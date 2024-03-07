IND: 473-8 (120) Day 3, IND VS ENG 5th Test LIVE: Momentum With India As Kuldeep, Bumrah Build Partnership

India's performance on Day 2 was outstanding, a resilient 45-run 9th-wicket partnership furthered their advantage. Kuldeep Yadav showcased more confidence than many English batsmen throughout the series. Bumrah initially defended well and managed to score runs. Rohit and Gill ignited the first session with aggressive play, both completing centuries. Devdutt Padikkal, despite his debut, displayed maturity with a fifty but fell prey to short balls. Sarfaraz settled in before attacking aggressively. England's late comeback, with 4 wickets for 25 runs, was countered by Kuldeep and Bumrah, extending India's lead beyond 250. Stokes bowled a memorable delivery to dismiss Rohit, marking his return to international cricket after the Ashes Test. Anderson neared the milestone of 700 wickets, while Bashir shone with 4 wickets, and Hartley contributed later in the innings.

