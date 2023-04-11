IPL 2023: Will Arjun Tendulkar Make Debut For MI vs DC?

After facing back-to-back defeats in the ongoing IPL 2023 season, five-time champions Mumbai Indians will look to register their first win of the season against the Delhi Capitals on Tuesday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

MI will face the bottom-placed Delhi Capitals side who themselves are yet to win their first game of this season. MI have lost two out of the two games whereas DC have lost all three games they have played so far. Both teams are desperate to get the first points of the new season.

Even with Jofra Archer's addition, the MI bowling unit miss the 'x-factor' that Jasprit Bumrah provided. Adding to more of their problems, Mumbai's batting lineup is also struggling with form including captain Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Suryakumar Yadav. (Watch: Gambhir's Intense Handshake With Kohli After Silencing Bengaluru Crowd)

Archer missed the previous clash as Rohit informed that he was struggling with some injury and the team did not want to risk anything in his case. If Archer stays unfit, it can result in a chance that Arjun Tendulkar makes his IPL debut. Arjun, son of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has been with associated with the Mumbai franchise since IPL 2021.

While talking after losing against CSK, Rohit said, "The senior guys need to step up, starting with me. We know the nature of the IPL . We need to get some momentum, and if you don't, it is going to be tough. Just two games, not all is lost, but the senior guys need to step up with the bat. That's the nature of the tournament. If you win, you can win on the trot. If you lose, it will hamper the momentum. We wanted to do a lot of things right. We have not been able to execute the things that we are speaking about in the change room."

Mumbai Indians likely playing XI for the IPL 2023 match against Delhi Capitals: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Piyush Chawla, Jofra Archer, Jason Behrendorff.

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel (wk), Chetan Sakariya, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje.