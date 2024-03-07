IND: 473-8 (120) Day 3, IND VS ENG 5th Test LIVE: Momentum With India As Kuldeep, Bumrah Build Partnership
India Vs England (IND Vs ENG) Day 3, 5th Test LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Kuldeep Yadav and Bumrah thwart England's comeback after strong starts by Rohit, Gill, and Padikkal, and Sarfaraz's aggressive innings, despite late resistance from Stokes and Anderson.
India's performance on Day 2 was outstanding, a resilient 45-run 9th-wicket partnership furthered their advantage. Kuldeep Yadav showcased more confidence than many English batsmen throughout the series. Bumrah initially defended well and managed to score runs. Rohit and Gill ignited the first session with aggressive play, both completing centuries. Devdutt Padikkal, despite his debut, displayed maturity with a fifty but fell prey to short balls. Sarfaraz settled in before attacking aggressively. England's late comeback, with 4 wickets for 25 runs, was countered by Kuldeep and Bumrah, extending India's lead beyond 250. Stokes bowled a memorable delivery to dismiss Rohit, marking his return to international cricket after the Ashes Test. Anderson neared the milestone of 700 wickets, while Bashir shone with 4 wickets, and Hartley contributed later in the innings.
Follow LIVE Score And Updates From India vs England 5th Test Here.
Despite England's fightback, India's lower order, led by Bumrah and Yadav, regained momentum, ensuring India finished Day 2 with a substantial lead, putting them in a commanding position in the Test match.
Ben Stokes' return to bowling proved vital for England as he dismissed Rohit Sharma, ending his prolific innings, and provided crucial breakthroughs to keep England's hopes alive in the Test match.
Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav showcased resilience in an unbeaten 45-run partnership, frustrating England's bowlers and extending India's lead beyond 450 runs.
England's spinners posed a threat with Shoaib Bashir and Tom Hartley making crucial breakthroughs, exploiting the pitch's conditions to create opportunities against the Indian batting lineup.
Rohit Sharma's century marked his 12th overall and second in the series, while Shubman Gill's century was his fourth in Tests, highlighting India's batting prowess on home soil.
Despite India's strong start, England's bowlers, including James Anderson and Ben Stokes, made crucial breakthroughs, dismissing key batsmen like Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill to halt India's progress.
England staged a remarkable fightback in the final session, claiming 5 wickets for 52 runs, with Shoaib Bashir and Tom Hartley leading the charge to disrupt India's momentum.
Debutant Devdutt Padikkal showcased his talent with a solid 65, contributing significantly alongside Sarfaraz Khan, who added 56 runs, defying England's bowling attack.
Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill's prolific partnership of 160 runs set the tone for India's dominance, with both batters notching up impressive centuries in the morning session.
India surged ahead in the fifth Test against England, reaching a formidable 473/8 by stumps on Day 2, securing a commanding lead of 255 runs at Dharamshala's HPCA Stadium.
"I just wanted to be ready (talking about the debut blues), I got the message the previous day that there is a possibility that I could play. These opportunities are rare to come and I was ready and prepared for this challenge. I was a bit nervous going in, but I wanted to make sure that I wanted to use that energy in a positive way. It was a bit challenging at the beginning (when I walked out to bat), but I wanted to put my head down and build a partnership with Sarfaraz. It's a special feeling (getting his debut Test cap) no matter what the circumstances, to live in that dream is something special. At the start I was a bit tentative (while batting) to get going, but once I got my eye in it got much easier. There was a bit of reverse and those are two (Anderson and Stokes) top quality bowlers you are facing. It was challenging, but I wanted to get used to the wicket. It was challenging the last couple of years, because of my health issues (had problems with his gut health) which are well-documented, so when you are sitting at home and not doing anything, it surely wasn't a pleasant feeling, but I wanted to make the most of the opportunity whenever it comes. It's always great to have familiar faces (while on debut), especially Rahul sir mentioned that in the first 10-15 minutes you will have nerves, but go out and enjoy it. Those words definitely helped me. I felt we could have batted a bit better, could have carried on a bit better in the last session. We have 3 quality spinners and they will definitely come into play (tomorrow)."
