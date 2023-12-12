LIVE Updates | IND Vs SA, 2nd T20I Cricket Match Live Score: Suryakumar Yadav Vs Aiden Markram
India Vs South Africa (IND Vs SA), 2nd T20I LIVE Cricket Scorecard & Updates: India and South Africa aim to take series lead after the 1st match got washed out in Durban
The 2nd T20I between India and South Africa will be played today. The first match of the three-game series got washed out in Durban. The second match is in Gqeberha and the match will be played at St George's Park. Both team will be looking to take a series lead today. Team India landed in the city on Monday and had no time to hit the nets. However, this lack of one day's practice will have no effect on their performance as they have been playing T20Is for the last 20 days.
Not all Indian players have played at this venue in South Africa. So, assessing the conditions will be a challenge. Suryakumar Yadav, India's captain for this series, had said that the visitors are looking to play fearless cricket, something which they did against Australia at home. India are looking to play the same brand of cricket on this tour as well.
India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan, Mukesh Kumar, Washington Sundar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Kuldeep Yadav
South Africa Squad: Reeza Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Nandre Burger, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ottniel Baartman, Marco Jansen, Donovan Ferreira, Lizaad Williams
