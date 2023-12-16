LIVE Updates | IND Vs SA, 1st ODI Cricket Match Live Score: Team India Eye Winning Start
India Vs South Africa (IND Vs SA), 1st ODI LIVE Cricket Scorecard & Updates: KL Rahul's Team India meet South Africa in the first ODI in Johannesburg.
After the T20Is, Team India are set to face South Africa in a 3-match ODI series starting at New Wanderers in Johannesburg on Sunday (December 17). After losing their second T20I, Suryakumar Yadav's Men in Blue bounced backed in the third and final T20I of the series to share the trophy with the hosts. KL Rahul has been given the duty to lead India in the ODIs against the Proteas. Star batter Shreyas Iyer is also likely to start in the playing eleven.
Sanju Samson has also been called up for the ODI series and it will be interesting to see if he gets a chance in the first eleven with Rahul already as the favourable wicket-keeper. Both Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya are not part of the ODI series which means Axar Patel will surely make it to the eleven.
LIVE IND vs SA 1st ODI: Predicted 11s
South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Tony de Zorzi, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram (capt), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lizaad Williams.
India: Rajat Patidar, Sai Sudharsan, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (capt), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the INdia vs South Africa 1st ODI taking place in Johannesburg. KL Rahul will lead the Men in Blue for the ODI series against the Proteas.