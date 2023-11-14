NZ: 40-2 (9) | IND VS NZ, 1st Semifinal LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Mohammed Shami On Fire As New Zealand Lose Rachin Ravindra
India Vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ), ICC ODI World Cup 2023 1st Semifinal Match LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer centuries power India to a massive total of 397 for 4 in 50 overs after India won the toss and opted to bat first
Trending Photos
Cricket World Cup 2023: It was a Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer show in the middle as India posted a massive 397 for 4 in 50 overs in the first semi-final of the Cricket World Cup 2023. Earlier, India won the toss vs New Zealand and opted to bat first in what will be a repeat of the 2019 World Cup semifinal on Wednesday (November 15) at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Rohit Sharma provided the best start to the team, hitting almost every ball on the day. He got out and Shubman Gill took the baton and struck sixes and fours. He got retired hurt soon as he faced issues with the cramps.
But Iyer came in and started connecting the big sixes. Kohli completed his 50th ODI ton, breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record of most hundreds in the ODIs. It will be interesting to see how New Zealand chase it down. It will all depend on how well openers Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra bat in the chase of 398 runs.
Follow LIVE Score And Updates From 1st Semi-Final Match Of ODI World Cup 2023 India Vs New Zealand Here.
LIVE IND vs NZ: Maiden over
Good comeback from Jasprit Bumrah with a maiden over in the middle. Shami continues attack for India. New Zealand have Daryl Mitchell and Kane Williamson in the middle at the moment.
NZ: 40/2 (9 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NZ Score: Gone!
Big wicket! Rachin Ravindra caught by KL Rahul bowled by Mohammed Shami. The Indian cricketers are pumped and Kohli's reaction to the wicket is just hilarious, he is having fun in the middle.
NZ: 40/2 (8 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NZ Score: Pressure on New Zealand
Pressure is on the New Zealand batters as the India pacer Mohammed Shami is in tremendous rhythm at the moment. He is steaming in with some serious pace and swing.
NZ: 35/1 (7 Over)
LIVE India vs New Zealand: Gone!
Devon Conway caught behind by KL Rahul bowled by Mohammed Shami. What a player! First ball impact from the veteran pacer who is unstopabble in this tournament.
NZ: 34/1 (6 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NZ WC 2023: Again a loose over
It is a loose over yet again a loose over from Jasprit Bumrah as he gives away 2 wides and 5-wides as well in this one. Seems like the pressure is growing on the Indian bowlers as well.
NZ: 30/0 (5 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NZ WC 2023: Rohit not impressed
Rohit Sharma does not look impressed with his bowling attack so far as New Zealand openers have found it pretty easy to get runs on the board inside the first four overs.
NZ: 23/0 (4 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NZ WC 2023: 3 wides and a four
3 wides and a four from that Jasprit Bumrah over as India search for wickets in Wankhede in a hurry. New Zealand have started very confidently in this massive chase.
NZ: 19/0 (3 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NZ WC 2023: Bright start for New Zealand
New Zealand start off bright with Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra batting with good confidence at the Wankhede Stadium. Can India get that early wicket?
NZ: 12/0 (2 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NZ WC 2023: Chase begins
New Zealand begin their chase with a couple of fours from Devon Conway in the middle. Jasprit Bumrah with the new ball searching for an early wicket for India.
NZ: 8/0 (1 Over)
LIVE IND vs NZ WC 2023: Kohli breaks record of Tendulkar
Sachin Tendulkar's 49 ODI century record has been broken and it is Virat Kohli who has done it in tremendous fashion today. He lit up the Wankhede crowd with his tremendous century against New Zealand.
Watch: Virat Kohli Bows Down To Sachin Tendulkar After 50th ODI Century; Anushka Sharma Sends Flying Kisses
IND vs NZ LIVE: India finish with 397/4 on the board
India give target of 398 runs to New Zealand in the crucial semifinals of World Cup 2023. Rahul strikes two boundaries off last two balls to take the total to 397 for 4 in 50 overs. Top effort from the the Indians with the bat. Hundred for Iyer and Kohli and a brilliant 80 from Gill.
IND 397/4 (50)
India vs New Zealand LIVE: Suryakumar Yadav departs
He comes in and he goes. Surys walks back for just 1. Not his fault, he had to hit big sixes in the last over and he has perished doing the same.
