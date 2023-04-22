Venkatesh Prasad Calls KL Rahul Brainless As Gujarat Snatch Victory From Jaws Of Defeat Against Lucknow

In the 30th match of IPL 2023, the Lucknow Super Giants faced off against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in a thrilling encounter that saw the home team lose by 7 runs. Chasing a target of 136, LSG were in a strong position at one stage, needing just 30 runs off 30 balls with 8 wickets in hand. KL Rahul was batting on 58 off 45 and it looked like LSG had the match in their grasp. However, GT made a valiant comeback, and despite Rahul's efforts, managed to snatch a victory from the jaws of defeat.

Venkatesh Prasad, the LSG coach, was critical of the team's performance and singled out KL Rahul for his comments. Prasad said that "bottling a run chase when 30 needed of 35 balls with 9 wickets in hand requires some baffling batting. As brilliant as Guj were with ball & Hardik smart with his captaincy, brainless from Lko." Prasad's frustration was understandable given that LSG had a golden opportunity to secure a win and consolidate their position in the table.

Earlier, GT had won the toss and chosen to bat first. They rode on the back of a half-century from Hardik Pandya and a knock of 47 from Wriddhiman Saha to post a decent total. Saha batted well on a difficult track, facing more than 6 overs before being dismissed. Pandya, on the other hand, was cautious early on, but accelerated towards the end, smashing 22 runs in an over to up the scoring rate. LSG's bowlers did well to restrict GT to 136, with Ravi Bishnoi being the pick of the bowlers.

In response, LSG got off to a flying start, with openers KL Rahul and Kyle Mayers adding 55 runs in quick time. Krunal Pandya then joined Rahul and the pair put on 51 runs for the second wicket. However, Krunal's dismissal triggered a collapse, and LSG failed to score more than 6 runs in any of the last six overs. The result was a huge disappointment for the home team, who had looked well on course for a win at one stage. With this victory, GT moved up to fourth place in the table, while LSG remained in second place, having won four out of their seven matches so far. It was a thrilling encounter that had plenty of twists and turns, and ultimately, it was GT who emerged victorious.