully, we will see a result at the end of the contest and not a 'No Result' in the scoresheet.
IND vs AUS 2nd ODI LIVE: Key players for Australia
They lost the first ODI alright but take gritty Aussies lightly at your own peril. Steve Smith's side will look tou bounce back strongly in Vizag. But firstly, they need to fix their batting woes. That's why Warner's return will be huge. If he plays today's game, he will be the one to watch out for. All eyes on Mitch Marsh as well after he did in first ODI. Smith looked good in that little innings in Mumbai and would want to get a big one tonight.
India vs Australia LIVE Updates: Key players for India
All eyes will be on two of India's biggest stars in world cricket - Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Rohit is returning after a small break and it would be interesting to see how he goes about his job in Vizag. At the same time, Kohli is just a few runs away from completing 13,000 runs in ODIs. He would want to come closer to the milestone with a ton in this game.
India vs Australia 2nd ODI: Likely Rain threat
The weather report from Visakhapatnam is not very heartening as rain is likely to have an impact on the game. IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in the coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh.
Read the full weather report ahead of the 2nd India vs Australia ODI here
India vs Australia LIVE: Probable playing 11s
India Probable XI: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik/Jaydev Unadkat
Australia Probable XI: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith (c), Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa
India vs Australia 2nd ODI LIVE: Warner to return?
Several reports state that David Warner is fit to play the 2nd ODI. Alex Carey, who missed the 1st game, is also set to return, which means the batting lineup will be rejigged. Either Travis Head or Mitchell Marsh will be moved down the batting order. Josh Inglis is set to miss out for Carey. We will know the playing 11 by 1 pm IST when the toss happens.
IND vs AUS 2nd ODI LIVE Updates: Squads
Australia Squad: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, David Warner, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis
India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Ishan Kishan, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Umran Malik, Jaydev Unadkat
India vs Australia 2nd ODI Updates: Bowler to watch out for
The venue's pitch is renowned for offering substantial support to spinners, highlighting the significance of Kuldeep Yadav's intricate variations in the upcoming match. Given that numerous Australian batters struggle against spin bowling when the ball is turning, Kuldeep's skills will prove invaluable. It is highly probable that the wrist spinner will excel in the second ODI.
The venue's pitch is renowned for offering substantial support to spinners, highlighting the significance of Kuldeep Yadav's intricate variations in the upcoming match. Given that numerous Australian batters struggle against spin bowling when the ball is turning, Kuldeep's skills will prove invaluable. It is highly probable that the wrist spinner will excel in the second ODI.
India vs Australia 2nd ODI Updates: Batsman to watch out for
In the first ODI, Shubman Gill exhibited promising form during his innings in the middle. He managed to accumulate 20 runs before carelessly losing his wicket. Nevertheless, the young cricketer is eager to rectify his mistake and contribute a significant score that could aid India in securing the series.
LIVE India vs Australia 2nd ODI score and updates: Rahul to play?
There were a lot of fingers raised on KL Rahul's place in the playing eleven of Team India. In the previous clash against Australia, Rahul played a sensational match winning knock to shut his critics. However, he will not open for India now in the ODI-format with Shubman Gill available.
LIVE IND VS AUS, 2nd ODI Cricket Match Live Score
Despite the victory, a video clip of Pandya, Virat Kohli, and Kuldeep Yadav conversing during the match is going viral on social media platforms. In the video, it can be seen that Pandya ignored Kohli's advice.
LIVE IND vs AUS 2nd ODI score and updates: Probable 11
Who will make space for Rohit Sharma as the captain was missing in the first match.? Check below
India Predicted XI: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Umran Malik, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.
India vs Australia 2nd ODI Updates: Batsman to watch out for
In the first ODI, Shubman Gill exhibited promising form during his innings in the middle. He managed to accumulate 20 runs before carelessly losing his wicket. Nevertheless, the young cricketer is eager to rectify his mistake and contribute a significant score that could aid India in securing the series.
India vs Australia 2nd ODI Updates: Pitch and Weather Report
In Visakhapatnam, teams usually choose to bat first on the pitch since the ball tends to turn more as the match progresses. Nonetheless, if there is rainfall, the new ball may swing and pose a challenge to the batters at the beginning of the game. Unfortunately, the weather outlook for the city is bleak, with rain expected on the day of the match. Although there will be cloud cover throughout the day, a downpour is anticipated at 5 PM IST, which could potentially disrupt the game.
India vs Australia 2nd ODI Updates: Probable Playing XI
India: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav
Australia: David Warner/Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Steve Smith (c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis (WK), Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc
India vs Australia 2nd ODI Updates: Match Details
Match: IND vs AUS, 2nd ODI
Venue: ACA VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
Time: 1:30 PM IST
Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar
India vs Australia 2nd ODI Updates: Squads
Australia Squad: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, David Warner, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis
India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Ishan Kishan, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Umran Malik, Jaydev Unadkat
India vs Australia 2nd ODI LIVE: Rohit returns for Team India
Rohit Sharma returns as Team India captain after attending wedding of his brother-in-law Kunal Sajdeh. Rohit will lead India in the remaining 2 ODIs and he will be happy about the fact that the team won the first ODI and needs just one more win to clinch the series.