IND 382/4 (49.1)
IND vs NZ LIVE Score: Iyer goes after doing his job
Rahul joins the party as he smashes Boult off the first ball of the 48th over for a maximum. Next ball is dispatched for four runs. Boult replies with a dot, great yorker. Single off it but Iyer collects boundary off the last ball. However, gts holed out on the penultimate ball of the over.
IND 381/2 (48.5)
IND vs NZ LIVE Updates: Hundred for Iyer
Back to back hundreds for Shreyas Iyer. He had hit one vs Netherlands and gets one more here at Wankhede in the big semis. What a knock. He has provided the pace to the Indian innings after departure of Rohit and Gill retiring hurt. Terrific knock. Rahul, at the other end, unable to make the connections right now.
IND 366/2 (48)
IND vs NZ LIVE: India must aim for 400
India have slowed down slightly after the Kohli wicket. India must target the 400. New Zealand have it in them to chase down anything less than 400.
IND 354/2 (47)
IND vs NZ LIVE: Conway injured
Iyer is in the 90s. Conway looks hurt. He tried to stop the ball near the ropes with a football kick. That was quite strange display of fielding. He looks okay as of now. Williamson was worried as he is soon coming out to open the innings and chase down the target India posts. Nice change of pace from Southee, hits Rahul in the ribs. He looks in pain.
IND 347/2 (46)
IND vs NZ LIVE: Iyer starts his own show
Shreyas Iyer is playing a video game cricket. He hits Rachin for two maximums in the over. He is the key here. India targetting mot just 400 but beyond it by some far.
IND 341/2 (45)
India vs New Zealand LIVE Updates: Kohli gone
Kohli flicks it Conway at deep square leg and gets out. He walks abck after 117 off 113 balls. What an innings he has played. He has done his job. The crowd stands up and applauds. Brilliant knock. Kohli just scored his 50th ODI hundred. Phew, what a payer. Southee with the wicket.
IND 327/2 (44)
India Vs New Zealand LIVE: Kohli gets going after ton
Virat Kohli is on the move now after completing the landmark hundred. What an occasion, what a moment. He has many legends in the stands who are hailing this achievement.
IND 314/1 (43)
India Vs New Zealand LIVE Updates: Kohli writes history, gets to 50th ODI ton
Virat Kohli completes hundred. His 50th in ODIs. What an astonishing record this is. He has gone past Tendulkar to become the batter with most ODI hundreds in international cricket. He celebrates as he takes his helmet off and bows down to Sachin who is in the stands. David Beckham is clapping, Anuska is sending kisses to him. What a knock.
IND 297/1 (41.4)
LIVE IND vs NZ: Kohli hit on the body
Ferguson returns to the attack. Iyer hits a lovely flick for four runs. Kohli gets hit on the body by a throw from the close in fielder. But he is okay. Anushka, his wife, was quite worried there.
IND 287/1 (40)
LIVE IND vs NZ: Kohli almost gets caught
Santner bowls. Kohli has been curtailed in the over. He is in the 90s and the pressure of the 50th ODI ton looks getting on him as he almost hit it directly to the man on the covers. Santner completes and goes wicketless after giving away 51.
IND 277/1 (39)
LIVE IND vs NZ: Kohli nearing hundred
Boult continues. Good stuff from him. He gets five off the five balls. Virat pulls Boult off the last ball and seems to have twisted his ankle. Nothing serious. He is getting a look-in.
IND 275/1 (38)
LIVE Score IND vs NZ: Iyer completes fifty
Fifyt for Shreyas Iyer. Off 35 balls. India's top order has delivered again on the big day. Time for them to finish well too.
IND 270/1 (37)
LIVE IND vs NZ: Iyer stepping on the gas
Kohli starts the over with a pull for four. Iyer then joins him in taking on Boult as he hits Boult straight down the ground before cutting him for four on the next ball. Single off the next. Brilliant cricket from India and Iyer.
IND 256/1 (36)
LIVE IND vs NZ: Santner back on
Santner is back on. Starts off with three dots. Makes it four. What an over. He makes it 6 dots. Iyer could not hit him for a single run. He is the same batter who is easily clearing the boundaries off others.