"It was my first time that he's (talking about his dad) watching me play (in an international game). It was his vision (to play Test cricket) and I'm hoping that he is proud of my effort today. I thought the ball wasn't doing much at that time and instinctively I wanted to go over the top (talking about the six he hit against Anderson) and put some pressure on him. I feel good every time I go out to bat and today I missed out on that ball (the one he got dismissed). I didn't sight that ball properly, but I do feel good every time I go out to bat and hopefully I convert these starts into a big one. I think it would be better for both of us to keep that chat between us (when asked about the conversation between him and Anderson after the latter was taken for a six)."
Kuldeep and Bumrah have been at the crease together for a total of 18 overs up to now. Yesterday, England's final six partnerships managed to hold on for a combined total of only 14 overs.
Despite India's struggles, a resilient partnership from Kuldeep Yadav and Bumrah furthered England's challenges, as Rohit and Gill's explosive start, Padikkal's promising debut, and Sarfaraz's aggressive innings propelled India's lead beyond 250 before England's late resurgence led by Stokes and Anderson.
India's innings progresses steadily as Padikkal impresses with a maiden Test fifty, including a six. Jadeja and Padikkal hold firm against England's bowling. Bashir's spin poses some challenges, but India reaches a solid position, aiming to extend their lead beyond 300.
LIVE Score IND 435/8 (105) CRR: 4.14
Day 2: 3rd Session - India lead by 217 runs
That's the end of Sarfaraz Khan in the first innings of the fifth Test. Sarfaraz Khan's innings comes to an end, caught by Root off Shoaib Bashir's bowling. It's England's magic that ignites the spark first. Much like Wood's dismissal earlier in the game, a gentle off-break, slightly short outside off, seems harmless. However, Sarfaraz Khan manages to guide it neatly into Root's hands at lone slip. It's the easiest of catches for the England superstar. Sarfaraz Khan departs after a commendable knock of 56 runs from 60 balls, including 8 boundaries and 1 six.
ENG 218
IND 377/4 (85)
Day 2: 3rd Session - India lead by 159 runs
Sarfaraz has picked up pace and is approaching his fifty, Padikkal looks set for his maiden Test fifty. India look good here. England did pick two back to back wickets but they dont have enough wicket-taking options on this pitch.
ENG 218
IND 357/3 (80.2)
Day 2: 2nd Session - India lead by 139 runs
Stokes delivers a good length ball at 130 kilometers per hour. Sarfaraz attempts a drive but only manages to connect with the inside half of the bat, guiding it to mid-wicket for no run. Changing his angle by going wide of the crease, Stokes sends in a length delivery on the off stump line. Sarfaraz stands back and defends with the back foot. Indian lead continues to swell.
ENG 218
IND 314/3 (70.3)
Day 2: 2nd Session - India lead by 96 runs
This is great stuff from England as they keep the pressure tab on. Sarfaraz and Padikkal move at their own pace. India have gone past 300 mark.
ENG 218
IND 305/3 (68.2)
Day 2: 2nd Session - India lead by 87 runs
This session has worked wonders for England so far as veterans Anderson and Stokes have brought the tourists back in the game. At the same time, Padikkal has played some lovely strokes as the left-handed batter looks to impress the selectors and fans in his first international outing.
ENG 218
IND 286/3 (64.4)
Day 2: 2nd Session - India lead by 68 runs
Anderson dismisses Shubman Gill, as the off stump is sent on a stroll. It's a familiar sight with Gill, falling victim to the seam-up length delivery from James Anderson. The ball, reversing, slips through the bat-pad gate, marking the 699th wicket for the GOAT. England secures both set batters, initiating a breakthrough for their pacers. Within 7 balls, they claim two wickets, with Shubman Gill departing after a solid knock of 110 runs from 150 balls, inclusive of 12 boundaries and 5 sixes.
