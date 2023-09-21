IND-W: 60-1 (5.4) | IND-W VS MAL-W, Quarterfinal 1 Asian Games 2023 Cricket LIVE Score and Updates: Steady Drizzle Keeps Covers On

Smriti Mandhana-led Team India are batting first after Malaysia skipper won the toss and elected to bat first in their Asian Games 2023 quarterfinal 1 match at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou, China, on Thursday. India women cricket team are making their Asian Games debut. India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have received direct entry to the quarter-finals as they are the top-ranked Asian sides in the ICC women T20I Rankings.

Malaysia women team, on the other hand, had to qualify for the last eight stage. They defeated Hong Kong Women team by 22 runs to earn the right to face off against India.

India are the favourites to win the gold medal as cricket is making a comeback into Asian Games after a gap of 9 years. Pakistan won the gold medal in cricket event in 2010 and 2014 while Team India are making their debut this year.