IND 248/1 (35)
LIVE IND vs NZ: Kohli Goes Past Tendulkar
Virat scripts record. He goes past his idol Sachin Tendulkar as the leading run-scorer in a single edition. Tendulkar had scored 673 runs in 2023. Kohli has just gone past this. At the same time, Iyer uses his feet and clears the long on by some distance off Phillips. Top class batting.
IND 248/1 (34)
LIVE IND vs NZ: Big hit from Iyer
Bih bit from Iyer off Southee. Great extension of arms. Hit the bottom of the part but the power takes the ball over the cow corner easily. Kohli plays an uppish cover drive which gets stopped by Conway at the deep extra cover.
IND 238/1 (33)
LIVE Updates IND vs NZ: Phillips into the attack
The second drink breaks over. Phillips brought back into the attack for a break through. The Kohli bandwagon goes on and on as he clips one to fine leg for a boundary. Five runs off the over.
IND 221/1 (32)
LIVE IND vs NZ: India doing well as drinks break comes
Boult bowls the second over on the trot. Kohli is batting well but he must raise the run-scoring rate. Currently playing under the 100 strike rate. It has to be over 100. Iyer and Kohli both need to fire from both the ends to put further pressure on New Zealand
IND 221/1 (31)
LIVE India Vs New Zealand: India cruising
Southee is back on and Kohli steps put to hit a wristy six over long on. Brilliant shot and he hits him as if playing a spin bowler. Kohli has 8 fifties now in CWC 2023, most by any batter in a World Cup edition. 11 off the over.
IND 214/1 (30)
India Vs New Zealand: Boult returns
Boult back on. Sir Viv Richards in the comm box and Kohli in the middle. He is commentating on Virat. From one legend to other moder day batting great. Boult returns to the attack. Kohli hits boundary off the first ball.
IND 203/1 (29)
India Vs New Zealand: Ferguson bowls
Good over from Lockie Ferguson. He is bowling well after starting poorly in the first spell. Virat Kohli looks determined. India go past 200.
IND 201/1 (28.2)
IND Vs NZ LIVE: Fifty for Virat Kohli
Iyer steps down to Ravindra and hits him out of the park for six. Mistake on the second ball, Iyer tried to hit an inside out shot but the outside edge almost travelled to the short third man. Ravindra is gutted. Also, fifty for Kohli.
IND 194/1 (27)
IND Vs NZ LIVE: Kohli running hard between the wickets
Terrific athleticism from Kohli, even in this heat. He is supremely fit. He taps the ball to leg side off Ferguson and steals double. Brilliant stuff from one of the best in the business. Good bouncer from Ferguson in the over too. He is looking to take on Kohli. Good contest between bat and ball here.
IND 181/1 (26)
IND Vs NZ LIVE: India have slowed down
Rachin Ravindra back into the attack. Bowls a quiet over. Kohli is into the 40s but needs to find the boundaries now. India need to continue batting at a good pace.
IND 178/1 (25)
IND Vs NZ LIVE Updates: Shreyas Iyer is in
Ferguson bowls to Iyer and he starts off with a bouncer. Iyer fails to control it and it goes to fine leg on one bounce. Kohli gets one short ball to down the leg side, on his shoulder and he pulls it, it touches the gloves and goes for four.
IND 173/1 (24)
India Vs New Zealand LIVE: Gill is retired hurt
Shubman Gill has some worry. He seems to be receiving the cramps now. He is getting the energy drink. Rohit meanwhile checks with Ashwin whether the message has been passed to the batters or not. Oh well, Shubman walks off the park due to the cramps. Shreyas Iyer replaces him in the middle Gill is retired hurt.
IND 164/1 (22.4)
IND vs NZ LIVE Updates: India on top
Rohit Sharma has passed on a message to Kohli and Gill in the middle with the drinks. The message is to hit the part-timers of New Zealand as well.
IND 157/1 (22)
LIVE India vs New Zealand Semifinal Score: Gill close to ton
Shubman Gill is inching close to his century in the middle. A message from Rohit Sharma through R Ashwin has been passed onto the batters in the middle.
IND: 153/1 (21 Overs)
LIVE NZ vs IND Score: 150 up for India
India touch the 150 runs mark as Shubman Gill smashes one down the long-on side for a maximum. New Zealand really in a tricky spot at the moment.
