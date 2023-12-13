India lost the 2nd T20I against South Africa on Tuesday as the home side took 1-0 lead in the three-match series with one more game to go. After winning the toss at St. George's Park in Gqeberha, Proteas Men captain Aiden Markram opted to field first. India got off to the worst possible start, losing both openers - Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal - for a duck in the first two overs. Tilak Varma played a good hand f 29 runs off 20 balls before departing before Suryakumar Yadav played a captain's knock of 36-ball 58.

However, the biggest star for India with the bat was Rinku Singh who slammed an unbeaten 68 off just 39 balls, an innings which included 9 fours and two big sixes.

One of these sixes broke the glass of the media box at the stadium. On the last ball of the 19th over bowled by Markram, Rinku danced down the track and smashed the off-spinner for a six down the geound. It hit the glass of the media box. The visuals of the broken glass of the press box was shared by Rajal Arora, who is in media team of BCCI, on X (previously Twitter).

Check out below the Rinku Singh six that broke the press box glass and the photo shared by Rajal with a couple of reactions on the star-in-making's brilliant knock:

#AidenMarkram brought himself on in the penultimate over, and #RinkuSingh made him pay with back-to-back maximums



Rinku has brought his A-game to South Africa!







That Rinku SIX just landed in the media box. pic.twitter.com/fwAXKUUvD1 — Rajal Arora (@RajalArora) December 12, 2023

Most runs in first 7 T20I inns for India __



290 - Gambhir

280 - Rahul

274 - Hooda

248 - Rinku

243 - SKY #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/rHzouT96yh — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) December 12, 2023

This was also Rinku's first fifty in international cricket and T20Is. He had played some outstanding innings vs Australa at home but this was finally a knock wherein he invested more time on the field and got the landmark. Former India cricketer and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar was all praise for the Aligarh-born cricketer who plays his Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and wrote on X: "Rinku Singh! Wow! What an innings! Not blind hitting but calculated shots. More 4s than 6s. Which guarantees consistency more than others who look to score only in 6s."

KKR posted the photo of the broken glass on their social media handles and wrote "Rinku was here". The 25-year-old, indeed, left his mark at St George's Park in Gqeberha. The journalists and the broadcasters who enter the press box after this game will remember Rinku whenever they will look at the same section where once there was a broken glass. India will hope that Rinku smashes some more glasses and many more records with the bat.