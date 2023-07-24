WI: 76-2 (32) | IND VS WI 2nd Test, Day 5 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: West Indies 2 Down In Chase At Day 4 Stumps
India Vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 5, 2nd Test LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: West Indies needed 365 runs to win after India declared at 181/2 in their second innings.
It is the final day of the India vs West Indies 2nd Test which will decide whether the hosts will take revenge on the visitors for the humiliation they suffered in the first game of the 2-match series or Rohit Sharma's side will successfully clean-sweep the Kraigg Braithwaite-led team.
On a rain-affected Day 4, Team India batters went all guns blazing right from ball one as soon as the Windies' innings was over. Openers Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal played this Test like a white-ball match in India's innings keeping the rain factor in their mind. Later on, Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan guided India to 181 runs on the board after which the skipper decided to declare.
LIVE IND vs WI 2nd Test: West Indies continue fight
West Indies are looking for a draw or at least that's what it looks like from their intent during the chase so far. India will look to start the final day brightly with some early wickets and get the job done.