ENG 218
IND 279/3 (62.4)
Day 2: 2nd Session - India lead by 61 runs
Wow, what a start for Be Stokes. He comes in to bowl for the first time in the series and guess what, he clips the bails and removes Rohit. Just like that. England finally break the stand. England players are thrilled by the occasion.
ENG 218
IND 275/2 (61.2)
Day 2: 2nd Session - India lead by 57 runs
Rohit and Gill resume India innings. England start with Anderson's pace. Not a bad move. The experience of Anderson is needed right now to take the English out of the worrisome situation. We saw Ben Stokes rolling his arms during lunch break and we wonder if he is going to bowl now.
ENG 218
IND 267/1 (60.3)
Day 2: 2nd Session - India lead by 49 runs
Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill did nothing wrong in the morning session. Great batting as they enjoyed a feast. England looked far from getting a wicket. We return after 40 minutes after players have lunch. Keep watching this space for updates here.
ENG 218
IND 264/1 (60)
Day 2: 1st Session - India lead by 46 runs
Shubman Gill dances down the track to hit Bashir for four on the second ball of the over and he too brings up the hundred. What a performance from this young man who has finally made No 3 his own.
ENG 218
IND 262/1 (58.5)
Day 2: 1st Session - India lead by 44 runs
Rohit Sharma completes hundred. What a fine knock this has been. He has been in control throughout the innings, not showing any signs of weakness so far. A milestone crossed, he would be itching to take India to a win here.
ENG 218
IND 258/1 (58.1)
Day 2: 1st Session - India lead by 40 runs
Rohit Sharma on 99 as Bashir comes in to bowl. But he will remain on 99. It is a maiden. Bowled around middle and off from round the wicket with a strong leg side field. Rohit could not spot a gap.
ENG 218
IND 251/1 (57)
Day 2: 1st Session - India lead by 33 runs
Inexperience of Hartley and Bashir is coming to the fore. Ben Stokes was expected to bowl in this match but there is no sight of him nor is Root bowling. England lacking ideas at the moment. Also, India have started to build the lead.
ENG 218
IND 242/1 (54.1)
Day 2: 1st Session - India lead by 24 runs
Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill are in a competition of their own to reach personal centuries. Both are in 80s. Gill on 81 and Rohit on 89. India are dominating the proceedings right now.
IND 231/1 (52)
CRR: 4.44
Bashir back on and Gill gives him a thrashing. Steps down on the first ball and hits it straight down the ground for a maximum. Huge six this is. India right on top and it will be interesting to see who gets to the century first between Gill and Rohit.
IND 226/1 (49.2)
100-run partnership has come up between Shubman and Rohit. Rohit is closing in on another hundred in this series. Great conditions to bat. Sun shining bright. Wood continues while Hartley has replaced Bashir from the other end.
ENG 218
IND 207/1 (47.1)
Day 2: 1st Session - India trail by 11 runs
Shoaib Bashir is bowling well but without any success. He bowled a rare maiden this morning before drinks was taken. Rohit and Gill have been hitting boundaries but they are not playing recklessly, hence minimising the chance of wickets.
IND 202/1 (45)
India bring up their 200. England worried. Nothing going there. Shubman and Rohit have been going well in this innings so far. Controlled shot making from both the batters as they look for the individual thee-figure mark.
ENG 218
IND 202/1 (44)
Day 2: 1st Session - India trail by 16 runs
400 runs for Shubman Gill in this series. He had a bad start to the series but he has really worked his way out of the poor form to be back at bossing the game. He hit two more boundaries off Wood in this over.
IND 197/1 (42)
Shubman Gill notches up his fourth half-century of the series with a well-executed shot. Mark Wood delivers a short ball just outside off stump, prompting Gill to employ a controlled pull shot towards deep backward square leg. As the ball races to the boundary, Gill's father rises from his seat, applauding his son's achievement.