IND: 150/1 (20 Overs)
LIVE NZ vs IND Score: 19 overs gone
Nineteen overs gone and India have reached close to the 150 mark. Surely, the target inside their heads in 400 runs plus in this beautiful batting wicket.
IND: 142/1 (19 Overs)
LIVE NZ vs IND Score: 19 overs gone
Nineteen overs gone and India have reached close to the 150 mark. Surely, the target inside their heads in 400 runs plus in this beautiful batting wicket.
IND: 142/1 (19 Overs)
LIVE India vs New Zealand Score: India on top
India look in complete control of this contest as Kohli and Gill keep on getting good amount of runs from each over. Mitchell Santner and Phillips will attack the stumps now.
IND: 138/1 (18 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NZ WC 2023: Gill takes charge
First a six over long-off and on the last ball a late cut for four. Shubman Gill takes charge to the flow of runs going. Glenn Phillips comes into the attack now for New Zealand.
IND: 132/1 (17 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NZ WC 2023: India play safe
India batters Kohli and Gill happy to rotate strike after the drinks break. New Zealand are keen on getting a wicket before the two buildup a solid partnership.
IND: 121/1 (16 Overs)
IND vs NZ LIVE Updates: Fifty for Shubman
Shubman has slammed a fifty. In the World Cup semifinal. He has done half the job. He needs to aim for the big one. Plays one arial shot to cover point for a single. Needs to watch out for that run.
IND 118/1 (15)
IND vs NZ LIVE: Kohli gets going
Kohli gets going now. Rachin Ravindra comes into the attack and Kohli hits him for a four through the covers. 10 off the over.
IND 114/1 (14)
IND vs NZ LIVE: 100 up for India
Ferguson is back on. Williamson brings him back to give a second chance to redeem hismelf. India going well here despite fall of Rohit. 100 is up for India.
IND 104/1 (13)
IND vs NZ LIVE Score: Shubman looking set for a fifty
Santner back on. Good over from him. Just 3 off the over. Kohli and Gill look to stitch a long partnership. Shubman is in 30s and looks set for a fifty.
IND 92/1 (12)
IND vs NZ: Kohli taking his time
Kohli and Gill rebuild innings. Kohli is taking his time. Difficult for him to get off the mark straightaway. He is a batter who takes time and should take time even on this pitch. He is the glue that keeps India's innings together.
IND 89/1 (11)
IND vs NZ LIVE: Poor bowling from Ferguson
Ferguson has not found his best yet. Gets hit for two boundaries in the over as Gill now looks to set the tone of the innings. Great first powerplay for India.
IND 84/1 (10)
IND vs NZ LIVE: Kohli is in
Kohli comes in to bat and a huge appeal straightaway for LBW. NZ take review after onfield umpires says no. Huge bat on the ball.
IND 75/1 (9)
India Vs New Zealand LIVE: Rohit gone
What a catch from New Zealand captain Kane Williamson. Southee gets top edge off Rohit and running backwards Williamson takes a stunning catch. That is an incredible take as Williamson looked to have lost balance.
IND 71/1 (8.3)
IND vs NZ LIVE Updates: Gill scores boundaries
Lockie Ferguson into the attack in the 8th over. Brutal and classy from Shubman. He slaps the ball through the covers for four using the extra pace of Ferguson. Rohit collects another boundary with a gentle push straight down the ground. Nine off the over.
IND 61/0 (8)
India Vs New Zealand LIVE: Boult continues
Williamson does not take Boult off despite the 13 runs hit in the last over. Boult continues and he bowls 4 dots on the trot. There is a wide in between. Rohit them takes two to make it three off the over.
IND 61/0 (7)
LIVE Updates IND vs NZ: Hitman is playing the knock of his life
There is no stopping Rohit today. He is a man on a mission. Santner comes in to bowl as Williamson decides to take pace off the ball. Rohit him for two sixes. Big ones. What shotmaking this is. 11 of the over. India go past 50.
IND 58/0 (6)
LIVE IND vs NZ: Rohit on song
Rohit, you beauty. He pulls Boult for a maximum. Rohit is looking in great touch. continuing his good form. He is already in 30s. NZ on back foot here. Gil off to a sedate start. India 3 short of a fifty.
