Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: India enter SEMIFINAL, Shakib al Hasan wins toss and elects to bat

It has all come down to the wire. With South Africa being stunned by Netherlands earlier in the day, the penultimate match of the Super 12 Group 2 of the T20 World Cup 2022 becomes a virtual quarterfinal with the winner potentially securing a semifinal berth.

Pakistan and Bangladesh will fight for a chance to reach the semi-final in their final Super 12 encounter of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Adelaide on Sunday (November 6). With South Africa’s loss, India have secured their berth in the semifinal and a winner from this match will be the other semifinalist.

The race to the Semi-Finals is heading for a tight finish in Group 2



Pakistan or Bangladesh - Who'll have the last laugh in #PAKvBAN?



ICC Men's #T20WorldCup

Both Pakistan and Bangladesh have four points each so far and a win for either side will be enough to secure 2 points more and go to six points. The winner of this match will qualify for the last four stage along with India now.

