Team India are playing the 2nd T20I vs South Africa in Gqeberha today. The match starts at 8.30 pm IST as it is scheduled to take place from 5 pm local time. Usually, the T20 matches do not start at such a time but the timings seems to have been tweaked to ensure the Indian fans do not have to wake up till late night to watch the full match. After the first T20I was washed out, fans are eagerly waiting for the second match.

In Durban it rained all day on December 10 which led to the match being abandoned without a single ball bowled. Sunil Gavaskar, former India player and commentator for this series, had slammed the preparations of Cricket South Africa (CSA), saying that he understands not all boards are as rich as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) but they can still buy their own covers to protect their grounds.

Weather Report Gqeberha December 12

The T20 series has moved to Gqeberha from Durban but the rainthreat remains. As per Accuweather app, there will be 99 percent coverage in the city throughout the day. The rain predicted is 63 percent. The prediction for rain comes down to just 6 percent in the evening time in Gqeberha but the cloud cover is likely to remain.

India Vs South Africa: Predicted playing 11s

The match starts at 5 pm local time, which means the play will be on during twilight period. If the conditions are windy, the pacers will come into play. Both the teams have some quality in their pace department and expect them to have a bigger impact than spinners. St George's Park ground is traditonally a good ground to bat on. However, keeping the conditions in mind, both the teams will look to start cautiously with the bat. The teams must also ensure to bat deep so as to have some cushion if they lose early wickets.

India's top five will have the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer along with captain Suryakumar Yadav and Rinku Singh. Bowling department will be headed by Mohammed Siraj with Arshdeep Singh and Mukesh Kumar as oher pacers.

South Africa Probable Playing XI: Reeza Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, Aiden Markram (capt), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Nandré Burger, Tabraiz Shamsi

India Possible XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh