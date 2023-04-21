LSG 0-0 (1) | LSG vs GT, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score & Updates: KL Rahul, Mayers Kick Start LSG's Chase
Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans, Indian Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bat first. Gujarat Titans have posted 135 runs in the first innings against LSG.
In the 30th match of the Indian Premier League 2023, Gujarat Titans' skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bat first on April 22 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. Gujarat Titans managed to put up a score of 135 runs in the first innings. Lucknow Super Giants, led by KL Rahul, enter the game with high spirits after defeating Rajasthan Royals, who were the pre-tournament favourites and table-toppers. On the other hand, Gujarat Titans suffered a disappointing defeat against Sanju Samson's Men in Pink in their last match at their home ground. However, Pandya can take solace in the fact that his team has never lost a match against LSG so far.
In the previous game at this venue, batters struggled to find their footing on a sluggish pitch. The upcoming match is expected to witness a similar situation, with the pitch likely to be slow, and the spinners expected to have a considerable impact on the game. As a result, winning the toss may prove to be advantageous, and the team that does so may opt to bat first.
Check LIVE Scores and Updates from LSG vs GT IPL 2023 match HERE.
LIVE IPL 2023 GT vs LSG score
Hardik Pandya 66 off 55 balls is the only batter along with Wriddhiman Saha 47 off 37 balls responsible for getting their team to this respectable total. Brilliant bowling by the Lucknow Super Giants as they did not give much to the GT batters.
GT: 135/6 (20 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 GT vs LSG: Pandya hits fifty
Hardik Pandya completes his fifty with 2 fours and 3 maximums so far in his innings. Gujarat Titans still need at least 30 runs off the last two overs pending from Lucknow Super Giants. No disrespect to Pandya but this is his slowest fifty in the IPL.
GT: 121/4 (18 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants: GT in trouble
Gujarat Titans with Hardik Pandya and David Miller, just 4 overs left now and GT only have 97 runs on the board so far. Both veteran batters need to get going now and take their team to a challenging total.
GT: 97/4 (16 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 GT vs LSG score: GT 3 down
Abhinav Manohar and Wriddhiman Saha have departed in quick succession and now the pressure is on Hardik Pandya. Vijay Shankar joins the GT captain in the middle, so far Gujarat are coming back with a reply to every tactic of LSG.
GT: 87/3 (13.3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 GT vs LSG scorecard: Pandya take charge
Hardik Pandya with a maximum off Ravi Bishnoi, a much needed over for the Gujarat Titans, 14 runs off it. Lucknow Super Giants searching for a wicket in desperate fashion at the moment.
GT: 65/1 (9 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 GT vs LSG scorecard: Pandya, Saha in middle
Hardik Pandya and Wriddhiman Saha in the middle for Gujarat Titans at the moment, Krunal Pandya attacks the stumps along with Ravi Bishnoi for the Lucknow Super Giants. The conditions suggest that a score around 150 is a good one at this wicket.
GT: 42/1 (6.4 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 GT vs LSG score: Gujarat bounce back
Gujarat Titans bounce back with Wriddhiman Saha after Shubman Gill's departure. The plan is clear for now, Saha will attack and Pandya will anchor the innings taking the safe approach.
GT: 28/1 (4.3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 GT vs LSG score: Gill departs early
Shubman Gill 0 (2) caught by Ravi Bishnoi bowled by Krunal Pandya. The move of bring the spinner in early has worked wonders for Lucknow Super Giants as the dangerous Gill walks back for a duck.
GT: 8/1 (2.2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 GT vs LSG: Action begins
Here we go! Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha open the batting for the Gujarat Titans eyeing a good start in the powerplay. Naveen Ul Haq attacks the stumps for Lucknow Super Giants.
GT: 4/0 (0.3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 GT vs LSG score: Playing 11
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma.
Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.
LIVE IPL 2023 LSG vs GT score: Toss report
Hardik Pandya wins the toss, elects to bat first against the Lucknow Super Giants.
