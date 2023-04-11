Suryakumar Yadav Suffers Eye Injury While Attempting Axar Patel's Catch - Watch Video

During match 16 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, Suryakumar Yadav's missed catch resulted in injury. The incident occurred on the fourth ball of the 17th over of the DC innings when Jason Behrendorff bowled a length ball on the middle stump, and Axar Patel lofted it straight over the bowler's head towards long-on. SKY lined up for the catch but lost the trajectory of the ball in the floodlights, and it hit his fingers, smashing just over his right eye. The ball eventually went over the boundary ropes for a six as Suryakumar Yadav fell, clutching his face.

The MI physio rushed to check on Suryakumar Yadav, and after a concussion test, he had to be taken off the field for further treatment. Although Axar completed his maiden fifty, he eventually fell to Behrendorff with Arshad Khan taking a brilliant catch. This incident highlights the importance of proper lighting in stadiums during night games, as it can make it difficult for fielders to track the ball's trajectory.

It also reminds us that injuries are an unfortunate part of sports, and players must prioritize their health and well-being to avoid long-term damage. Suryakumar Yadav's injury serves as a cautionary tale for all players to always remain vigilant on the field and take necessary precautions to avoid injuries.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals were able to score 172 runs in 19.4 overs against Mumbai Indians, thanks to contrasting half-centuries from Axar Patel and captain David Warner. Despite starting well, Delhi were struggling at 98/5 in 12.3 overs until Axar scored 54 off 25 balls, hitting four fours and five effortless sixes to reach his first IPL fifty. Warner, on the other hand, made an unconvincing 51 off 47 balls. Mumbai's bowling struggled initially, but veteran leg-spinner Piyush Chawla and left-arm pacer Jason Behrendorff picked up three wickets each to bowl out Delhi in the final over.

Brief Scores: Delhi Capitals 172 in 19.4 overs (Axar Patel 54, David Warner 51; Piyush Chawla 3/22, Jason Behrendorff 3/23) against Mumbai Indians