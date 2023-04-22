topStoriesenglish2597734
LSG Vs GT Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s LSG Vs GT IPL 2023 Match No 30 in Lucknow, 330PM IST, April 22

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Dream11 Team Prediction Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 match no. 30 Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of LSG vs GT, Lucknow Super Giants Dream11 Team Player List, Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 22, 2023, 10:25 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will play hosts to defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 30 of Indian Premier League (IPL 2023). In the afternoon match of Saturday double header, KL Rahul-led side will hope to continue winning momentum in the season. LSG are placed on second spot in the IPL 2023 points table with 4 wins from 6 matches. At the same time, Gujarat are on number 4 in the table with three wins from 5 matches. A win today will take them to 8 points, at par with Rajasthan Royals (RR), LSG, Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Titans are coming into this game after a long break. They last played a match, almost a week ago on April 16, against RR. The match brought their second defeat as RR beat GT by 3 wickets.

It is still not time for GT to press panic buttons. They are not doing anything very wrong. It is just that GT top order - Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill and Sai Siudharsan - need to fire collectively. LSG have been keeping Quinton de Kock out of the playing 11. There is a very less chance that Rahul and Andy Flower would want to make any changes to the team combinations. Expect Kyle Mayers and Rahul to continue opening for Lucknow.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Shubman Gill (vc), KL Rahul, David Miller, Sai Sudarshan

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Kyle Mayers (c)

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi

LSG vs GT Playing 11s

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammad Shami, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(wk), Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yudhvir Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Amit Mishra

LSG vs GT Squads

LSG: Kyle Mayers, KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Jaydev Unadkat, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Amit Mishra, Ayush Badoni, Daniel Sams, Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh, Krishnappa Gowtham, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav

GT: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little, Vijay Shankar, Shivam Mavi, Jayant Yadav, Abhinav Manohar, Srikar Bharat, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Dasun Shanaka, Odean Smith, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Yash Dayal, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Noor Ahmad.

