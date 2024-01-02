LIVE Updates | IND-W VS AUS-W, 3rd ODI Cricket Match Live Score: Check Both The Squads
India Women Vs Australia Women (IND-W VS AUS-W), 3rd ODI LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Harmanpreet Kaur and Co will be aiming to make a strong comeback after losing 2 ODIs.
Trending Photos
India women are playing Australia women in the third and last ODI at Mumbai's Wankhede stadium today. The series has been lost as Australia women beat India in the first two matches but the stakes are still high with home team in danger of getting cleans sweeped.
All eyes will be on how Harmanpreet Kaur and her side deals with this pressure situation. While they were outplayed in the first match, the Indians came agonisingly close to win the 2nd ODI, losing the game in the last over by 3 runs.
Form of Smriti Mandhana, Harman, Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma will be crucial for India. At the same time, the Alyssa Healy-led side will be aiming to sign off the ODIs with a 3-0 sweep. They had lost the Only Test not long back and a clean sweep over India will be very satisfying, in that regard.
Check LIVE Score and Updates From India Women Vs Australia Women 3rd ODI Here
LIVE IND-W Vs AUS-W: Check Both The Squads
India Women Squad: Yastika Bhatia, Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh(w), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Harleen Deol, Shreyanka Patil, Sneh Rana, Renuka Thakur Singh, Shafali Verma, Saika Ishaque, Titas Sadhu, Mannat Kashyap
Australia Women Squad: Phoebe Litchfield, Alyssa Healy(w/c), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Darcie Brown, Megan Schutt, Jess Jonassen, Heather Graham
IND women vs AUS women LIVE: Harmanpreet vs Healy
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the third ODI between Harmanpreet Kaur-led India and Alyssa Healy's Australia. India women are trailing 0-2 in the three match series and need a win today to sign off on a positive note. Keep watching this space for all latest updates.