LIVE Updates | IND Vs SA, 1st ODI Cricket Match Live Score: Team India Eye Winning Start

After the T20Is, Team India are set to face South Africa in a 3-match ODI series starting at New Wanderers in Johannesburg on Sunday (December 17). After losing their second T20I, Suryakumar Yadav's Men in Blue bounced backed in the third and final T20I of the series to share the trophy with the hosts. KL Rahul has been given the duty to lead India in the ODIs against the Proteas. Star batter Shreyas Iyer is also likely to start in the playing eleven.

Sanju Samson has also been called up for the ODI series and it will be interesting to see if he gets a chance in the first eleven with Rahul already as the favourable wicket-keeper. Both Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya are not part of the ODI series which means Axar Patel will surely make it to the eleven.

