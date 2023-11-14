LIVE Updates | IND VS NZ, 1st Semifinal World Cup 2023 Cricket Match Live Score: Rohit Sharma vs Kane Williamson

Cricket World Cup 2023: Points Table leaders India will face New Zealand in what will be a repeat of the 2019 World Cup semifinal on Wednesday (November 15) at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Coming into the knockout game with a perfect record of nine wins in the competition, it's safe to say that India's top order is firing and their bowling is on song, especially after Mohammed Shami's inclusion. Likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and more are in top form at the moment and we can expect the Men in Blue to get their revenge from the Kiwis.

On the other hand, Rachin Ravindra has become a blessing in disguise for New Zealand since he replaced Kane Williamson in the lineup and after the skipper's availability, Will Young had to make way for the young promising Kiwi all-rounder.

Follow LIVE Score And Updates From 1st Semi-Final Match Of ODI World Cup 2023 India Vs New Zealand Here.