IND vs SA 2nd T20I Live Streaming Details: When, Where and How To Watch India Vs South Africa Match Live Telecast On Mobile APPS, TV And Laptop?

After rain washed out the first game of the India tour of South Africa, Team India will take on the Proteas on December 12 in the second T20I of the 3-match series. The series has been moved to Gqeberha but rain threat remains at large even after changing the venue. India have got some big names likes Shreyas Iyer and Ravindra Jadeja back in the team and they are expected to play if we get a cricket game today.

Here are all the details of the upcoming match series between India and South Africa:

When will the 2nd T20I between India and South Africa be played?

The 2nd T20I match between India and South Africa will take place on December 10, Sunday.

Where will the 2nd T20I match India vs South Africa be played?

The 1st T20I match between India and South Africa will be played at Gqeberha.

What time will the 1st T20I match between India and South Africa begin?

The 2nd T20I match between India and South Africa will begin at 8:30 PM IST on Sunday.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs South Africa 2nd T20I match?

India vs South Africa 2nd match will be televised on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs South Africa 2nd T20I match?

Star Sports Network will telecast the India vs South Africa matches live in India. You can also watch the India tour of South Africa on Disney+Hotstar app and website.

IND vs SA 2nd T20I: Probable Playing XIs

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal/Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rinku Singh, Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Mukesh Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, Aiden Markram (capt), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Marco Jansen, Tabraiz Shamsi.