ENG 218
IND 186/1 (40)
Day 2: 1st Session - India trail by 32 runs
Shoaib Bashir bowls to Rohit, who sends the ball for a FOUR. However, there's a moment of uncertainty as the reactions suggest a possible drop. Crawley seems to be the one at fault. The offbreak from Shoaib Bashir turned sharply from just outside off into Rohit's pads. It appeared Rohit got a slight inside edge while attempting a glance, and the ball seemed to brush past Crawley's outstretched right hand at leg slip. Was Crawley a fraction late to react? Perhaps unsighted? To be fair, Crawley had very little time to respond, and it would have been an outstanding catch had he managed to take it.
ENG 218
IND 175/1 (37.3)
Day 2: 1st Session - India trail by 43 runs
Ageless Anderson from the other end and he keeps it tight. Just 2 off the over. Bashir starts a new over and Rohit straightaway dances down the track to smash him for a maximum as he wants to disturb the line and length of the youngster with these shots.
IND 147/1 (33.1)
CRR: 4.43
Shoaib Bashir gets the ball in hand and he is pitching it in right areas. England start with spin and they are all have their energey levels up. Rohit plays out a maiden.
IND 135/1 (31)
Rohit and Shubman walk out to bat and resume India innings. Big first hour of Day 2's play in Dharamsala coming up.
The second day's proceedings will begin at 9.30 am IST in Dharamsala as Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill will resume India's first innings at 135 for 1. Hosts are still under deficit of 83 runs. Keep watching this space for latest updates.
India are already on top in this match but they need to ensure that advantage is not lost on Day 2. Rohit and Shubman must try to bat out the first session. Even if they score less than hundred runs without losing wickets, they will automatically erase the remaining deficit which is very small. India must not try to be overaggressive in this game.
Kuldeep Yadav: I am enjoying my game. To be honest I put a lot of hard work after my surgery in 2021. It's just the reward I am getting now. I worked on my pace, it's very important when you play a Test match in India. I am just enjoying my bowling. I liked the Zak Crawley wicket. He batted really well throughout the series, good player of spin. It's important not to think about the wicket and I am someone who relies on my skill and variation in length. Not to think about what the wicket is going to produce. Just focus on the areas. When I was very young I used to overthink how to get the batter out. Slowly, slowly I matured as a spinner and focused on length. He (Pope) stepped out a bit early. (Jurel and) Even Sarfaraz was saying the same thing he is going to step out, he is not comfortable. Ash (Ashwin) bhai says a few things on the field, gives a few ideas. (Asked if he tries to take advantage of batters now picking him) I don't think too much about what they are doing.
Rohit is playing beautifully at the moment. He is in good mindspace and knows the importance of his knock. If Rohit manages to return unbeaten at lunch, you know that India will be in a good place in the match. One can see another hundred loading for the Hitman.
Kuldeep Yadav: I am enjoying my game. To be honest I put a lot of hard work after my surgery in 2021. It's just the reward I am getting now. I worked on my pace, it's very important when you play a Test match in India. I am just enjoying my bowling. I liked the Zak Crawley wicket. He batted really well throughout the series, good player of spin. It's important not to think about the wicket and I am someone who relies on my skill and variation in length.
This series has by far been what was expected from Ben Stokes-led England. India have dominated the visitors in all departments so far.
Yashasvi Jaiswal broke Virat Kohli's record of most runs scored against England in the ongoing 5-match series.
James Anderson is just two wickets away from completing 700 wickets in Test cricket for England. He would love to get those two and more tomorrow when India come out to bat.
Tomorrow is a good chance for Shubman Gill to get his second century of this series as he is set on 26 off 39 balls with 2 fours and 2 maximums so far. India will look to post a massive total tomorrow.
Rohit Sharma was sensational on Day 1 of the fifth Test against England. He batted brilliantly with Jaiswal and now on Day 2 he would love to convert his already a good knock to a big one.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the India vs England 5th Test Day 2. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill will continue batting for India tomorrow as they trail by just 83 runs with nine wickets in hand.