DC Vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s DC Vs MI IPL 2023 Match No 16 in New Delhi, 730PM IST, April 11

The two sides who are yet to win a single match in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 – Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians – will be up against each other in match No. 16 at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday. While DC have played three and lost three, five-times IPL champions MI have lost their two matches so far and both sides will be desperately searching for their first win of the season.

In 32 IPL matches in the past, Rohit Sharma’s side hold a slight edge, winning 17 while DC have won 12 times. Both sides have been ravaged by injuries in IPL 2023, with DC losing their captain Rishabh Pant for the entire season while MI have lost their bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah.

Skipper Rohit’s form in IPL has been really patchy in the last couple of season, and the MI captain has now gone 24 innings without crossing 50 in the T20 league. Warner, on the other hand, has been in fine form with the bat, scoring a couple of fifties for DC this year but his intent and strike-rate were questioned as the Capitals were chasing a massive total against Rajasthan Royals in their last game.

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 Match No. 16 Details

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

Date & Time: April 11, 730pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Jio Cinema website and app.

DC vs MI IPL 2023 Match No. 16 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, David Warner, Rilee Rossouw

All-rounders: Cameron Green, Axar Patel

Bowlers: Jason Behrendorff, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav

Captain: Tilak Varma

Vice-captain: Axar Patel

DC vs MI IPL 2023 Match No 16 Predicted 11

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel (wk), Chetan Sakariya, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Sandeep Warrier