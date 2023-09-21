IND-W: 60-1 (5.4) | IND-W VS MAL-W, Quarterfinal 1 Asian Games 2023 Cricket LIVE Score and Updates: Steady Drizzle Keeps Covers On
India Women Vs Malaysia Women, Asian Games 2023 Quarterfinal 1 Match LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Indian women team are batting first after Malaysia captain won the toss.
Smriti Mandhana-led Team India are batting first after Malaysia skipper won the toss and elected to bat first in their Asian Games 2023 quarterfinal 1 match at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou, China, on Thursday. India women cricket team are making their Asian Games debut. India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have received direct entry to the quarter-finals as they are the top-ranked Asian sides in the ICC women T20I Rankings.
Malaysia women team, on the other hand, had to qualify for the last eight stage. They defeated Hong Kong Women team by 22 runs to earn the right to face off against India.
India are the favourites to win the gold medal as cricket is making a comeback into Asian Games after a gap of 9 years. Pakistan won the gold medal in cricket event in 2010 and 2014 while Team India are making their debut this year.
Live Updates India Women vs Malaysia Women, Asian Games 2023: Steady drizzle keeps covers on
There is a steady drizzle in Hangzhou in the India Women vs Malaysia Women Asian Games 2023 Quarterfinal match on Thursday. The covers are still on as Indian batters look to get back on the field after their blazing start.
India Women are 60/1 in 5.4 overs vs Malaysia Women
LIVE IND-W vs MAL-W, Asian Games 2023: Smriti Mandhana departs for 27.
Skipper Smriti Mandhana falls for a whirlwind 27 off 16 balls off the bowling of Mahirah Izzati Ismail. Jemimah Rodrigues joins Shafali Verma in the middle. Shafali is batting on 24 off 17 balls and Jemimah is on 1 as covers come on with rain in Hangzhou.
Live Updates India Women vs Malaysia Women, Asian Games 2023: India openers on the charge
Shafali Verma smashes a six and two fours to move along to 19 off 12 balls. Skipper Smriti Mandhana also gets back-to-back boundaries in the 4th over to move along to 18 off 12 balls.
India Women 40/0 in 4 overs vs Malaysia Women
LIVE IND-W Vs MAL-W, Asian Games 2023: Smriti Mandhana gets 1st four
Skipper Smriti Mandhana joins the party, gets her first boundary off Mahirah Izzati Ismail to move along to 6. Shafali Verma is batting on 7.
India Women 15/0 in 2 overs vs Malaysia Women
LIVE Updates IND-W vs MAL-W, Asian Games 2023: Shafali Verma off the mark with 4
Shafali Verma and skipper Smriti Mandhana are opening the batting. Shafali has got off the mark with a 4.
IND-W 6/0 in 1 over vs Malaysia Women
IND-W vs MAL-W, Asian Games 2023 QF: Here are the Playing 11
Here are the Playing 11 of India Women vs Malaysia Women Asian Games 2023 quarterfinal match in Hangzhou...
Malaysia Women: Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Winifred Duraisingam(c), Mas Elysa, Wan Julia(w), Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Aina Najwa, Wan Nor Zulaika, Nur Arianna Natsya, Aisya Eleesa, Nur Dania Syuhada, Nik Nur Atiela
India Women: Smriti Mandhana(c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Kanika Ahuja, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Minnu Mani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
India Women Vs Malaysia Women, Asian Games 2023: Malaysia wins toss, elect to bowl first
Malaysia captain Winifred Duraisingam has won the toss and elected to bowl first against India women cricket team in their Asian Games 2023 quarterfinal 1 match on Thursday in Hangzhou. Smriti Mandhana is leading the Indian side in the absence of Harmanpreet Kaur, who is serving a ban.
LIVE IND-W vs MAL-W, Asian Games 2023: Smriti Mandhana to lead in place of Harmanpreet Kaur
Regular skipper Harmanpreet Kaur is set to miss the first two games for India in the Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 after being banned for 2 matches after the last ODI against Bangladesh earlier this year. Smriti Mandhana is set to lead in her Harmanpreet's absence.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Asian Games 2023 quarterfinal 1 match between India women cricket team and Malaysian team.