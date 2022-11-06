Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: India enter SEMIFINAL, Shakib al Hasan wins toss and elects to bat
Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Check PAK vs BAN, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12, Group 2, Match 42 at the Adelaide Oval LIVE Updates here.
It has all come down to the wire. With South Africa being stunned by Netherlands earlier in the day, the penultimate match of the Super 12 Group 2 of the T20 World Cup 2022 becomes a virtual quarterfinal with the winner potentially securing a semifinal berth.
Pakistan and Bangladesh will fight for a chance to reach the semi-final in their final Super 12 encounter of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Adelaide on Sunday (November 6). With South Africa’s loss, India have secured their berth in the semifinal and a winner from this match will be the other semifinalist.
The race to the Semi-Finals is heading for a tight finish in Group 2
Pakistan or Bangladesh - Who'll have the last laugh in #PAKvBAN?
Both Pakistan and Bangladesh have four points each so far and a win for either side will be enough to secure 2 points more and go to six points. The winner of this match will qualify for the last four stage along with India now.
Check Live Scores and Updates from Pakistan vs Bangladesh Super 12 match of T20 World Cup 2022 here.
PAK vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2022: Playing XI
Pakistan head into the game with the same Playing XI which beat South Africa in the last match. Bangladesh have made a couple of changes, Soumya Sarkar, Nasum Ahmed and Ebadot Hossain come into the side.
Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi
Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mosaddek Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman
PAK vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2022: Shakib al Hasan wins toss, Bangladesh bat 1st
Bangladesh skipper Shakib al Hasan wins toss and has elected to BAT first against Pakistan. The winner of this game will join Team India in the semifinal.
PAK vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2022: Check Group 2 Points Table
Here's a look at updated Points Table of Super 12 Group 2 points table after Netherland's stunning win over South Africa. Temba Bavuma's side are out of the World Cup as their NRR has slipped below Pakistan. Even if Pakistan vs Bangladesh game is washed out, Babar Azam's side will be through to the semifinals.
India enter SEMIFINALS, Pakistan or Bangladesh can too
Stunning result in the first game of the day with Netherlands stunning South Africa by 13 runs. It means Rohit Sharma's Team India have entered the semifinals and a winner of Pakistan vs Bangladesh will join them in the semis too.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Pakistan vs Bangladesh Super 12 match at Adelaide here.
