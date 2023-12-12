trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2697861
IND Vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s India Vs South Africa 1st T20I In Durban, 830PM IST, December 12

India Vs South Africa Dream11 Team Prediction India Vs South Africa 2nd T20I Match Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of IND vs SA, India Dream11 Team Player List, South Africa Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Edited By: Shubham Pandey|Last Updated: Dec 12, 2023, 07:25 AM IST|Source: Bureau
IND Vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s India Vs South Africa 1st T20I In Durban, 830PM IST, December 12 Suyakumar Yadav and Ruturaj Gaikwad. (Image: X)

India are playing the 2nd T20I of the three-match T20I series against hosts South Africa today in Gqeberha. The game starts an hour later. The match will start in India at 8.30 pm IST. The first game at Durban was washed out and many fantasy game players missed out on big money. But the 2nd T20I is likely to to take place and be ready to make a solid team from both the squads.

While making the team, it is important to know about the conditions and the form of he players as well as the nature of the pitch. The surface helps betters but offers some assistance to the spinners and pacers. Overall, it is a good pitch with something for everyone. The captain winning the toss must look to bat first as it is not a chasing ground.

The weather will be in focus as well. There is a 45 percent chance of rain in Gqeberh on Tuesday which is not a good news if you are looking forward to a tough competition. 

As far as head to head record is concerned, India and South Africa have met each other 25 times in T20Is with visitors winning 13 and home team finishing with 10 wins while two ended in No Result.

There are no injury concerns in both the camps. Lungi Ngidi was earlier ruled out due to ankle sprain. But apart from him, there are no injury concerns.

Check Dream11 Tips for IND vs SA 2nd T20I:

Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan

Batters: Shubman Gill (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Reeza Hendricks

Allrounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Marco Jansen (VC)

Bowlers: Mukesh Kumar, Keshav Maharaj, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

IND vs SA 2nd T20I: Probable Playing XIs

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal/Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rinku Singh, Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Mukesh Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, Aiden Markram (capt), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Marco Jansen, Tabraiz Shamsi

IND vs SA 2nd T20I: Squads

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan, Mukesh Kumar, Washington Sundar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Kuldeep Yadav

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Nandre Burger, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ottniel Baartman, Marco Jansen, Donovan Ferreira, Lizaad Williams