IND 47/0 (5)
LIVE India Vs New Zealand: What a start for India
What an over for India. Southee has been taken to the cleaners by Rohit. The Hitman already has 3 fours and 2 sixes respectively. He is batting with a strike rate of 180.
IND 38/0 (4)
LIVE IND vs NZ: Rohit hits a six off Boult
Boult to Rohit. The Hitman steps out and hits the third ball over the covers for a six. Great comeback from Boult from thereon. 7 off the over.
IND 25/0 (3)
LIVE IND vs NZ: Gill off the mark too
Tim Southee, right arm fast, from the other end. Shubman Gill on strike and he plays two dots before getting the third ball on the legs and he flicked it for four. 8 off the over
IND 18/0 (2)
India Vs New Zealand LIVE: Great start for India
Boult bowls to Rohit. He flicks it to the on side for two runs. Wannkhed is buzzing. Second ball is defended well. Another dot on the third ball. Rohit then plays a big shot, that goes for a boundary on the fourth ball. There was a mid-wicket in place but on one leg, Rohit gets a boundary. Four off the penultimate ball of the over as well. A cover drive this time. 10 off the over.
IND 10/0 (1)
LIVE IND vs NZ: Match time, folks
Alright then, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill walk out to bat. Trent Boult has the ball in hand. Here we go.
LIVE India vs New Zealand: Time for national anthems
Huge cheer at Wankhede a Tendulkar walks out with th trophy as the time for national anthem arrives. Out come the two teams too. India and New Zealand players will sing the national anthems following which the ball number 1 will be bowled.
India Vs New Zealand LIVE Score: Playing 11s
New Zealand (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Mark Chapman, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj
IND vs NZ LIVE: India opt to bat but Karthik thinks otherwise
Dinesh Karthik says that pitch will be slow and India were better of batting second after winning the toss.
I know a lot of people think India should bat 1st
But I get the feeling India is better of batting second
__
JADEJA SANTNER kind of day .
Slow pitch which will turn
INTERESTING ___#CricketTwitter#IndiaVsNewZealand #Semifinals
— DK (@DineshKarthik) November 15, 2023
IND vs NZ LIVE Updates: Toss News
Rohit Sharma wins toss and India have opted to bat first. Playing 11s coming up soon.
India vs New Zealand LIVE: Players meet Beckham
David Beckham and Sachin Tendulkar at the ground. They meet the Indian players Siraj, Bumrah, Kishan and Surya. Rohit Sharma is walking out the with the team sheet for the tos. We are not far away from the flip of the coin.
India Vs New Zealand LIVE Updates: Check pitch report
"If you look at the spinners' length, it's bare, the spinners will come into play on this surface. As the game progresses, if there's dew, it'll play nicely. When you look at the center of the surface, there's a little bit of grass. There'll be carry for the fast bowlers from a back of a length. You want to bat first in the semi-final. When it comes to second innings, you just have to negotiate the first 20 overs. If that dew becomes a factor, it becomes a lot easier to bat on. You'll always get movement with the humidity around." - Ravi Shastri and Simon Doull with the pitch report.
IND Vs NZ LIVE: Toss Coming Up Shortly
The toss for the India vs New Zealand clash is coming up in less than 15 minutes. Keep watching this space for latest updates. Playing 11s will follow right after the toss.
IND vs NZ: What Should Teams Do After Winning Toss?
At Wankhede, chasing could be tricky despite it being a small ground. Teams do not like to chase targets especially in knockouts. Expect both India and New Zealand to win the toss and opting to bat first as that gives them chance to put up a big score and then put pressure on the chasing side with the ball.
India Vs New Zealand LIVE: Toss Coming Up Soon
The toss for the big semifinal between India and New Zealand is to come soon. The toss is less than an hour away. at 1.30. Keep watching this space for all latest udpates.
India Vs New Zealand LIVE: Trent Boult Vs Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma is in the form of his life. However, he is tentative to the left-arm pacers' swing at the start. He has tackled Boult, Jansen and Shaheen quite well so far in the tournament. Boult will be a threat again, especially with his sharp inswing. This wille be one of the mouth-watering mini clashes to watch out for.
IND vs NZ LIVE Score: What Is The Toss Time?
