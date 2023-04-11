DC Vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s DC Vs MI IPL 2023 Match No 16 in New Delhi, 730PM IST, April 11
Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 Team Prediction Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 match no. 16 Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of DC vs MI, Delhi Capitals Dream11 Team Player List, Mumbai Indians Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.
The two sides who are yet to win a single match in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 – Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians – will be up against each other in match No. 16 at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday. While DC have played three and lost three, five-times IPL champions MI have lost their two matches so far and both sides will be desperately searching for their first win of the season.
In 32 IPL matches in the past, Rohit Sharma’s side hold a slight edge, winning 17 while DC have won 12 times. Both sides have been ravaged by injuries in IPL 2023, with DC losing their captain Rishabh Pant for the entire season while MI have lost their bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah.
Skipper Rohit’s form in IPL has been really patchy in the last couple of season, and the MI captain has now gone 24 innings without crossing 50 in the T20 league. Warner, on the other hand, has been in fine form with the bat, scoring a couple of fifties for DC this year but his intent and strike-rate were questioned as the Capitals were chasing a massive total against Rajasthan Royals in their last game.
Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 Match No. 16 Details
Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi
Date & Time: April 11, 730pm IST onwards
Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Jio Cinema website and app.
DC vs MI IPL 2023 Match No. 16 Dream11 Prediction
Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan
Batters: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, David Warner, Rilee Rossouw
All-rounders: Cameron Green, Axar Patel
Bowlers: Jason Behrendorff, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav
Captain: Tilak Varma
Vice-captain: Axar Patel
DC vs MI IPL 2023 Match No 16 Predicted 11
Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel (wk), Chetan Sakariya, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Sandeep Warrier
