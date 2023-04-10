IPL 2023: 'He Hasn't Delivered,' DC Assistant Coach Makes Blunt Statement On Prithvi Shaw

The Delhi Capitals are all set to take on Mumbai Indians in their fourth game of the IPL 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on Tuesday. Speaking ahead of the match, Delhi Capitals' Assistant coach Pravin Amre expressed his views on where DC have been lacking this season so far.

"We are currently focussing on the present and we are looking forward to our match against Mumbai Indians. And the fact that we are playing at home is a plus point for us," said Amre,

The Delhi Capitals have been on the wrong side of the result in their first three games of the season. Amre expressed that the way the team finishes is more important, "IPL is a long tournament and we are hopeful about our chances. Sometimes you don't start well, but the way we finish is more important."

When asked about the aspect the team needs to work on, Amre said, "We have to work on our powerplay game with the bat. When your top four batters get runs, then your team is in a different position. However, we have to execute our plans well in all three departments of the game as well."

Speaking about Prithvi Shaw's form, Amre said, "Prithvi Shaw is a capable batter. But yes, he hasn't delivered according to our expectations. We are hopeful that he will deliver for us. We all know that he has the ability." (No One Will Talk About His No Ball: MS Dhoni Hilariously Trolls Rajvardhan Hangargekar Ahead Of CSK vs RR Game In IPL 2023)

Up next the Delhi Capitals will face Mumbai Indians. Delhi Capitals have played three games so far in the IPL 2023 and are yet to register their first win of the season. What comes a bigger worry for the management is the margins DC have lost their games. First game, they lost by 50 runs to Lucknow Super Giants, second - to Gujarat Titans, who looked very comfortable chasing their target with 11 balls to spare and 6 wickets. The third one when DC were chasing, they lost to Rajasthan Royals by 57 runs.