The toss is going to be very crucial in the World Cup semifinal between India and New Zealand. Expect the team winning the toss, opting to bat first in this big match. The toss takes place at 1.30 pm IST. Watch this space for all latest updates.
IND vs NZ semi-final LIVE: Check probable 11s
India Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
New Zealand Probable XI: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Tom Latham (wk), Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson
LIVE IND vs NZ, Cricket World Cup 2023 1st Semis: Virat Kohli vs Rachin Ravindra
India's Virat Kohli and New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra are two of the top run-getters in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 so far. While Kohli has scored 594 runs in 9 matches, Ravindra has notched up 563 runs in 9 games. Can Kohli and Ravindra continue their fine form in India vs New Zealand World Cup 2023 semifinal today?
The Goat _ Find of #CWC23! _
Two prolific run scorers in @imVkohli & @RachinRavindraa, are all set for a high-stakes showdown to edge their sides closer to ultimate glory! ___
Tune-in to #INDvNZ in the #WorldCupOnStar
Today, 12PM onwards | Star Sports Network#CWC23 pic.twitter.com/nTZ2qkEaHa
— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 15, 2023
LIVE Updates India vs New Zealand, CWC 2023 1st Semis: Virat Kohli eyes 150th ODI six
Former India captain Virat Kohli (149) needs one six to complete 150 sixes in ODIs. Kohli is the highest run-getter in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 with 593 runs in 9 matches. Can Kohli achieve this feat in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 first semifinal against New Zealand today?
LIVE IND vs NZ, Cricket World Cup 2023 1st Semis: Check Dream11 fantasy picks
Rohit Sharma or Kane Williamson? Virat Kohli or Rachin Ravindra? Who should be your top fantasy picks?
Check India vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 1st semifinal Dream11 fantasy picks HERE.
LIVE Updates India vs New Zealand, CWC 2023 1st Semis: Virat Kohli vs Tim Southee
Tim Southee vs Virat Kohli could be a fun battle in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 first semifinal in Mumbai on Wednesday. It has produced 205 runs at a strike rate of 101 but also six dismissals as well. Kohli is the highest run-getter in World Cup 2023 currently with 593 runs in 9 matches.
LIVE IND vs NZ, Cricket World Cup 2023 1st semis: David Beckham, Salman Khan and other celebs to attend match
Football legend David Beckham, Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Aamir Khan will be among the top celebrities who will be attending the India vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 first semifinal on Wedneday.
David Beckham, Rajinikanth, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Hardik Pandya & Nita Ambani likely to attend the India vs New Zealand Semifinal at Wankhede today. (Jagran News) pic.twitter.com/55XKCzmGfj
— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) November 15, 2023
LIVE Updates India vs New Zealand, CWC 2023 1st Semis: Check Live Streaming details
India will take on New Zealand in the first semifinal of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.
Check when and where to watch India vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 1st semifinal live streaming for FREE HERE.
LIVE IND vs NZ, Cricket World Cup 2023 1st Semis: India hold edge in head-to-head
Team India and New Zealand have faced off in 118 ODIs in the past with India winning 59 matches and the Black Caps winning 50 games. One matches ended in tie and seven matches ended in no-result. Who will come out on top in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 first semifinal on Wednesday?
LIVE Updates India vs New Zealand, CWC 2023 1st Semis: India have best bowling attack currently
Team India currently have the most wickets (85), best economy rate (4.5), best average (19.6) and best strike rate (26.2) among all teams in the World Cup 2023. Can Rohit Sharma's side continue the fine form against New Zealand in the first semifinal in Mumbai today?
LIVE IND vs NZ, Cricket World Cup 2023 1st Semis: Lockie Ferguson available for New Zealand
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has confirmed on the eve of the India vs NZ ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinal that all his players are fit and available. Pacer Lockie Ferguson has been managing his achilles injury well and is available for the last four tie in Mumbai today.
LIVE India vs New Zealand Semifinal 1: India's Road To Semifinal
India effortlessly navigated the group stage, securing the top position with a perfect 18 points from winning all nine matches. With a net run rate of 2.570, India dominated the group stage, boasting the most impressive performance in this regard.
LIVE India vs New Zealand Semifinal 1: New Zealand's Road To Semifinal
Securing the final spot in the knockout stage, New Zealand defeated Sri Lanka, and Pakistan's subsequent loss to England secured the Kiwis the fourth position. Despite a robust start, four consecutive defeats left the Black Caps with a total of ten points.
