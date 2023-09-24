trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2666582
NewsCricket
ASIAN GAMES CRICKET FINAL

LIVE Updates | IND-W VS SL-W, Gold Medal Match Asian Games 2023 Final Cricket Match Live Score: Harmanpreet Kaur Vs Chamari Athapaththu

India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, Gold Medal Match, Asian Games 2023 Final LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: India Thrashed Bangladesh In Semifinals.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Sep 24, 2023, 10:39 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

LIVE Blog

The Indian Women's cricket team is poised to clash with Sri Lanka, aiming to secure their first-ever gold medal in the Asian Games. Their maiden Asian Games journey has been noteworthy, with their higher ranking propelling them to the quarterfinals. Although their quarterfinal match against Malaysia was abandoned due to rain, India displayed their batting prowess by amassing 173/2 in 15 overs. Their superior seeding allowed them to progress to the semifinals.

In the absence of Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana led the Indian team in the semifinal against Bangladesh Women, continuing the burgeoning rivalry between the two teams. The Women in Blue showcased their dominance by bundling out Bangladesh for a mere 51 runs and successfully chasing down the target in just 8.2 overs with the loss of two wickets. Pooja Vastrakar's outstanding performance, securing a four-wicket haul, stood out. Sri Lanka Women also exhibited their strength in the semifinals, comprehensively defeating Pakistan Women. The Sri Lankan bowlers restricted Pakistan to 75/9 in 20 overs, and Sri Lanka comfortably achieved the target in 16.3 overs, clinching a convincing six-wicket victory.

Follow LIVE Score and Updates from India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Asian Games 2023 Final.

24 September 2023
23:45 PM

LIVE IND W Vs BAN W Final: India's Path to the Final

India's journey to the final was nothing short of impressive. They secured their spot in the quarter-finals due to their high T20 world ranking. Although their quarter-final match against Malaysia was abandoned due to rain, their superior seeding saw them through. In the semi-finals, Smriti Mandhana's squad dominated Bangladesh, with Pooja Vastrakar's exceptional performance ensuring Bangladesh was bundled out for a mere 51 runs.

23:15 PM

LIVE IND W Vs BAN W Final: Head-to-Head Record

In the thrilling final showdown, India holds a significant advantage in their head-to-head record against Sri Lanka in women's T20 Internationals. Out of the 23 T20I matches played between the two teams, India has emerged victorious 18 times. This statistic adds to the anticipation and excitement surrounding this encounter.

22:34 PM

Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of India women vs Sri Lanka women in the Asian Games 2023 Final Gold Medal Match.

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train