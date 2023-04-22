'New Yorker King Is Here,' Twitter Can't Keep Clam As Arjun Tendulkar Bowls 'Perfect Yorker' To Dismiss Prabhsimran - Watch

Arjun Tendulkar, son of Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, has been impressing his teammates with his ability to bowl yorkers during his practice sessions. Despite spending the last two seasons on the bench for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL), the franchise has been releasing videos of Arjun practising his Yorker game. His hard work and dedication have paid off as he has been hailed as the "Yorker King" of the team by his teammate Tilak Varma.

During a recent match against Punjab Kings, Arjun demonstrated his skill by delivering an absolute toe-crusher to dismiss Prabhsimran Singh in the seventh over of the innings. The perfect yorker went right in the blockhole, leaving the batter unable to get his bat down in time. Arjun broke into a loud appeal, and the umpire immediately raised his finger. Although Prabhsimran opted for a review, UltraEdge showed no spike as the ball passed the bat. The impact was in front of middle, and the ball-tracking showed that it would crash into the base of the stump.

Arjun's teammates congratulated him on his second wicket in his IPL career. The 23-year-old was elated but remained humble, tapping captain Rohit Sharma's back, smiling, and giving him a thumbs up. This was Arjun's second wicket in three appearances for Mumbai Indians. In his previous game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, he had dismissed Bhuvneshwar Kumar with a fuller delivery, where Rohit had taken the catch at cover to complete the dismissal.

Despite his impressive performances, Arjun has been keeping a low profile and working hard at the nets. He has been opening the attack for Mumbai Indians and has conceded only five runs in his overs. His dedication and focus on improving his skills have earned him the respect of his teammates and the admiration of cricket fans worldwide.

Tendulkar's hard work and dedication to improving his bowling skills have made him a valuable member of the Mumbai Indians team. His impressive performance in recent matches demonstrates his potential to become a star in the world of cricket. As he continues to work hard and hone his skills, the future looks bright for this young cricketer.