LIVE India vs New Zealand Semifinal 1: Revenge Time
India is eager to erase the heartbreak of the 2019 World Cup semi-finals and advance further this time. In the World Cup 2023, hosts India will encounter familiar foes, New Zealand, in the first semi-final. Although New Zealand triumphed in the last World Cup semis, they haven't claimed the silverware. With India's exceptional form, winning all nine group matches, this encounter may unfold differently. As modern rivals in white-ball cricket, India and New Zealand are poised for a high-stakes semi-final showdown, and here's a closer look at the crucial details of this match.
LIVE India vs New Zealand Semifinal 1: Head To Head
In ODIs, the two teams have clashed 117 times, with India triumphing in 59 matches. The Kiwis, however, have secured victory in 50 ODIs against India. Their most recent encounter was in October during the league stage of the World Cup 2023, where India emerged victorious by four wickets.
LIVE India vs New Zealand Semifinal 1: Pitch Report
Wankhede Stadium's pitch in Mumbai is renowned for its balance, favouring both batsmen and bowlers. Historically, it has facilitated high scores for teams batting first. The red soil characteristic contributes to a significant bounce. Considering the potential dew factor, winning the toss might prompt the captain to choose to chase.
LIVE India vs New Zealand Semifinal 1: Weather Update
According to AccuWeather, Mumbai is forecasted to have predominantly sunny weather for the India vs New Zealand semi-final match on Wednesday. With only a one percent chance of precipitation, there is no likelihood of rain affecting the World Cup semi-final showdown. The humidity is projected to be around 30 percent, and temperatures are anticipated to range between 25 and 36 degrees Celsius.
LIVE India vs New Zealand Semifinal 1: New Zealand's Knockout Performance
New Zealand boasts a 25% success rate in ODI World Cup semifinals, having secured 2 victories and suffered 6 defeats. In comparison, India holds a higher win percentage at 42.86%, with 3 wins and 4 losses.
LIVE India vs New Zealand Semifinal 1: Poor Average Of Virat Kohli
In ODI World Cup knockout matches, Kohli has a modest average of 12.16 across six games. Similarly, Williamson's performance in this stage hasn't been stellar, maintaining an average of 34.67 with a lone fifty, which occurred at Old Trafford four years ago.
LIVE India vs New Zealand Semifinal 1: Ravindra Jadeja's Record
Ravindra Jadeja has surpassed both Anil Kumble and Yuvraj Singh by securing 16 wickets in the current World Cup edition, making him the Indian spinner with the highest wicket tally in a single World Cup.
LIVE India vs New Zealand Semifinal 1: India Head Coach Rahul Dravid Ahead Of Semis
"I think we'll be inauthentic if we say that it's just another game. Yes, of course it's a semi-final but I think our processes and what we've done in the lead-up to each and every game is not going to change. We do recognise that it is an important game, it is a knockout game, we have to accept the fact that there is going to be a certain amount of pressure but I think the way we have responded to the pressure so far gives us a lot of belief and a lot of confidence."
LIVE India vs New Zealand Semifinal 1: Kane Williamson Ahead Of Big Match
"Yeah, yeah, an interesting journey for sure, from sort of it not being a chance to getting close and it becoming a reality and something to target, and certainly feeling really grateful to be here. And then to get back and then break my thumb [laughs]. It's not funny. No, it was quite frustrating and testing but still feeling that it hadn't ruled me out so I still was grateful for that and it's nice to be fitter than perhaps I was yesterday and be sitting here. So personally, it's great to be here and it's nice to be a part of this tournament. These tournaments are special and world events in India certainly add to that."
LIVE India vs New Zealand Semifinal 1: Probable Playing XI
India Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
New Zealand Probable XI: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Tom Latham (wk), Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson
LIVE India vs New Zealand Semifinal 1: Full Squad
New Zealand Squad: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tom Latham(w), Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Will Young, Ish Sodhi, James Neesham, Kyle Jamieson
India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin
LIVE India vs New Zealand Semifinal Cricket World Cup 2023
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the India vs New Zealand 1st semifinal of the Cricket World Cup 2023 set to take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. Follow our feed for all the key updates from the game.