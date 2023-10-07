trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2672276
CRICKET WORLD CUP 2023

LIVE Updates | IND Vs AUS ICC ODI World Cup 2023, Cricket Live Score: Rohit Sharma Vs Pat Cummins

India Vs Australia (IND Vs AUS), ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Rohit Sharma's look for winning start to their campaign at Chepauk.

India Vs Australia Cricket World Cup 2023 LIVE Score.
ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023: Hosts Team India will begin their campaign in the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 against five-time world champions Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. India are coming into the World Cup with a 2-1 series win over the same opponents last month apart from the victorious title run at the Asia Cup 2023 tournament in Sri Lanka.

This is India's first World Cup match at home since former captain and current Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni hit the famous six in 2011 and lift the 2011 World Cup title in Mumbai. India will go into this match possibly without in-form batter Shubman Gill, who is suffering from dengue. India might also opt to play home town boy - Ravichandran Ashwin - in a three-pronged spin attack on a track which might assist slow bowlers.

07 October 2023
17:24 PM

IND vs AUS, Cricket World Cup 2023: Will Shubman Gill play?

Team India captain Rohit Sharma remained non-committal on whether Shubman Gill will be able to play in India's ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 against Australia in Chennai. "I mean obviously he is sick. I feel for him. But in terms of, you know, me being the human being first, I want him to get well, not the captain thinking, oh, I want Gill to play tomorrow. No, I want him to get well he you know he's a young guy he's got fit body so he'll recover he'll recover quick," Rohit Sharma said in the pre-match press conference on Saturday.

17:23 PM

Hello and Welcome to our LIVE coverage of India vs Australia ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 match no. 5 in Chennai.

