DC Vs MI IPL 2023 Predicted Playing 11: Jofra Archer Doubtful, Khaleel Ahmed And Mitchell Marsh To Miss Game Too

Five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Mumbai Indians have once again got off to a rocky start in the T20 league. Rohit Sharma’s side, who finish last in IPL 2022, are currently near the bottom of the table once again after losing their first two games in IPL 2023. In addition to that, they have injury concerns in their bowling department with England fast bowler Jofra Archer struggling.

MI spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has already been ruled out of the IPL 2023 season and they were hoping that Archer, who was bought for Rs 8 crore at IPL 2022 auction, would be able to fill that void. However, Archer experienced some discomfort in his elbow after the first IPL 2023 match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and was rested for their first home game at the Wankhede Stadium against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday.

Archer is coming into competitive cricket after long injury lay-off, he missed the entire IPL 2022 season as well due to injury. MI don’t want to push Archer too hard, especially since he has a history of elbow injuries.

In Archer’s absence, Australian pacer Jason Behrendorff will lead the pace attack against the Delhi Capitals in match No. 16 of the IPL 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday. The MI bowling attack looks really thin with Sandeep Warrier likely to join Behrendorff while youngsters Kumar Kartikeya along with all-rounders Piyush Chawla and Hrithik Shokeen expected to do spin bowling duties.

The home side, DC, will also miss Khaleel Ahmed due to injury while all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has gone back home to get married to girlfriend Greta Mack. The bowling attack of David Warner’s team looks much more potent with Anrich Nortje leading the attack along with Chetan Sakariya and chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav.

DC’s main area of concern will be their faltering batting. Opener Prithvi Shaw is battling for form and his struggles against left-arm fast bowlers is well documented. South African Rilee Roussouw is also yet to fire while Warner was criticized in the last match for lack of intent.

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 Predicted Playing 11

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel (wk), Chetan Sakariya, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Sandeep Warrier