LIVE IPL 2023 GT vs LSG score: Predicted XIs
Gujarat Titans probable XIs
Batting first: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammad Shami, Josh Little.
Bowling first: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Josh Little, Mohammad Shami, Mohit Sharma.
Lucknow Super Giants probable XIs
Batting first: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ayush Badoni, Jaydev Unadkat, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan
Bowling first: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Amit Mishra/Krishnappa Gowtham, Jaydev Unadkat, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan
LIVE IPL 2023 GT vs LSG score: Toss
Captains Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul will be coming out for toss shortly as the Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans match action will begin at 3 PM (IST).
LIVE IPL 2023 GT vs LSG score: Gujarat want win
Gujarat Titans got off to a great start in the Indian Premier League 2023 season but Rinku Singh spoiled the party with his stellar moment when he smashed 5 sixes back to back for KKR to beat GT.
LSG vs GT LIVE: Probable Playing 11s
GT Probable XI: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar/Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma/Noor Ahmad (Impact Player)
LSG Probable XI: KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Avesh Khan, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ravi Bishnoi
Lucknow vs Gujarat LIVE Updates: All you need to know
Match time: LSG vs GT, Match 30, IPL 2023 at 3:30 PM
Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
Live Streaming and TV Broadcast: Jio Cinema app for digital streaming and Star Sports Network will broadcast match on TV.
Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans: Look at Rahul's season
With just 194 runs from 6 games, this has not be a brilliant IPL season so far for KL Rahul. He will aim to get better as the tournament progresses. He sees strike rate as an overrated aspect in T20 batting but 114.79 is definitely not something he will be happy with.
LSG vs GT LIVE: Pandya brothers in action
Krunal and Hardik Pandya will be up against each other in tonight's contest between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans.
LIVE Updates LSG vs GT: Match time
The first match of the this Saturday double-header is between LSG and GT to be played in Lucknow. It will start at 3.30 pm IST. The second match between Mumbai and Punjab will take place from 7.30 pm IST.
LSG vs GT LIVE: Rashid Khan vs KL Rahul
Here's a quick stat: GT leggie Rashid Khan has got KL Rahul out three times in IPL. The LSG opening matters averages a poor six against Afghanitsan's mystery spinner. Theirs will be an interesting battle today. Let's see who coms out on top.
Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans LIVE: Gill's numbers this year
Two half centuries this season so far for Shubman Gill but one knows that his best is yet to come. Take a look at his season so far.
LSG vs GT LIVE Updates: Pandya vs Rahul
It will be a battle of two potential all-format India captains. Hardik Pandya currently leads the national T20 team. Rahul is India's vice-captain whenever Rohit is missing in Tests and ODIs. One of them may go on to lead India across formats one day. They are best of friends too off the field but on the field, there is a mini battle of sorts between Rahul and Hardik.
Lucknow vs Gujarat LIVE: Tewatia wants to stay in present
"I am focused on IPL since that's what's going on at the moment. Everybody wants to play for India but it's always better to stay in the present, focus on the tournament and the game at hand. Even in the IPL, I don't plan for the next gamem," said Rahul Tewatia on eve of the LSG vs GT clash.
LSG vs GT LIVE IPL 2023: Probable Playing XIs of both sides
LSG Probable XI: KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Avesh Khan, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ravi Bishnoi
GT Probable XI: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar/Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma/Noor Ahmad (Impact Player)
LSG vs GT LIVE IPL 2023: Full Squad of both teams
Lucknow Super Giants Squad: KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Avesh Khan, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ravi Bishnoi, Amit Mishra, Jaydev Unadkat, Manan Vohra, Mark Wood, Quinton de Kock, Krishnappa Gowtham, Swapnil Singh, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Daniel Sams, Romario Shepherd, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav
Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Dasun Shanaka, Srikar Bharat, Joshua Little, Odean Smith, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Yash Dayal